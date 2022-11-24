ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Plainsman

Auburn volleyball earns second NCAA Tournament bid in program history

For the first time since 2010, and just the second time in program history, Auburn volleyball has qualified for the NCAA Tournament. In a 64-team bracket, unseeded Auburn was placed in the region led by Stanford, the region’s first seed and the No. 4 overall seed in the tournament.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Freeze announced as head football coach at Auburn

On Monday, Nov. 28, Auburn announced the hiring of Hugh Freeze to fill the vacant head coaching position. Freeze comes from Liberty, where he served as head coach of the Flames for four years. He was introduced as their head coach on Dec. 7, 2018. He replaces Carnell “Cadillac” Williams,...
AUBURN, AL
WIS-TV

WATCH: Gamecocks return to victory celebration in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After defeating Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl for the first time since 2013, the Gamecocks returned to a cheering crowd. The team headed to Gamecock Park and USC’s athletics department said they expected them at around 7:30 p.m. When the team arrived chants of “Beamer...
COLUMBIA, SC
Auburn Plainsman

COLUMN | Why Cadillac matters to me

I’ve never been much of a sports girl. Player or watcher. My brother played football and basketball when I was in middle school and I remember going to exactly one of his games, senior night, and seeing him, my mom and my dad walk out onto the field. He was one of a few Black football players at our small predominantly white high school.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Everybody Freeze

Henry Kissinger, former United States Secretary of State and academic observed that “The reason that university politics is so vicious is because stakes are so small." The inverse is also true — that when the stakes are incredibly high with millions to be gained or lost, minimal discussion is had with the public or the university’s students. Alabama’s 2nd highest paid civil servant — the Head of Auburn’s Football team — may go to a coach mired in legitimate controversy that may affect not only Auburn’s values and ethical standings but also its coveted football program.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Rural Studio seeks to revive Alabama's rural spaces

Across Alabama, the landscape is littered with abandoned shops, rusted-out factories and dilapidated homes without hope of revival in small towns that have seen better days. However, a program at Auburn University aims to reverse the state's rural decline. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 55 of 67...
ALABAMA STATE
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn Police Department under investigation by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for death

The Auburn Police Department is currently under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for the death of an individual in their custody. On Nov. 27, 2022, at 2:48 p.m., APD received a complaint of a person exhibiting erratic behavior on Martin Luther King Drive. Officers responded to the call and contacted the 32-year-old male from Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
coladaily.com

Restaurants open for dine-in on Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving holiday is almost here, bringing with it the stress of cooking for a large crowd. To help take the load off, many restaurants around the Midlands are offering meals on Thanksgiving. The following are restaurants open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day. Blossom Buffet - West Columbia. Offering everyday...
COLUMBIA, SC

