2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn volleyball earns second NCAA Tournament bid in program history
For the first time since 2010, and just the second time in program history, Auburn volleyball has qualified for the NCAA Tournament. In a 64-team bracket, unseeded Auburn was placed in the region led by Stanford, the region’s first seed and the No. 4 overall seed in the tournament.
'Painful day' a double whammy for Clemson
Clemson had a chance to make history Saturday. The Tigers also could have given their ultimate goal a fighting chance in the process. It all went kaput in stunning fashion inside Memorial Stadium. No. 8 (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Citrus Bowl Twitter account gives nod to South Carolina following pair of top 10 wins
What in the world is going on in Columbia, South Carolina?. South Carolina has now won 2 straight games over CFP top 10 teams, blitzing Tennessee 63-38 before dispatching Clemson 31-30. The Gamecocks’ win snaps a 40-game Clemson home winning streak and improves South Carolina’s record to 8-4 on the year.
Auburn Plainsman
Freeze announced as head football coach at Auburn
On Monday, Nov. 28, Auburn announced the hiring of Hugh Freeze to fill the vacant head coaching position. Freeze comes from Liberty, where he served as head coach of the Flames for four years. He was introduced as their head coach on Dec. 7, 2018. He replaces Carnell “Cadillac” Williams,...
coladaily.com
Photo Gallery: USC win over Clemson sets off fountain celebration on campus
There’s only one way to celebrate a big win for USC students, and it doesn’t matter how cold the water is. The first Gamecocks football win over Clemson since 2013 sent students running to plunge into the fountain in front of the university’s Thomas Cooper Library Saturday afternoon.
College GameDay analyst weighs in on Clemson vs. South Carolina
During ESPN's College GameDay show, analyst Pat McAfee gave some thoughts on today's rivalry showdown between No. 8 Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) and South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC). "The Palmetto Bowl down (...)
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gamecocks return to victory celebration in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After defeating Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl for the first time since 2013, the Gamecocks returned to a cheering crowd. The team headed to Gamecock Park and USC’s athletics department said they expected them at around 7:30 p.m. When the team arrived chants of “Beamer...
Auburn Plainsman
COLUMN | Why Cadillac matters to me
I’ve never been much of a sports girl. Player or watcher. My brother played football and basketball when I was in middle school and I remember going to exactly one of his games, senior night, and seeing him, my mom and my dad walk out onto the field. He was one of a few Black football players at our small predominantly white high school.
Auburn Plainsman
LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Everybody Freeze
Henry Kissinger, former United States Secretary of State and academic observed that “The reason that university politics is so vicious is because stakes are so small." The inverse is also true — that when the stakes are incredibly high with millions to be gained or lost, minimal discussion is had with the public or the university’s students. Alabama’s 2nd highest paid civil servant — the Head of Auburn’s Football team — may go to a coach mired in legitimate controversy that may affect not only Auburn’s values and ethical standings but also its coveted football program.
Auburn Plainsman
Rural Studio seeks to revive Alabama's rural spaces
Across Alabama, the landscape is littered with abandoned shops, rusted-out factories and dilapidated homes without hope of revival in small towns that have seen better days. However, a program at Auburn University aims to reverse the state's rural decline. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 55 of 67...
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn Police Department under investigation by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for death
The Auburn Police Department is currently under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for the death of an individual in their custody. On Nov. 27, 2022, at 2:48 p.m., APD received a complaint of a person exhibiting erratic behavior on Martin Luther King Drive. Officers responded to the call and contacted the 32-year-old male from Auburn.
coladaily.com
Restaurants open for dine-in on Thanksgiving
The Thanksgiving holiday is almost here, bringing with it the stress of cooking for a large crowd. To help take the load off, many restaurants around the Midlands are offering meals on Thanksgiving. The following are restaurants open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day. Blossom Buffet - West Columbia. Offering everyday...
