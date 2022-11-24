Read full article on original website
Kim’s daughter appears again, heating up succession debate
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter made a public appearance again, this time with missile scientists and more honorific titles as her father’s “most beloved” or “precious” child. She’s only about 10, but her new, bold photos are deepening the debate over whether she’s being primed as a successor.
Protests over China’s COVID controls spread across country
BEIJING (AP) — Protests against China’s pervasive anti-virus controls that have confined millions of people to their homes spread to Shanghai and other cities after complaints they might have worsened the death toll in an apartment fire in the northwest. Shanghai police used pepper spray against about 300...
Macron heads to US for wide-ranging state visit
French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Washington Tuesday to discuss a slew of issues with US counterpart Joe Biden, ranging from aligning policy on Russia's invasion of Ukraine to easing trade spats. Despite his support for Kyiv, Macron's insistence on continuing to talk with Moscow throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised American hackles.
Mexico’s López Obrador leads massive pro-government march
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Mexico’s capital Sunday in a show of support for President Manuel López Obrador, who before assuming the presidency had led some of the country’s biggest protests. The “people’s march” marked four years in office for...
UK’s Rishi Sunak says ‘golden era’ with China over
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared Monday that the U.K.’s “golden era” of ties with China was over in his first major speech on foreign policy, describing China’s growing authoritarianism as a “systemic challenge to our values and interests.”. But Sunak...
Fauci called China's 'zero-COVID' policy 'draconian' and says lockdowns 'should always be a temporary phenomenon'
Fauci said in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday that lockdowns should have an "end game."
South Korea extradites murder suspect to New Zealand
South Korea has extradited a 42-year-old murder suspect to New Zealand, two months after she was arrested following the discovery of the bodies of two long-dead children in abandoned suitcases
US considers supplying Ukraine, Eastern European allies with nearly 100-mile strike weapons
The U.S. Department of Defense is reportedly considering a proposal from Boeing to send Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bombs to Ukraine to help fend off Russian invaders.
China police move to deter zero-Covid demonstrations and trace protesters
Police are out in force in China to stamp out zero-Covid protests amid reports some demonstrators have been interrogated by authorities over the phone after attending the rare street gatherings in cities across the country. On Monday police stopped and searched people at the sites of weekend protests in several...
Lewandowski scores at World Cup, Poland beats Saudis 2-0
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Finally!. Robert Lewandowski at last scored a goal in a World Cup match on Saturday, helping Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 and boosting his team’s chances of reaching the knockout stages. Lewandowski shed tears after scoring in the 82nd minute. He raced toward...
China's people are protesting the country's severe zero-COVID policies, and public-health experts agree with them
China's lockdowns are unnecessarily strict, public-health experts say. They can delay a catastrophic COVID wave, but they can't stop one.
French lawmakers vote to condemn Iranian protest crackdown
PARIS (AP) — French lawmakers on Monday condemned Iran’s crackdown on anti-government demonstrators and called on European governments to put more pressure on Iran to investigate the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody in Tehran. Legislators in France’s National Assembly unanimously approved...
Explainer: Great Barrier Reef flagged as ‘in danger’ world heritage site. What does this mean?
The status of the Great Barrier Reef as a globally significant and intact world heritage site is under the spotlight again. Two UN-backed scientists have today recommended, after a 10-day inspection earlier this year, the world’s biggest coral reef system should be placed on a list of world heritage sites “in danger”.
