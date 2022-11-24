ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson, WV

West Virginia woman born deaf to serve as grand marshal of parade that changed her life

By Nicky Walters
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M36fp_0jLrqCU800

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — It has been 40 years since the first time Billie Roddy Rogers was able to hear the sounds of the world around her and the Grand Marshal of the city of Williamson’s Christmas parade will be Rogers.

“The first sound I heard was ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’,” Rogers recalled. “The first song I learned to sing was ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’.”

Last baby born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia

Christmas time will always be a little extra special for Rogers. The holiday transports her back to the time when her life changed for the better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sh4kz_0jLrqCU800

She was born completely deaf. She said multiple doctors told her mom she was mute and “mentally challenged.”

Until she got a diagnosis and connected with a doctor who did surgery to restore her hearing. His name was Dr. John Shea.

After the surgery, Dr. Shea said it could be several months before they’d know if the procedure worked.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Rogers and her mom Linda Curry Maynard got their answer in 1982 at the Christmas parade in downtown Williamson.

“When she reached down I was holding my ears and I was crying,” Rogers said. “Of course, you couldn’t hear me crying because of all of the noise. But I was crying because it was making my ears hurt and that is when they realized I could hear.”

Maynard said it is a moment she will never forget.

“I just cried. I just didn’t know what to do. I cried. She cried and everybody was staring at us,” Maynard said. “Her world changed after that day. Everything was different.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8YJT_0jLrqCU800

This year Rogers was invited to be the Grand Marshal of the parade. It is an experience she’s excited to share with her daughter and of course her mother who was there to witness the special moment 40 years ago.

“This is my Christmas present to myself,” Maynard said. “I tell everybody this story every year. Anybody that knows me has heard this story a hundred times because it is such a blessing and the best Christmas present you could ask for.”

Businesswoman Sheryl Sanberg visits Huntington, West Virginia

Rogers said that her experiences waiting for a diagnosis prepared her to advocate for her own daughter, who also had an illness that took a long time to identify.

You can learn more about the parade here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Newly renovated community center opens its doors on Charleston, West Virginia’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Midian Leadership Project, a group devoted to developing community leaders, recently finished renovations on its community center. The “Midian Safe Haven” is located on Charleston’s West Side across from the West Side Middle School along Park Avenue. Last year, the Midian Leadership Project received a $165,000 grant through Lowe’s Hometown […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia toy and coat drive found roots in bluegrass music

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The holiday season is right around the corner, and local organizations are collecting donations to help those in need. One way to help is through “The Hillbreed Family Memorial Coat & Toy Drive.” The fundraiser, which is hosted every Saturday after Thanksgiving, is rooted in a 30-year-old tradition started by the […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia small businesses featured at vendor event in Putnam Co.

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate and support small local businesses. One way local residents showed their support this year is by attending vendor events like “Yuletide in the Park.” “Everybody has something special,” said Tonia Crawford, Mrs. Yuletide 2022. “There is makeup, bath bombs, everything and then […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Christmas events set for Monday

Parade steps off at 6 p.m. The Christmas season kicks off in downtown Ironton on Monday, with the return of the annual Christmas parade, as well as the Christmas at the Courthouse event. The courthouse event, in its second year, is set for 6-8 p.m. and offices there have been...
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 arrested in Charleston, West Virginia, robbery

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two men are facing charges in connection to a robbery that happened in Charleston last week. Authorities say Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston, and Makhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston, were arrested on robbery and burglary charges after a break-in at a woman’s apartment. According to criminal complaints filed in Kanawha County […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Vaughn Shafer, Kanawha County, West Virginia Building Commissioner since 2011, passes away

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Vaughn Shafer, who served as the Kanawha County Building Commissioner since 2011, passed away, county officials announced on Sunday. “The Commission is saddened to learn of the passing of Kanawha County Building Commissioner Vaughn Shafer,” officials say. ” … Our thoughts are with his wife Sylvia and his entire family.” […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Newborns in turkey costumes from West Virginia hospital featured on TODAY

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Some newborns from a hospital in West Virginia were so cute in their Thanksgiving turkey costumes that they made an appearance on TODAY. Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, West Virginia dressed up several of their Thanksgiving week newborns as turkeys, and they are just too cute. Baby Leilich and baby Stewart were pictured in the TODAY story “Fresh out of the oven: See photos of newborn babies dressed up for Thanksgiving.” The hospital also posted the photos on its Facebook page.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy