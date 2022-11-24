ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Macron heads to US for wide-ranging state visit

French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Washington Tuesday to discuss a slew of issues with US counterpart Joe Biden, ranging from aligning policy on Russia's invasion of Ukraine to easing trade spats. Despite his support for Kyiv, Macron's insistence on continuing to talk with Moscow throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised American hackles.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

China police move to deter zero-Covid demonstrations and trace protesters

Police are out in force in China to stamp out zero-Covid protests amid reports some demonstrators have been interrogated by authorities over the phone after attending the rare street gatherings in cities across the country. On Monday police stopped and searched people at the sites of weekend protests in several...

Comments / 0

Community Policy