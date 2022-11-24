ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Man shot, killed while driving in Providence

By Amanda Pitts, Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYJft_0jLrpnug00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence are investigating the city’s 8th homicide of the year.

Officers rushed to Hazael Street for reports of a car crash and found the driver suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified by police as a 21-year-old Providence man, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the victim was shot on nearby Phebe Street prior to crashing his car.

It appears the victim was targeted, according to police.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNYHt_0jLrpnug00

Be the First to Know: Get the 12 News App to receive breaking news alerts on your phone or tablet »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

East Providence police cruiser involved in crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence police cruiser was involved in a head-on crash Sunday night.  The incident occurred at the intersection of Pawtucket and Taunton avenues in East Providence. East Providence Police Lieutenant Michael Rapoza says the officer involved in the crash was responding to an emergency call and had his lights […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Warwick woman facing charges following slashing

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick woman is facing charges after she allegedly cut two people with a pocketknife.  Cranston police say they were called to Alto Street around 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The mother and daughter who live there told officers they were “slashed” with a pocketknife by the daughter’s ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend. Both […]
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Woman accused of slashing a mother and daughter with a knife in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A mother and daughter were allegedly stabbed Sunday by the current girlfriend of the daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Alto Street. Police said the female suspect, identified as 23-year-old Shania Vincent of Warwick, allegedly slashed both women with a knife...
WARWICK, RI
NECN

Teenager Stabbed During Altercation at Train Station in Boston

Police are investigating a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston late Saturday Night. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on the stairs near the Franklin Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. An 18-year-old was found with stab wounds and was transported to a local...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 person in custody for suspected DUI after crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was taken into custody by police Saturday after a two-car crash on Boston Neck Road in Saunderstown.   North Kingstown police are not releasing many details, but say 42-year-old Rebecca Taylor was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.  The other driver had to be, “extricated” from their car […]
SAUNDERSTOWN, RI
iheart.com

Fall River Police Seeking Second Suspect In Shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Fall River Police are seeking a male suspect in connection to a shooting which occurred earlier this month. The suspect, 27-year-old Nestly Lewis, should be considered armed and dangerous, police say. According to authorities, officers responded to America Street around 3 p.m. on...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police with help from K9, arrest two, seize $50,000 in cocaine, $10,000 in cash

With the help of a K9, police say that they arrested two while seizing a large quantity of drugs and cash. According to police, on November 17, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with members of the Newport Police Department’s Investigative Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant on Palm Street in the city of Pawtucket.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton man arrested in Dorchester on firearm, drug charges

BOSTON — A Brockton man is facing firearm and drug charges after officers arrested him Saturday night, police said. Titus Dirienzo, 33, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on multiple charges including unlawful possession of a firearm (3rd offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and trespassing, police said.
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash

A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YAHOO!

Pedestrian killed in Brockton hit-and-run, police seek public's help in finding driver

BROCKTON – Authorities are still seeking the public's help in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday night, Nov. 21, on Forest Avenue. At approximately 10 p.m., Brockton police notified State Police about a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in the vicinity of 108 Forest Ave., according to a written statement from the Plymouth County district attorney's office.
BROCKTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy