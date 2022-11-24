Man shot, killed while driving in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence are investigating the city’s 8th homicide of the year.

Officers rushed to Hazael Street for reports of a car crash and found the driver suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified by police as a 21-year-old Providence man, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the victim was shot on nearby Phebe Street prior to crashing his car.

It appears the victim was targeted, according to police.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

