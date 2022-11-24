Read full article on original website
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
Man sues Newport News police over claim officers 'brutalized' him
Video of Lawrence Fenner’s arrest spread on social media. He says officers dragged him out of his car and Tased him during a traffic stop.
Chesapeake holds candlelight vigil to help victims' families recover
Organizers set up flowers and chairs outside the Chesapeake City Park near Greenbrier Parkway. Anyone is welcome to attend.
Mother-daughter nursing duo at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital lift each other up
NORFOLK, Va. — Mirna Medina-Gonzalez and Maxine Morales are both nurses at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. But they’re more than just coworkers - they’re also a mother, daughter duo. "What do they call you?" Medina-Gonzalez jokingly asked her daughter, as the two clasped hands. "Mini-me," Morales said...
Health professionals expect a post-holiday surge in illnesses
NORFOLK, Va. — An anticipated post-holiday viral surge could be on the way as thousands of Americans come back from Thanksgiving and prepare for Christmas festivities. Specifically, doctors are most worried about what is being called a 'triple threat' of illnesses which includes the flu, RSV, and COVID. Pediatrician, Cami Jordan, says it can be difficult to detect in children.
VB Clothing retailer donates thousands of dollars to Navy SEAL Foundation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A local online fitness apparel brand has made a major donation to the Navy SEAL foundation in honor of Veterans Day. Born Primitive, a Virginia Beach based apparel company catering to patriotic gym rats, donated $125,000 to the Navy SEAL Foundation. The brand celebrated the...
Second Half Run Leads Men's Basketball Over ECU 71-50
NORFOLK, Va. — Ben Stanley scored all of his game-high 15 points in the second half as the Old Dominion men's basketball team opened the final 20 minutes on a 20-3 run to sink the East Carolina Pirates 71-50 on Saturday night at Chartway Arena. "I am proud of...
Phoebus defends region title, Bruins capture first region title since 2002
Three weeks after their notable 56-0 shutout over Oscar Smith, the Phoebus Phantoms have continued to prove why they are a force to be reckoned with. With an unbeaten record this season, they've remained humble and focused on their quest to a state title. They got one step closer to that feat on Saturday afternoon in a 42-16 victory over Lake Taylor at Darling Stadium in Hampton.
Stallions, Commodores, Raiders, and Bull Islanders claim region titles, advance to state semifinals
Tonight’s much anticipated Class 5 Region A matchup was a rematch of last year’s region championship when Green Run edged Kempsville just 21-17. The Chiefs failed to avenge that loss as Green Run handed them their only loss of the season in Week 1 27-14. Meeting for the second time this season, tonight the Stallions asserted their dominance over the Chiefs yet again jumping out to an early lead on the first play from the line of scrimmage when Kevin White Jr. connected with Tasean Young- Stieff for 65 yards to give the Stallions an early lead 7-0.
