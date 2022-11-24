ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

13newsnow.com

Health professionals expect a post-holiday surge in illnesses

NORFOLK, Va. — An anticipated post-holiday viral surge could be on the way as thousands of Americans come back from Thanksgiving and prepare for Christmas festivities. Specifically, doctors are most worried about what is being called a 'triple threat' of illnesses which includes the flu, RSV, and COVID. Pediatrician, Cami Jordan, says it can be difficult to detect in children.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Second Half Run Leads Men's Basketball Over ECU 71-50

NORFOLK, Va. — Ben Stanley scored all of his game-high 15 points in the second half as the Old Dominion men's basketball team opened the final 20 minutes on a 20-3 run to sink the East Carolina Pirates 71-50 on Saturday night at Chartway Arena. "I am proud of...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Phoebus defends region title, Bruins capture first region title since 2002

Three weeks after their notable 56-0 shutout over Oscar Smith, the Phoebus Phantoms have continued to prove why they are a force to be reckoned with. With an unbeaten record this season, they've remained humble and focused on their quest to a state title. They got one step closer to that feat on Saturday afternoon in a 42-16 victory over Lake Taylor at Darling Stadium in Hampton.
HAMPTON, VA
13newsnow.com

Stallions, Commodores, Raiders, and Bull Islanders claim region titles, advance to state semifinals

Tonight’s much anticipated Class 5 Region A matchup was a rematch of last year’s region championship when Green Run edged Kempsville just 21-17. The Chiefs failed to avenge that loss as Green Run handed them their only loss of the season in Week 1 27-14. Meeting for the second time this season, tonight the Stallions asserted their dominance over the Chiefs yet again jumping out to an early lead on the first play from the line of scrimmage when Kevin White Jr. connected with Tasean Young- Stieff for 65 yards to give the Stallions an early lead 7-0.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

