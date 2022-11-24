Disney-themed children's clothing recalled over risk of lead poisoning

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- More than 80,000 pieces of children's clothing, featuring Disney and Star Wars characters, are being recalled over a risk of lead poisoning.

Bentex has recalled nine sets of its Disney-themed children's clothing over the risk of lead poisoning from the garments' textile ink. Photo courtesy of CPSC

Bentex, which makes the kids clothes, issued the recall after the Consumer Product Safety Commission found the lead content in the textile ink used to create the characters exceeded federal standards.

Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can lead to health issues including damage to the brain and nervous system, as well as developmental and learning problems. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been no reports of any injury.

The clothing recall includes nine Bentex children's clothing sets, with Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Disney Descendants and baby Yoda, sold at TJMAXX, DD's/Ross, Burlington, Army & Airforce Exchange Service, as well as online at Amazon between November of 2021 and August of 2022.

The nine items include the Minnie Mouse jersey leggings set, the Minnie Mouse bike shorts set, the Winnie the Pooh girls shorts set, the Disney Descendants girls shorts set, the baby Yoda boys shorts set, the Mickey Mouse 3-pack shorts set, the Mickey Mouse 3-pack pants set, the Winnie the Pooh and Tigger children's shorts set and the Minnie Mouse children's leggings set.

All of the item and batch numbers, which can be found on the clothing label inside the neck or side of the garment, are listed on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website linked here .

Parents are being instructed not to allow their children to wear any of the recalled garments.

Contact Bentex by email at recall@bentex.com or by phone at 800-451-0285 for instructions on how to dispose of or return the clothing for a full refund.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com