ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationAU

This Jewish woman's story of surviving the Holocaust by passing as Catholic and sheltering with Nazis is (rightly) hard to read

By Jordana Silverstein, Historian, The University of Melbourne
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J16JG_0jLronAH00
images provided by Pieter van Os

Hiding in Plain Sight tells the Holocaust story (and post-Holocaust life) of Mala Rywka Kizel – or Marilka Shlafer, as she became known later in life. But these are only two of the names by which she has been known.

Mala, a Polish Orthodox Jewish woman, was born in 1926, in Warsaw. She was just 13 when the second world war began. She spent the beginning of the war in the Warsaw Ghetto , participating in smuggling ventures, before escaping and going into hiding, passing as a Catholic.

She moved around, worked as a farmhand, was looked after by a committed Nazi family, the Mollers, became friends with antisemites , and fell deeply in love with Erich, a German plane engineer she met on a train platform who “was not a committed Nazi”, although he “wore the badge of Hitler’s NSDAP on his lapel”. She told Pieter van Os that Erich was “the love of my life” – a fact her Jewish husband, who she met at a shelter for Jews after the war was over, knew and accepted.

Review: Hiding in Plain Sight: How a Jewish Girl Survived Europe’s Heart of Darkness – Pieter van Os, trans. David Doherty (Scribe)

When going outside the ghetto walls to smuggle in food, Mala had “one distinct advantage” to help her avoid getting caught: her appearance.

Dobry wyglad , “good looks”, was the expression Poles used to describe Jews who did not look Semitic. Mala was fair-haired, and her eyes were blue with a hint of green. It also helped that she was a girl. Any boy with a suspect appearance or a Yiddish accent risked having his pants pulled down to see whether he had been circumcised. If a girl was stopped by the Polish police, they would make her recite a Polish prayer, something Mala could do without a trace of an accent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTtcg_0jLronAH00
The oldest existing photograph of Mala, probably from 1946. provided by Pieter van Os

Her escape from the ghetto was followed by years spent travelling, escaping, relying on some, evading others. This is not a Holocaust story of life in the camps, but one that follows the twists and turns of a young woman’s journey of trying to survive, and the necessary connections she made.

Pieter van Os – a journalist – interviewed Mala, at her Amsterdam home, several times (“welcomed […] with coffee and biscuits”) over the four years it took to put the book together. She also gave him access to her unpublished memoir, which he drew on, along with his own investigations.

I transcribed our recorded conversations, and then – with the transcripts and her memoir to hand – I set out on a journey through time, tracking down the cities, towns, and villages, the people and the buildings that figure in her story, looking for documents, books, and eyewitness accounts to provide more context.

He weaves together stories of Mala, her extended family and the people she encounters, with stories of the town, the community, and national events. Towards the end, he describes this as choosing “which side streets to wander down”. These wanderings provide context and depth. They remind us of the many journeys taken by many others.

He says:

Recalling events that expose the deepest abysses of human nature, she speaks with remarkable lightness, a tone I have never really encountered in writings or discussions about the Holocaust. […] Yet she trivialises nothing: her story traverses the abyss.

Read more: New research shows few Australians know about our own connections to the Holocaust

Always a foreboding

In this book, and others about the Holocaust we read now (in its aftermath), there is always a foreboding. We might not know exactly what will happen, but we know we are on the path to encountering brutal violence. This is heightened – or perhaps exploited – when we come to descriptions of how fluent Mala was in Polish, but that:

Yiddish was not only her mother tongue, but the language she spoke in her sleep when she was younger. In the story of her survival, this seemingly unimportant detail would put her life in the balance.

For we know that during the Holocaust, the seemingly unimportant or inconsequential could play a determining role in someone’s life or death.

There were so many ways to be murdered. “Of the 35,000 Jews who lived in Lublin before the war, only 230 survived the occupation,” van Os writes, describing how Jews were able to live relatively freely there until the Einsatzgruppen came through in 1942.

Reading these words when I did, a few hours before Kol Nidre – the evening service that begins Yom Kippur , or the Jewish Day of Atonement, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar – tore at me a little bit.

In Judaism, we say that to save a life is to save a whole world. Tonight I will stand in a community of Jews and attempt to account for my personal and collective errors, pondering how I and we can do better. Today I am reading about the murder of so many Jews, whose whole worlds I will never know. Stories of the war, of what people could not endure, never stop being painful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKSYE_0jLronAH00
Author Pieter van Os with Mala Rivka Kizel. provided by Pieter van Os

This book is a meditation on evidence, history and memory. This is reflected by how Mala manages to live, the stories she can weave – and the truths, partial truths and mistruths she tells.

At one point, while hiding her Jewishness, the reader’s earlier foreboding is realised: Mala is heard speaking Yiddish in her sleep and dobbed in as a Jew by a man she had already distrusted. She is imprisoned in a camp for a few weeks while an investigation is carried out – but she is found to be German, not Polish or Jewish.

She is released to become a worker for the man who directed the camp; the two of them take a tram to an office in the city centre.

Mala filled in forms and was given a document that granted her temporary status as a stateless person. A racial assessment at a later date would determine whether she was actually an ethnic German. An immediate consequence of her new status was that she no longer had to wear a purple “P”. Mala had gone from Jewish to Polish to stateless.

Through stories like this, we learn the vagaries of national definition: the ways they are mutable and changeable – in certain circumstances. They are certainly never natural. But of course, Germany and its SS forces tried to naturalise and racialise nationality.

During the investigation into her nationality, Mala had to attend a testing centre where her blood was taken and she was quizzed on her family background by eight SS assessors. She spun them a tale. They found her – incorrectly – to be a Volksdeutsche , an ethnic German. It seems she may have been the only case of such an occurrence.

This was what led to her being placed with the German family (under the name Anni Gmitruk): as a Volksdeutsche , she was considered racially too superior to return to work as a forced labourer. The Mollers had lost two sons on the Eastern Front, so were glad to “do their part” and take her in.

After the war, Mala left the Mollers and returned to Poland, where she learned her family and friends had all been murdered. There, she enrolled (under her given name) at a shelter for Jews, where she met her future husband, Nathan. They were married by a rabbi on her 20th birthday, February 22 1946.

Together, with their young son, they emigrated to Israel in November 1948, quickly settling in Lydda (soon renamed Lod ), a city that Israeli intellectual (and Zionist) Ari Shavit has called “the epicentre of the conflict over the existence of Israel”, claiming that “Zionism carried out a massacre in the city of Lydda” on July 12 1948 – just months before Mala and her family arrived there. “I was astounded that Mala had yet again found herself in the thick of ethnic cleansing,” writes van Os.

Nathan’s job with the local police was short-lived, after he was horrified by an assignment to patrol one of two segregated areas:

Barbed wire separated them from the rest of the city, and the 500 or so people fenced in were virtual prisoners. These were Christians and Muslims who had refused to leave when Lydda fell to the Jews, in addition to the inhabitants of local villages cleared by the Israeli army in the days that followed.

He refused. “Nathan had not survived the Lodz ghetto only to patrol the barbed-wire fences of the Lod ghetto.” Instead, with two friends, he tried to set up a cooperative to repair and renovate houses. This led to an ongoing job with the airline El Al.

He and Mala had their second child, a daughter, soon after arriving in Israel. They moved permanently to the Netherlands in 1979, after their daughter finished her military service and married a Dutchman. Mala died in 2020, at the age of 94 – five years after Nathan died, in an “old folks’ home”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAexc_0jLronAH00
Jewish people being escorted from the Warsaw Ghetto, from which Mala escaped, by German soldiers. AP

Read more: Moral ambiguity and the representation of genocide – is there a limit to what can be depicted?

Testimonies of trauma

Hiding in Plain Sight ponders evidence and historical narrative in other ways too. Every chapter ends with a section, “Instead of footnotes”, where van Os provides information about his research and hints at references.

Throughout the book we have moments such as:

Even by Polish standards, Mala recalls, the poverty in the region was abject. Research confirms this, although only scant historical data survive.

Of course, we all rely on numerous different types of evidence to tell our stories or create our arguments. But this way of setting it out – that “research”, presumably of papers and archives, confirms the testimony – works intriguingly not to support Mala as a truth-teller, but to undermine the power of her story as evidence in its own right.

Similarly, in talking about a scene Mala described having seen in a Nazi propaganda film, van Os writes, “Mala is mistaken. There is no such scene in the surviving copies” of the film. He then describes the film and its antisemitism. The more interesting and generous question, I think, is – why did Mala remember the film in this way? What did that scene do for her, whether it “really” existed or not?

When Mala hears stories after the war ends, she finds it hard to believe some of the atrocities. This is a problem many survivors have discussed: when they reported what had happened, what they had endured, they were disbelieved. This is always described as a unique kind of pain.

“Mala could not or did not want to believe” the story of babies being thrown from the third-floor windows of a hospital in the Lodz ghetto , van Os reports.

Germans would never do such a thing. She knew that; she had lived with a German family. It took her years to accept that this had really happened, after hearing the accounts of others and seeing them printed in black and white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUvjH_0jLronAH00
Otto and Emma Moller, the ‘committed Nazi’ family who took Mala in and loved her. provided by Pieter van Os

Famously, in his work on trauma, testimony and the Holocaust , alongside Shoshana Felman, Dori Laub recounts a moment when a woman who was in Auschwitz testified (in an interview for the Yale Fortunoff Archive) about seeing “four chimneys going up in flames, exploding […] It was unbelievable.”

At a later conference where this testimony is discussed, Laub recounts that some historians asserted that

the testimony was not accurate […] the number of chimneys was misrepresented. Historically, only one chimney was blown up, not all four.

This meant, for them, her testimony was “fallible”. But Laub – a psychoanalyst who had interviewed the woman for her testimony and who was present at this conference – “profoundly disagreed” and asserted instead that

the woman was testifying […] not to the number of chimneys blown up, but to something else, more radical, more crucial: the reality of an unimaginable occurrence […] The number mattered less than the fact of the occurrence. The event was almost inconceivable. The woman testified to an event that broke the all compelling frame of Auschwitz […] She testified to the breakage of a framework. That was a historical truth.

This is the pressing task for any of us listening to testimonies: to hear what they are saying, what they are testifying to, what truths they can hold. And also what they can never say, because some things will remain unsaid. As van Os writes, for instance, in his mention of the one woman from the town of Zerbst – the town where Mala ended the war:

she returned from a women’s internment camp in May 1945, unable to relay any information about the fate of the town’s other Jews. She had lost her mind.

The question of how to understand, how to write about, and how to approach testimonies of trauma is an important one. It is forever unsettled. Van Os does well in pushing us to continue to think about these questions, and not take anything for granted.

Hiding in Plain Sight is an utterly immersive book, bringing readers into lives and places and communities, into their loss and (re)building. It is a hard book to read. As it should be.

Jordana Silverstein does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Comments / 20

Daniel King
5d ago

To bad so many people believe that all Hebrews are Jewish and visa/vera. Being Jewish is a choice because it's a religion NOT a race, anyone can be a Jew, not everyone can Hebrew, that you must be born into.

Reply(8)
12
Lazarus 001
5d ago

I believe it was Pope PiousIV that made the deal with Hitler as insurance to hand over the jews in Rome to the nazies. been a while since I read the history so please fact check.

Reply(2)
3
Matt Cooper
3d ago

Isn’t it crazy how the Red Cross and the Vatican helped Nazis flee Germany after they lost WW2? Thousands of ‘SS’ fled to Argentina.

Reply(4)
3
Related
CBS News

Newly discovered photos show horror of Nazi's Kristallnacht rampage up close

Jerusalem — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday. One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window. In another, brownshirts carry heaps of Jewish books, presumably for burning. Another image shows a Nazi officer splashing gasoline on the pews of a synagogue before it's set alight.
Robert M'call

The Sadistic Mind of Oskar Dirlewanger, Nazi Germany's Evil Man

You've probably never heard of Oskar Dirlewanger, but he's one of the evilest men in Nazi Germany. Dirlewanger was a convicted rapist and child molester who was pardoned by Hitler and given command of an elite police unit composed of criminals and ex-convicts. This unit was used for some of the most heinous crimes against humanity during the Holocaust.
Smithonian

These 84-Year-Old Nazi Photos Paint a Harrowing Picture of Kristallnacht

On November 9 and 10, 1938, Nazis wreaked havoc on thousands of Jewish-owned businesses, homes and synagogues throughout Germany and Austria. Mobs attacked Jewish families, looted and vandalized shops and torched buildings. Some 30,000 Jewish men were rounded up and sent to concentration camps. In the end,. Jews were killed...
The Independent

Auschwitz hero's son seeks millions for dad's 1948 execution

The son of World War II Auschwitz death camp hero Witold Pilecki is seeking millions in compensation from the Polish government for his father’s post-war arrest and 1948 execution by the country's communist authorities of the time. The case opened Thursday before a Warsaw court and the next session is scheduled for January. Andrzej Pilecki, aged 90, argues that 26 million zlotys ($5.7 million) compensation would be due to his father by Poland's law that redresses communist-era wrongs. His father, Cavalry Capt. Witold Pilecki, a Polish resistance member, volunteered in 1940 to be caught by the Nazi Germans and...
Upworthy

98-year-old Holocaust survivor explains why she'll never remove her Auschwitz tattoo

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 1, 2022. Ninety-eight-year-old Lily Ebert has always considered it important to inform the world of the antisemitic atrocities she witnessed and experienced during the Holocaust. Having lost more than 100 relatives—including her mother, brother and sister—in the genocide, she has long strived to raise awareness about all that happened during that dark period of time in the hope that history won't ever repeat itself. Her mission became all the more vital in recent years with the worrying rise of antisemitism and Holocaust denial, and Ebert needed a platform that could get her story to the masses. Her 18-year-old great-grandson, Dov Forman, had the answer: TikTok.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Finland Discover The Remains Of A Stone Age Child Who May Have Been Buried With A Wolf

A new study analyzes the fur, feathers, and plant matter found in the 8,000-year-old grave of a young child. Recently, a team of archaeologists working in eastern Finland made a fascinating discovery in the grave of a Stone Age child dating back 8,000 years. When they sifted through the soil, they found that various canine hairs were present alongside the body.
The Independent

Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD

Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
Andrei Tapalaga

Stone Showing Virgin Mary Pregnant With the Womb of Jesus Discovered

Stone found in 1996 showcasing Virgin Mary pregnant with Jesus ChristHistory of Yesterday. This stone showcasing the Virgin Mary with the womb of Jesus Christ had been discovered in 1996 by a man from Egypt named Ahmed Hany. It is said that the stone had been analyzed by a few experts, but Ahmed Hany never decided to make the stone public, until now.
Ricky

Researchers suggest that Jesus was not born in December

Although the 25th of December is celebrated all around the world as Christmas Day, some researchers beg to differ when it comes to the date of Jesus's birth. They do not believe that Jesus was born in December. They say that the Roman Catholic Church chose to celebrate Christmas on the 25th of December only for the sake of convenience, without giving importance to the accuracy of the date.
The Independent

Priest banned from giving Mass after ‘shocking’ service criticising gay couples and abortion

A priest who said gay couples are ‘sinful’ and criticised free contraception has been banned from giving Mass again after his comments were rebuked as “unchristian”.Retired priest Fr Sean Sheehy told worshippers at St Mary’s Church in Listowel, County Kerry, over the weekend that sex between two men or two women was sinful, and said the handing out of free condoms was “promoting promiscuity”.A video of Fr Sheehy’s comments, in which he also hit out at abortion and the trans community, has been shared widely online and has prompted condemnation of his views.“What is so sad today is you...
Matt Lillywhite

Hitler's secret plan for invading North America

What if the Allies didn’t win World War Two? For the United States and Europe, it would’ve been a disaster. “Nazi forces are not seeking modifications to colonial maps or minor European boundaries,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt (D-New York). “They seek the destruction of all elective systems of government on every continent, including our own. They seek to establish systems of government based on the regimentation of all human beings by a handful of individual rulers who seize power by force.”
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy