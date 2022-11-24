Minot Curling Club season begins with open house and learn to curl events

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Minot Curling Club is launching its 2022-2023 season.

According to a news release, ice preparations have been completed and the club will be hosting several “learn to curl” events for experienced and prospective curlers.

The Curling Club will have free curling lessons for anyone who is interested. And open house events will be held at 7 p.m. each night on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, November 28-30, as well as Thursday, December 1.

People who are interested in a curling league may sign up as individuals or as a team and equipment will be provided free of charge.

Regular leagues will begin the week of December 5 and run through the end of March. Leagues are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights at 6:30 p.m. Spots for experienced and novice curlers are available.

There will also be a FunSpiel special event on Saturday, December 3.

There will be a “learn to curl” instructional event beginning at 10 a.m. and a short fun mini-tournament with curling teams competing at noon and ending at 5 p.m.

Light snacks will be provided for all curlers, there will be a charge of $10 per person.

The Minot Curling Club is located on the fairgrounds.

For more information, you can visit their website .

