ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Mozingo Road bridge repairs require detour in Pitt Co.

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Repairs to the Mozingo Road bridge over Interstate 587 will require a short overnight detour for westbound drivers this week. This detour is scheduled to begin Monday night and run through Saturday morning. The detour will occur only between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. this week.  The project will require drivers on […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend. For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. The holiday air...
NEW BERN, NC
luminanews.com

39th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla Announces 2022 Winners

Wrightsville Beach, NC – The 39th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla, Zambelli Fireworks, and Airlie Gardens’ Enchanted Airlie launched the coastal holiday season on Thanksgiving weekend at Wrightsville Beach. “I have to give it to the captains; they truly brought their ‘A-game’ this year,” said Flotilla Chairman Levi Boyd....
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
kiss951.com

Here’s Where To See The Best Christmas Lights In North Carolina

Where can you see the best Christmas lights in North Carolina? Parade Magazine recently released what they consider the best lights display in each state. And I have to say I can’t argue with what they chose for North Carolina’s- The Biltmore Estate! If you’ve never been you really should add it to your list. I’ve been several times in the past few years (twice on New Years Eve which I highly recommend!
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
ourstate.com

A Day in the Life of a North Carolina Fruit & Vegetable Farmer

On an early morning in late spring, the strawberries hang heavy — bright red and nearly bursting with sweet juice. More fruits and vegetables in an abundance and variety that could overwhelm a grocery store ripen on green stems. Doug and Randall Patterson have already been at work for at least an hour by the time their employees drive up at 7 a.m. The brothers have checked their Rowan County fields to assess the previous day’s unfinished work, walked through the packaging facility, and consulted the inventories to see what they need to sell.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Greene Central High School student killed in weekend crash

Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of their students. Greene Central High School student killed in weekend …. Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of their students. Bikes For Kids Gives bikes to third graders at...
SNOW HILL, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov, 25, 26 & 27

William Earl Hill Sr., 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles "Frank"...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
kiss951.com

Pet Foundation Brings Holiday Hope To Homeless North Carolina Pets

If you have an anxious dog, you’ve come to the right place!. While some dogs love to hop on into the car, others get very stressed out in vehicles, which can become an issue if you want to take the whole family, including your furbabies, on a road trip. But it turns out, there’s an easy way to relieve your dog’s stress in the car, and all it takes is a little music.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
mynews13.com

Inflation and supply chain impacting North Carolina's cotton industry

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. — Cotton farmers across the United States are busy harvesting now. And North Carolina is the seventh-largest producer of cotton in the country. While practices in the industry have gotten faster, farmers are still facing issues from inflation to labor shortages. What You Need To Know.
HOKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy