Severe weather in North Carolina still possible late into year
This is yet another reminder that if conditions are right, severe weather can happen at any time, even in the Carolinas.
Mozingo Road bridge repairs require detour in Pitt Co.
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Repairs to the Mozingo Road bridge over Interstate 587 will require a short overnight detour for westbound drivers this week. This detour is scheduled to begin Monday night and run through Saturday morning. The detour will occur only between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. this week. The project will require drivers on […]
WLOS.com
Grab the camera! Submissions being accepted for North Carolina wildlife photo contest
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Whether you're a professional with the latest equipment or an amateur with a phone, photographers of all skill levels are encouraged to enter a wildlife photography contest happening in North Carolina. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is now accepting entries to its 18th annual Wildlife...
WITN
Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend. For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. The holiday air...
luminanews.com
39th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla Announces 2022 Winners
Wrightsville Beach, NC – The 39th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla, Zambelli Fireworks, and Airlie Gardens’ Enchanted Airlie launched the coastal holiday season on Thanksgiving weekend at Wrightsville Beach. “I have to give it to the captains; they truly brought their ‘A-game’ this year,” said Flotilla Chairman Levi Boyd....
kiss951.com
Here’s Where To See The Best Christmas Lights In North Carolina
Where can you see the best Christmas lights in North Carolina? Parade Magazine recently released what they consider the best lights display in each state. And I have to say I can’t argue with what they chose for North Carolina’s- The Biltmore Estate! If you’ve never been you really should add it to your list. I’ve been several times in the past few years (twice on New Years Eve which I highly recommend!
Royal Farms to open 6+ stores in North Carolina
Baltimore's homegrown convenience-store chain is headed farther south. Royal Farms recently announced that it plans to open at least six stores in eastern North Carolina in early 2023
Best and worst places for singles? You may be surprised how North Carolina’s cites ranked
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you are single and living in North Carolina, we can tell you what the best city is for you, but you might be more concerned about the worst. WalletHub, the online financial portal that analyzes data about our lives and trends, has crunched the numbers and determined the best places […]
ourstate.com
A Day in the Life of a North Carolina Fruit & Vegetable Farmer
On an early morning in late spring, the strawberries hang heavy — bright red and nearly bursting with sweet juice. More fruits and vegetables in an abundance and variety that could overwhelm a grocery store ripen on green stems. Doug and Randall Patterson have already been at work for at least an hour by the time their employees drive up at 7 a.m. The brothers have checked their Rowan County fields to assess the previous day’s unfinished work, walked through the packaging facility, and consulted the inventories to see what they need to sell.
Photos: Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupts, causes fiery skies
It's the first time in nearly four decades the world's largest active volcano has erupted.
newbernnow.com
Christmas Carousel Holiday Market draws crowd at North Carolina State Fairgrounds
The 35th Christmas Carousel Holiday Market brought eager crowds to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds on Sunday.
6 Best Places To Retire in North Carolina on Less Than $2,500 a Month
North Carolina has long attracted residents-to-be with its top-notch universities, thriving economy and gorgeous natural scenery. In 2022, it was named America's Top State for Business by CNBC. ...
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of North Carolina but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to The Garden Christmas Lights Display at the beautiful Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. Keep reading to learn more.
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
World’s largest active volcano starts to erupt in Hawaii, sending ash nearby
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has started to erupt, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby, authorities said Monday.
WNCT
Greene Central High School student killed in weekend crash
Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of their students. Greene Central High School student killed in weekend …. Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of their students. Bikes For Kids Gives bikes to third graders at...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov, 25, 26 & 27
William Earl Hill Sr., 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles "Frank"...
kiss951.com
Pet Foundation Brings Holiday Hope To Homeless North Carolina Pets
If you have an anxious dog, you’ve come to the right place!. While some dogs love to hop on into the car, others get very stressed out in vehicles, which can become an issue if you want to take the whole family, including your furbabies, on a road trip. But it turns out, there’s an easy way to relieve your dog’s stress in the car, and all it takes is a little music.
mynews13.com
Inflation and supply chain impacting North Carolina's cotton industry
HOKE COUNTY, N.C. — Cotton farmers across the United States are busy harvesting now. And North Carolina is the seventh-largest producer of cotton in the country. While practices in the industry have gotten faster, farmers are still facing issues from inflation to labor shortages. What You Need To Know.
