US citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing. Here's what we know
Shanquella Robinson arrived in the picturesque Mexican town of San José del Cabo on October 28 with six of her friends.
Belarus’ top diplomat, ally to president, dies at 64
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, a longtime associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at age 64. Belarusian authorities didn’t name the cause of death. Makei wasn’t known to suffer from any chronic illness. Prior to becoming foreign minister in 2012, Makei...
Macron heads to US for wide-ranging state visit
French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Washington Tuesday to discuss a slew of issues with US counterpart Joe Biden, ranging from aligning policy on Russia's invasion of Ukraine to easing trade spats. Despite his support for Kyiv, Macron's insistence on continuing to talk with Moscow throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised American hackles.
South Korea extradites murder suspect to New Zealand
South Korea has extradited a 42-year-old murder suspect to New Zealand, two months after she was arrested following the discovery of the bodies of two long-dead children in abandoned suitcases
China police move to deter zero-Covid demonstrations and trace protesters
Police are out in force in China to stamp out zero-Covid protests amid reports some demonstrators have been interrogated by authorities over the phone after attending the rare street gatherings in cities across the country. On Monday police stopped and searched people at the sites of weekend protests in several...
Iran World Cup showdown with U.S. overshadowed by protests against Islamic regime
Ramin Rezaeian and fellow Iranian players are in a no-win situation as they face the U.S. at the World Cup amid protests against the Islamic Republic.
Report: Austrian-Iranian gets medical leave from Iran prison
BERLIN (AP) — Iran has released a 76-year-old dual Iranian-Austrian citizen from prison for health reasons, the Austria Press Agency reported Monday. APA quoted the Austrian foreign ministry confirming that Massud Mossaheb was given indefinite medical leave. The ministry said “intensive diplomatic efforts” had led to his release, which...
French lawmakers vote to condemn Iranian protest crackdown
PARIS (AP) — French lawmakers on Monday condemned Iran’s crackdown on anti-government demonstrators and called on European governments to put more pressure on Iran to investigate the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody in Tehran. Legislators in France’s National Assembly unanimously approved...
