NEWS10 ABC

Belarus’ top diplomat, ally to president, dies at 64

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, a longtime associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at age 64. Belarusian authorities didn’t name the cause of death. Makei wasn’t known to suffer from any chronic illness. Prior to becoming foreign minister in 2012, Makei...
AFP

Macron heads to US for wide-ranging state visit

French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Washington Tuesday to discuss a slew of issues with US counterpart Joe Biden, ranging from aligning policy on Russia's invasion of Ukraine to easing trade spats. Despite his support for Kyiv, Macron's insistence on continuing to talk with Moscow throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised American hackles.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

China police move to deter zero-Covid demonstrations and trace protesters

Police are out in force in China to stamp out zero-Covid protests amid reports some demonstrators have been interrogated by authorities over the phone after attending the rare street gatherings in cities across the country. On Monday police stopped and searched people at the sites of weekend protests in several...
NEWS10 ABC

Report: Austrian-Iranian gets medical leave from Iran prison

BERLIN (AP) — Iran has released a 76-year-old dual Iranian-Austrian citizen from prison for health reasons, the Austria Press Agency reported Monday. APA quoted the Austrian foreign ministry confirming that Massud Mossaheb was given indefinite medical leave. The ministry said “intensive diplomatic efforts” had led to his release, which...
NEWS10 ABC

French lawmakers vote to condemn Iranian protest crackdown

PARIS (AP) — French lawmakers on Monday condemned Iran’s crackdown on anti-government demonstrators and called on European governments to put more pressure on Iran to investigate the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody in Tehran. Legislators in France’s National Assembly unanimously approved...

