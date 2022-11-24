AUSTIN (KXAN) — Interstate 35 through Austin came in third place for the most congested road in Texas. The Texas A&M Transportation Institue released its latest Texas’ 100 Most Congested Road Sections report Monday and found drivers were delayed nearly 8 million hours along the stretch of I-35 from U.S. Highway 290 in north Austin to Ben White Boulevard/State Highway 71 in south Austin.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO