everythinglubbock.com
Texas District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agrees to resign
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign from office effective 5 p.m. December 14, following months of scandals that dominated her less than two-year tenure at the helm of the 34th Judicial District of Texas. The agreement was made in the 346th Court...
The “Mother of Texas” and her place in Texas History
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Every born and raised Texan knows that Stephen F. Austin is considered the “Father of Texas” but may not have known about the “Mother of Texas,” Jane Herbert Wilkinson Long. Long was born on July 23, 1798, in Charles County,...
Most congested road in Texas? I-35 in Austin ranks No. 1 for truck traffic
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Interstate 35 through Austin came in third place for the most congested road in Texas. The Texas A&M Transportation Institue released its latest Texas’ 100 Most Congested Road Sections report Monday and found drivers were delayed nearly 8 million hours along the stretch of I-35 from U.S. Highway 290 in north Austin to Ben White Boulevard/State Highway 71 in south Austin.
Riot police oust migrants from second camp near Rio Grande
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – For a second consecutive day, Mexican police in riot gear removed Venezuelan migrants from a makeshift camp near the Rio Grande. Monday’s action took place at a park in the Bella Vista neighborhood where some 100 Venezuelans ousted Sunday from a tent camp along the Rio Grande moved to, rather than go to shelters.
KLBK Sunday Evening Weather Update: November 27th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 32°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy. High of 64°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Temperatures will hover close to freezing on the Caprock tonight, with...
