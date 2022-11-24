God’s Pit Crew’s Immediate Response Team will leave early on Sunday morning, November 27th to return to Florida to help more victims of Hurricane Ian. Our volunteers and staff will work in the Port Charlotte area until December 10th, clearing trees and debris, and rebuilding a home belonging to a single mom with three children. We want to thank our wonderful partners with Joyce Meyers Ministries’ Hand of Hope for funding the rebuilding of this home.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO