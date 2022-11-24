Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane IanLimitless Production Group LLCFort Myers, FL
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida artist chosen for Gulfshore Life’s Men of the Year
Many can relate to losing something priceless during Hurricane Ian. Maybe a family heirloom or pictures. But think about artists and their life’s work swept up in water in minutes. Hurricane Ian devastated Chad Jensen’s gallery Method and Concept. Jensen is one of the few people who can...
More Explores: Cubans Be Like… Restaurant
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Cubans Be Like… is a restaurant that transports you to Cuba right here in SWFL!. Owners Angel and Yolanda Figueredo say they wanted to bring “the flavor and culture of Cuba” to this side of Florida. Their menu is a large spread...
Shrimpers explain difficult process with boat removal
During a fundraiser for shrimpers at the Torch Bar & Grill, owner of Trico Shrimp company explained the "long process" to rebuilding.
Iron Joe Turkey Ride: Cyclists pedal for better rider safety in Naples
One rider told Fox 4 the event was about creating a community and supporting an organization dedicated to safer rides for cyclists.
Cape Coral family bringing back Christmas giveaway despite damages from Ian
On Friday, Tony Kuhlenschmidt said his family is bringing back the Christmas present giveaway, where last year, they gave out over 100 presents to families in need.
wakg.com
God’s Pit Crew Going Back to Florida to Help Victims of Hurricane Ian
God’s Pit Crew’s Immediate Response Team will leave early on Sunday morning, November 27th to return to Florida to help more victims of Hurricane Ian. Our volunteers and staff will work in the Port Charlotte area until December 10th, clearing trees and debris, and rebuilding a home belonging to a single mom with three children. We want to thank our wonderful partners with Joyce Meyers Ministries’ Hand of Hope for funding the rebuilding of this home.
usf.edu
How a Port Charlotte woman is finding gratitude after Hurricane Ian
Finding gratitude may not come so easy for many storm-weary residents. Jacqui Clarke-Naklin is counting her blessings and not her losses. As Jacqui Clarke-Naklin got closer to the heaping mountain of furniture, she stared at a husk of a house that once provided rest and comfort to a family. The 69-year-old breaks the silence.
WINKNEWS.com
Kim-Chi Grill brings Korean barbecue to Bonita Springs
The new Kim-Chi Grill introduces Korean barbecue and other Asian fusion specialties to Bonita Springs. Bonita residents Chef James Boyle and his wife, Satika, launched their new restaurant on Nov. 14 in The Center of Bonita Springs on the northwest corner of Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41.
WINKNEWS.com
Speeding drivers endangering children outside Cape Coral Elementary School
A Cape Coral woman is fired up over speeders near a local elementary school. She doesn’t feel that officers are doing enough to protect the children. Clarice Campbell wants Cape Coral police to come to Cape Coral Elementary School and catch speeders before something terrible happens. Speeding, reckless, and...
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Collier County Snowfest, tree lighting, more
Jay Moreno and Mark Viera perform 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. DECEMBER. Traditional Holiday Stroll. From 6-9 p.m., Dec. 1. Third Street South shopping district, Naples. New this...
Residents want boat abandoned in Cape Coral neighborhood removed
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A random boat popped up along a Cape Coral street and hasn’t moved since it was dropped off. The beat-up pontoon boat sits roadside along SW 5th Street near SW 29th Place. That’s right across from Bud Lawrence’s home, who said it showed up about a week ago.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty
3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Deputies search for stolen boat and trailer in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a boat and trailer that were stolen near Bonita Beach Rd. SW. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, the boat was described as a white 2013 Hurricane Sundeck Sport 188, and the trailer is a 2016 silver Doli trailer. Crime Stoppers said...
Free workshop against home repair scam available for Southwest Florida residents
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Multiple public workshops to help residents identify home repair scams and prevent fraud will take place in December. The workshop will include tips on how to find, hire and pay contractors to not get scammed. It will also go over the building permit process and any other information related to paperwork.
Lee County Mosquito Control adding more traps to capture dangerous species
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’ve noticed more mosquitoes than usual this time of year, you’re not alone. It’s why Eric Jackson and his crews at Lee County Mosquito Control are on a mission to find aedes aegypti. Those are the ones that carry dengue fever and other diseases.
Annual ‘Holiday Nights’ event returns to Edison & Ford Estates after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Despite nearly a quarter of a million dollars in damages from Hurricane Ian to the Edison and Ford Estates, the annual ‘Holiday Nights’ kicked off Friday evening at the historic site. Edison Ford CEO Mike Flanders said most of the damage caused by...
Coast Guard rescues man and dog near Boca Grande
BOCA GRANDE, Fla. — A U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) saved a man and his dog Friday night near Boca Grande after the man radioed for help. Commercial salvage took care of the vessel, and luckily no injuries were reported, according to USCG.
10NEWS
Scientists say Hurricane Ian runoff is feeding red tide blooms
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Scientists are saying a red tide bloom that’s lingered along the coast for a few weeks is now being fed by nutrients running off the landscape in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Red tide (Karenia brevis) is a naturally occurring organism in the Gulf...
Florida Weekly
A surprisingly close encounter with a Florida panther
I am Captain Jerry (“Eco Jerry”), and I am about to share with you a true tale that could rival your Sasquatch story. We run sailboat and pontoon leisure charters out of the Isles of Capri with Cool Beans Cruises, and generally spend most of our time in the luscious greenery of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, roughly located from Everglades City and up the coastline to Gordon Pass in Naples.
Lee County to close two Hurricane Ian debris sites next month
Lee County is closing two public drop-off sites for storm debris next month the sites opened shortly after Hurricane Ian.
