ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida artist chosen for Gulfshore Life’s Men of the Year

Many can relate to losing something priceless during Hurricane Ian. Maybe a family heirloom or pictures. But think about artists and their life’s work swept up in water in minutes. Hurricane Ian devastated Chad Jensen’s gallery Method and Concept. Jensen is one of the few people who can...
NAPLES, FL
wakg.com

God’s Pit Crew Going Back to Florida to Help Victims of Hurricane Ian

God’s Pit Crew’s Immediate Response Team will leave early on Sunday morning, November 27th to return to Florida to help more victims of Hurricane Ian. Our volunteers and staff will work in the Port Charlotte area until December 10th, clearing trees and debris, and rebuilding a home belonging to a single mom with three children. We want to thank our wonderful partners with Joyce Meyers Ministries’ Hand of Hope for funding the rebuilding of this home.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
usf.edu

How a Port Charlotte woman is finding gratitude after Hurricane Ian

Finding gratitude may not come so easy for many storm-weary residents. Jacqui Clarke-Naklin is counting her blessings and not her losses. As Jacqui Clarke-Naklin got closer to the heaping mountain of furniture, she stared at a husk of a house that once provided rest and comfort to a family. The 69-year-old breaks the silence.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Kim-Chi Grill brings Korean barbecue to Bonita Springs 

The new Kim-Chi Grill introduces Korean barbecue and other Asian fusion specialties to Bonita Springs. Bonita residents Chef James Boyle and his wife, Satika, launched their new restaurant on Nov. 14 in The Center of Bonita Springs on the northwest corner of Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: Collier County Snowfest, tree lighting, more

Jay Moreno and Mark Viera perform 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. DECEMBER. Traditional Holiday Stroll. From 6-9 p.m., Dec. 1. Third Street South shopping district, Naples. New this...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty

3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

A surprisingly close encounter with a Florida panther

I am Captain Jerry (“Eco Jerry”), and I am about to share with you a true tale that could rival your Sasquatch story. We run sailboat and pontoon leisure charters out of the Isles of Capri with Cool Beans Cruises, and generally spend most of our time in the luscious greenery of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, roughly located from Everglades City and up the coastline to Gordon Pass in Naples.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy