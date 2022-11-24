ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

22 displaced after fire rips through Tacoma apartment complex Thanksgiving night

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly two dozen people in Tacoma need a new home this Thanksgiving weekend after a fire ripped through their apartment complex Friday night. Tacoma Fire Department crews responded to the fire around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of S. Mason Street. According to Tacoma fire, arriving crews were met with smoke and fire coming from the second and third-floor decks of one building.
TACOMA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Shots Fired At Memorial For Shooting Victim On Beverly Boulevard

About 10:30 PM Saturday night Everett Police received reports of multiple shots fired in the area of 75th and Beverly Boulevard. A crowd had gathered with candles and balloons at the location where a person had been shot and killed Friday night. Officers responded to the area and located nearly...
q13fox.com

Lowland snow possible Tuesday in Puget Sound area

Seattle - Monday starts the week with cool temps, with lowland snow possible Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Puget Sound area. Today will bring isolated rain/snow mixed showers in the morning followed by a drier afternoon with highs only around 40 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine mixed in. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas of western Whatcom and San Juan counties normally impacted by the Fraser Valley Outflow winds. Gusts in those spots could reach up to 45 mph.
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

NWS issues winter storm advisory for north Peninsula

PORT ANGELES — The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for the potential of snow beginning Sunday night through Monday mid morning. An inch of snow is expected to fall overnight into Monday. Winds could also gust to 40 mph during the period. Along with the Port Angeles, Sequim and Port Townsend areas; the advisory also covers Island and western Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.
PORT ANGELES, WA
KING-5

A unique way to help the world this holiday season

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue’s Downtown Park plays host to Light The World Giving Machines where you can buy socks, polio vaccines for children, or homegoods for a local refugee family. It’s a vending machine that dispenses much needed humanitarian supplies. In our area for the first time, the...
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Police investigate deadly Thanksgiving crash in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened north of Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Lake Stevens Police Department (LSPD), officers responded near the corner of Granite Falls Highway and Lake Dr. for reports of a serious crash. After arriving to the scene, one man was pronounced dead at the scene, another man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Troopers seek witnesses in Tacoma hit-and-run

The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses after a hit-and-run in Tacoma that left a man with serious injuries. Around noon on Friday, Nov. 11, a 63-year-old Tacoma man was driving a Dodge Caravan on southbound Interstate 5 and was nearing the exit for Interstate 705. An unknown vehicle...
TACOMA, WA
ilovekent.net

Kent Police warning of recent, yet legit-looking scam text/email

Kent Police are warning residents of a recent, yet somewhat legit looking scam text/email that’s been spreading recently:. Kent, we want to make you aware of a recent, and somewhat legit looking, scam text/email you may receive. Many of us here have already seen it. The graphics are good and it almost fooled a few of us so please keep reading.
KENT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy