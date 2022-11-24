Read full article on original website
KING-5
Holiday mocktail, cocktail help from W Seattle Living Room Bar
If you're looking for ways to "shake up" your holiday party drink menu, W Seattle Living Room Bar shares some ideas. Several free events are at the bar in December.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Firefighters Contain Blaze At Judd & Black Liquidation Center To Outbuilding
A Washington State Patrol Trooper reported he could see flames from the Trestle and when he arrived reported fire at the back of the building. Everett firefighters were able to knock the fire down and contain it to an attached building, keeping the fire from extending inside. At this time...
22 displaced after fire rips through Tacoma apartment complex Thanksgiving night
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly two dozen people in Tacoma need a new home this Thanksgiving weekend after a fire ripped through their apartment complex Friday night. Tacoma Fire Department crews responded to the fire around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of S. Mason Street. According to Tacoma fire, arriving crews were met with smoke and fire coming from the second and third-floor decks of one building.
auburn-reporter.com
Behind the mysterious starvation deaths of a Renton family | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, reporter Cameron Sheppard takes a closer look at the mysterious 2021 deaths of Manuel Gil and his two teenage daughters, Mariel Yadira Gil and Dalila Gil. How could the three starve inside their Renton home? Did they do it willingly? Who is to blame?. LISTEN...
myeverettnews.com
Shots Fired At Memorial For Shooting Victim On Beverly Boulevard
About 10:30 PM Saturday night Everett Police received reports of multiple shots fired in the area of 75th and Beverly Boulevard. A crowd had gathered with candles and balloons at the location where a person had been shot and killed Friday night. Officers responded to the area and located nearly...
MyNorthwest.com
Suspect arrested after 11-year-old injured in road rage shooting on I-5 near Tacoma Mall
TACOMA, Wash. — For the second time in the month of November, a child is victim from a shooting caused by road rage. It’s a problem both Washington State Patrol and the public feel is getting out of hand. An 11-year-old boy was injured in a suspected road...
q13fox.com
'My mind is poisoned:' 9-year-old recalls seeing his mom get carjacked in broad daylight
TACOMA, Wash. - A mother says she’s grateful to be alive after she and her son were carjacked outside their home in Tacoma at the beginning of November. The woman says she was dragged by the alleged thieves and was nearly killed as they made a second attempt to run over her.
q13fox.com
Lowland snow possible Tuesday in Puget Sound area
Seattle - Monday starts the week with cool temps, with lowland snow possible Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Puget Sound area. Today will bring isolated rain/snow mixed showers in the morning followed by a drier afternoon with highs only around 40 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine mixed in. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas of western Whatcom and San Juan counties normally impacted by the Fraser Valley Outflow winds. Gusts in those spots could reach up to 45 mph.
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Skies erupt in color during dramatic sunrise featuring Mt. Rainier
TACOMA, Wash. - The skies erupted in color as the sun rose across the Puget Sound area Saturday morning. And at a first brief glance, it may have appeared like Mt. Rainier followed suit!. Photos and videos from around the Tacoma, Washington, area showed a dramatic dark stripe emanating from...
Seattle area’s first taste of winter snow could arrive next week as temperatures plunge
Forecasts call for heavy snow at Snoqualmie Pass this weekend, with light accumulations also possible in the Seattle area starting next Tuesday. Most of the area at the pass will be dry to start Saturday with a little bit of sun. High clouds move in pretty quickly ahead of a stronger weather system.
My Clallam County
NWS issues winter storm advisory for north Peninsula
PORT ANGELES — The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for the potential of snow beginning Sunday night through Monday mid morning. An inch of snow is expected to fall overnight into Monday. Winds could also gust to 40 mph during the period. Along with the Port Angeles, Sequim and Port Townsend areas; the advisory also covers Island and western Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.
KING-5
A unique way to help the world this holiday season
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue’s Downtown Park plays host to Light The World Giving Machines where you can buy socks, polio vaccines for children, or homegoods for a local refugee family. It’s a vending machine that dispenses much needed humanitarian supplies. In our area for the first time, the...
Stolen Amazon truck in Port Orchard likely an organized crime, police say
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Law enforcement in Kitsap County are looking for someone who stole an Amazon delivery van while the driver was dropping off a package at a Port Orchard home. The driver was injured while he tried to stop the van thief. Rusty, who is contracted by...
King County detectives looking for witnesses of a felony hit-and-run
Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that hit two people, critically injuring one. Around 6:14 p.m. on Nov. 15, two people were hit by a pick-up truck at South 148th Street and 24th Avenue South in Seatac. One of the...
q13fox.com
Police investigate deadly Thanksgiving crash in Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened north of Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Lake Stevens Police Department (LSPD), officers responded near the corner of Granite Falls Highway and Lake Dr. for reports of a serious crash. After arriving to the scene, one man was pronounced dead at the scene, another man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
KING-5
BREAKING: Deadly shooting in Tacoma
A man was found shot Monday night near East M St. and Puyallup Ave. in Tacoma. He later died of his wounds.
Troopers seek witnesses in Tacoma hit-and-run
The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses after a hit-and-run in Tacoma that left a man with serious injuries. Around noon on Friday, Nov. 11, a 63-year-old Tacoma man was driving a Dodge Caravan on southbound Interstate 5 and was nearing the exit for Interstate 705. An unknown vehicle...
Police searching for suspect in Renton bank robbery
RENTON, Wash. — An armed man robbed a Renton bank on Wednesday and police are asking for the public’s help to identify him. At 12:20 p.m., Renton officers were dispatched to a robbery at the Chase Bank at 17801 108th Ave. SE. The man displayed a gun during...
ilovekent.net
Kent Police warning of recent, yet legit-looking scam text/email
Kent Police are warning residents of a recent, yet somewhat legit looking scam text/email that’s been spreading recently:. Kent, we want to make you aware of a recent, and somewhat legit looking, scam text/email you may receive. Many of us here have already seen it. The graphics are good and it almost fooled a few of us so please keep reading.
