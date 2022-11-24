Read full article on original website
Everything Bill Self said after KU's loss to Tennessee
Kansas basketball dropped its first game of the season on Friday night, falling to Tennessee 64-50. The Jayhawks trailed wire-to-wire in the game and the Volunteers never looked like they were going to be beaten. KU struggled to score the ball offensively during the contest and shot 32 percent from the field. KU was also out-rebounded on the glass 45-27. Tennessee almost had more offensive rebounds (15) than KU had defensive rebounds (17) and the Volunteers finished with 16 second chance points. In the end, Jalen Wilson led KU in scoring 14 points. Joseph Yesufu also scored 14 points (a KU career high) as he stepped up in the place of an injured Bobby Pettiford.
Rhule spoke with Scott Frost on Sunday
The current head coach at Nebraska had a conversation on Sunday with the former one. Matt Rhule said he has had a friendship with Scott Frost and talked with him just the other day after it was announced Rhule was Nebraska's next coach. Rhule didn't want to get into all the specifics of that conversation obviously, but did speak of his respect for Frost.
Trev Alberts outlines Matt Rhule contract details
Here are the essential details on the Matt Rhule contract from Trev Alberts after Monday’s press conference. — $74 million over eight years. — 90 percent of the money is guaranteed. — Assistant salary pool of $7 million. That's a major hike from this season, when Nebraska's 10 full-time...
Steve Sarkisian addresses whether sophomore WR Xavier Worthy is happy at Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday praised sophomore Xavier Worthy as “arguably the best receiver in our conference” after leading the Big 12 in touchdown receptions for the second straight year. Moments later, at a press conference wrapping up the regular season, Sarkisian was...
PODCAST: Reaction to Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as new head coach
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. In this emergency edition of the podcast, Nathan King, Christian Clemente, Mark Murphy and Jason Caldwell react to the hiring of Hugh Freeze as Auburn's next head football coach. RUN TIME: 20 minutes. Listen to this episode elsewhere using these...
Wake Forest Mailbag
With overlap season pretty much officially over with the end of the football regular season, I figured it was a perfect opportunity to answer questions from readers here at.
BREAKING POD: Four-star WR Jaren Hamilton commits to Crimson Tide
In landing 247sports Composite four star wide receiver Jaren Hamilton, Alabama added its fourth player at the position for the 2023 cycle. What does the addition of Hamilton mean for Nick Saban's latest recruiting effort? In addition to discussing the 6-foot-1, 188-pounder's decision from every angle, BOL publisher Tim Watts provides insight into what might be next on the trail.
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
What experts are saying about Kentucky's bowl destination
Kentucky football finished the regular season with a 7-5 record following a rivalry week win over No. 25 Louisville. The Wildcats, who have won seven or more games for the sixth time in seven seasons, are bowl eligible for a school-record seventh consecutive bowl game under the direction of head coach Mark Stoops. Also winners of a school-best four straight bowl appearances, UK is now awaiting its bowl fate.
Indiana basketball: Mike Woodson's radio show notes and quotes (November 28)
Indiana's undefeated 6-0 start to the season has the Hoosiers cracking the top-10 of the Associated Press Poll for the first time since 2017. Ahead of a massive showdown Wednesday night against No. 18 North Carolina, head coach Mike Woodson joins host Don Fischer for his weekly radio show, 'Inside IU Basketball'.
O’Malley’s Monday Musings
Credit where it is due and don’t forget the blame, too. The best backups. The over, under, and properly rated…and the all-powerful laser? All highlight this week’s edition of The Musings.
Alabama Doesn’t Make Basketball Poll Progress
No one could blame Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats for wondering why they play the games. North Carolina went into the Phil Knight Invitational as the nation’s top-ranked team. Alabama went in as ranked 16th or 18th, depending on the polls. Bama lost one of three games in Portland,...
Rudy's Live Thread: Conference Championship Week
NORMAN, Okla. - Following last Saturday’s 51-48 defeat at the hands of Texas Tech in Lubbock, I am once again at Rudy’s Country Store & BBQ off Highway 9 in Norman for this week’s coverage of The Huddle at 7 PM CT and Sooner Sports Talk at 8 PM CT with Brent Venables.
BM5: Picking up the pieces | If it comes down to OSU, Bama for No. 4 spot in CFP, who gets in?
Two days later, the feeling is still one of agony. What went wrong for the Buckeyes? Where do they go from here? Could they still sneak in the CFP? The Monday 5ish sifts through the rubble as Steve Helwagen and Patrick Murphy join Dave Biddle. What's next for the Buckeyes?...
Kentucky wide receiver DeMarcus Harris enters transfer portal
Kentucky wide receiver DeMarcus Harris after caching 30 passes for 327 yards and a touchdown in parts of four seasons as a Wildcat. Harris signed with Kentucky as a three-star prospect out of Vero Beach, Florida, in 2019. He was ranked the 1,399th overall prospect nationwide in the 2019 247sports composite rankings, was ranked the 162nd best wide receiver in the country and ranked 193rd overall in the state of Florida.
The latest Utah bowl game projections following week 13
The regular season is over and Utah has punched their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game this Friday after an incredible week of Pac-12 football. Keep in mind that Utah needed to take care of business and receive help from others in the conference and it played out just as Utah needed it to. Now that they've secured their return trip to the Pac-12 title game, their fourth trip in five seasons, here is a summary of the latest bowl game projections for Utah.
Game Chat: Virginia Tech hosts Minnesota
Game Information: Virginia Tech (6-1) hosts Minnesota (4-2) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Cassell Coliseum at 7 PM.
Wake Forest Basketball at Wisconsin preview
Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes returns a younger team than he had a season ago and has combined that with a much-more challenging non-conference schedule. That schedule.
CB Amare Snowden de-commits from Cincinnati
Roseville (Mich.) defensive back Amare Snowden tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Cincinnati and has re-opened his recruitment. Snowden was committed to the Bearcats for both baseball and football since June. The news comes after Luke Fickell was announced to be the new head coach at Wisconsin. "I want...
Blitz Report: Forecast, 365 Days of Joy
Blitz contributor Peter Riley Osborne gives his thoughts on last week's game and hands out his awards for the week.
