Tallahassee, FL

Salvation Army of Tallahassee serving hundreds for Thanksgiving

By Gabriella Mercurio
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYDhI_0jLrmtHp00

The Salvation Army of Tallahassee is making sure everyone has a homemade meal this Thanksgiving.

Volunteers helped serve Thanksgiving meals to 400 people in the community on Wednesday.

The idea behind their restaurant-style meal is to allow everyone to sit down at a table together and enjoy each other's company.

Captain Herb Frazier believes this is an important way to not only meet the needs of the community but also make people feel appreciated.

"We want you to have a seat and we just want to serve you," said Frazier. "We don't want you to have to lift a finger, no cooking, no cleaning afterwards, we want to treat you like royalty when you come here and so that's one thing that we love to do."

Frazier said they're still in need of volunteers to ring their red kettles to help fund their Christmas dinner.

If you're interested in signing up, visit register to ring.

