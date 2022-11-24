Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Five Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Have You Ridden The Bay Rocket Yet?Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Tom Brady says daughter, 9, tells him he doesn’t have ‘happy face’ on field as he strives for ‘peace of mind’
Amid his divorce with Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady said he is struggling for "peace of mind" and working on having a "happy face" while playing football after a reminder from his daughter.
Panthers’ Baker Mayfield can ‘leave here with my head held high’ as Sam Darnold set to start Sunday
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield said his future in Carolina was "up in the air" after Sam Darnold named starter against Denver Broncos.
Whoopi Goldberg erupts after COVID diagnosis: 'This will kill you! What's the matter with you people?'
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Anthony Fauci's critics in the wake of her COVID-19 diagnosis, saying it "will kill you" and asking "what's the matter with you people?"
‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation
Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed
Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Jay Leno gives health update as he’s seen behind the wheel for first time after being released from hospital
Photos revealed Jay Leno's burn scars from a fire he escaped at his Burbank garage last week where he was sprayed with gasoline while working under the hood of a car.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Hunter Biden laptop repairman details 'chilling' warning from FBI agent
John Paul Mac Isaac's new book, "American Injustice," is set to be released Tuesday. The book includes details of what has transpired since Isaac discovered Hunter Biden's laptop.
Thanksgiving day massacre: Ex-husband goes on shooting rampage in Houston home leaving 2 dead, 2 injured
A shooting at a Houston neighborhood left two adults dead and two others with injuries. The surviving victims, including a teenager, were transported to the hospital.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.
Rams' Sean McVay accidentally hit in jaw by own player: 'It was a good shot'
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay took a huge shot from tight end Roger Carter Jr. early in their Week 12 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway makes distasteful rape comment during special Warriors broadcast
NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway apologizes after making a very distasteful rape comment while discussing a play during the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs game.
Jalen Hurts breaks Eagles record in win over Packers, Aaron Rodgers leaves game with injury
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rewrote the franchise record books in a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday night.
Brittany Mahomes Drops New Batch of Pregnancy Photos
Brittany Mahomes recently showed off her new pregnancy in a nude photoshoot that was posted to Instagram. The images come as her and husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are expecting their second child. Brittany and her NFL star husband will welcome a baby boy into their home in...
Pennsylvania teenager charged with homicide after Instagram video confession
Bensalem Police arrested Joshua Cooper and charged him with criminal homicide after he confessed to shooting someone and asked for help on Instagram with getting rid of the body.
Body found offshore in Mexico where Arizona couple went missing while kayaking
Officials in Mexico said they have located a body in Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, where an Arizona couple went missing while kayaking on Thanksgiving.
