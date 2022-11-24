Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Dime Community (DCOM) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
DCOM - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.26%. A...
Zacks.com
Velocity Financial (VEL) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates
VEL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Zacks.com
Stryker's (SYK) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Volume Improves
SYK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 by 5.4%. The bottom line declined 3.6% year over year. GAAP EPS in the quarter was $2.14, up 87.7% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue Details. This Michigan-based medical...
Zacks.com
Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
SMSI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a...
Zacks.com
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
GNLN - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $11.43 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.20. This compares to loss of $4.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
VRME - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to earnings of $0.95 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
TOMZ - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Corcept's (CORT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
CORT - Free Report) reported earnings of 30 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 24 cents per share. Revenues in the third quarter increased 5.8% year over year to $101.7 million. Corcept’s top...
Zacks.com
Things to Note as Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Lines Up for Q3 Earnings
ULTA - Free Report) is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Dec 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2,185 million, suggesting a rise of 9.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Yum! Brands (YUM) Stock
YUM - Free Report) is benefiting from robust same-store sales, Taco Bell’s growth and expansion efforts. Shares of the company have gained 7.8% in the past three months, compared with the industry’s increase of 3.9%. However, a rise in net costs and expenses remains a concern. Growth Drivers.
Zacks.com
Why Is Fortive (FTV) Up 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
FTV - Free Report) . Shares have added about 8.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Fortive due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) a Buy Now?
HOLX - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this medical device maker have returned +12%, compared...
Zacks.com
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for GreenSky (GSKY) Stock
GreenSky appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this financial technology company is...
Zacks.com
First Hawaiian (FHB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
FHB - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin for Attractive Returns
JBL - Free Report) , Hudson Technologies (. VIST - Free Report) boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.
Zacks.com
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
PTEN - Free Report) . Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Patterson-UTI due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
Can OFS Capital (OFS) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
OFS Capital (. OFS - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET): Here is What You Need to Know
ANET - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this cloud networking company have returned +11.8%, compared...
Zacks.com
Zscaler (ZS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ZS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $153.96, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 28th
SLCA - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells commercial silica in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus. U.S. Silica...
Comments / 0