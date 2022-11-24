ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Lattimore among 7 Saints back at practice as 49ers await

By BRETT MARTEL
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints top cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who has missed six straight games with an abdomen injury, was among six New Orleans players to return to practice Wednesday after being unable to play in a Week 11 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Lattimore practiced on a limited basis, as did defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport, running back Mark Ingram, left tackle James Hurst and left guard Andrus Peat.

But their presence at practice raised the prospects that the Saints could get a number of prominent players back when they visit the surging San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Saints designated cornerback Bradley Roby, who has missed four games with an ankle injury, for return from injured reserve. He also at practice Wednesday.

The players who returned to practice “are obviously the guys that we were counting on this season,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said. “Anytime you can get them back out in practice for whatever amount you’re able to get them back out there brings a lift to the team.”

Lattimore was injured Oct. 9 during a victory over Seattle when he tried to help defend a long pass to the end zone that wound up being caught for a touchdown.

Davenport hurt his calf during a Nov. 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Hurst (concussion) and Jordan (eye) were hurt during a loss at Pittsburgh and missed last weekend’s game against the Rams.

Peat had a triceps injury during the loss to Baltimore, was inactive at Pittsburgh and was held out again last weekend. Ingram has missed three games with a knee injury.

When multiple regulars return, “There’s an energy that comes with that,” Saints quarterback Andy Dalton said. “It’s nice when you’ve got guys that have been out for a while getting back into the line and back to practicing for the game.”

Linebacker Pete Werner (ankle), safety JT Gray (hamstring) and defensive end Payton Turner (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.

Turner was hurt against the Rams on Sunday. Werner was hurt against Baltimore and has missed two games. Gray, a regular on special teams, missed last weekend’s game.

“Certainly, we’ve had our fair share” of injuries, Allen said.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

