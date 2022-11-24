Read full article on original website
snntv.com
Sarasota Schools Superintendent close to an agreement to resign position
SARASOTA COUNTY - Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen is close to an agreement to resign his position. According to the Herald Tribune, Brennan Asplen, superintendent for Sarasota County Schools since August 2020, released a statement Monday evening in which he said he has "accepted the fact that (he) will soon be separated by the School Board" and a collaborative relationship "does not appear to be attainable."
snntv.com
68th Annual Christmas Tree Lot Fundraiser returns
MANATEE (WSNN) - If you're looking to buy a real Christmas Tree this year, one Suncoast organization has you covered. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee County has officially kicked off its 68th Annual Christmas Tree Lot Fundraiser. People from near and far have made this a family holiday...
snntv.com
Project pride
Last night, Project Pride SRQ honored those who lost their lives in the deadly mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The organization held a candlelight vigil of remembrance at Five points park in Sarasota. People gathered together, lit candles and signed cards to send to survivors. The mayor...
snntv.com
Motorcycle crash kills two Bradenton residents
Two Bradenton residents died in a serious accident Friday night. According to the crash report, a motorcycle was traveling west on state road 70, approaching I-75. An SUV was driving in front of the motorcycle at a slower speed. The motorcycle slammed on the breaks, overturned, and hit the back...
snntv.com
Sarasota Farmers Market packed on Small Business Saturday
The Sarasota Farmers Market was packed today as people showed up to support small business Saturday. Shop owners across the Suncoast were hit hard by Hurricane Ian. But with perseverance they kept going. Seeing crowds shuffle through their booths meant a little more to these merchants this year. “They lost...
snntv.com
Thousands attended the Venice Holiday Parade
VENICE (WSNN) - Thousands of people came out to watch the Venice Holiday Parade, filling up Venice stores, restaurants, and streets with holiday cheer. Spectators lined the parade route early, in order to secure a good spot to view the parade. “I think there is a lot of people from...
snntv.com
Annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade
The annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade is happening again this year. The plan of the parade is to start off the Christmas season, and get everyone in the holiday spirit. The event is free to all spectators, and you can watch anywhere along the boat parade route. The route runs from just north of Albee road, to the Circus Bridge.
snntv.com
Combatting the stigma of HIV through education and prevention
SARASOTA - Since the first diagnosis in 1981, nearly 40 million people have died from HIV/AIDS Worldwide. Human immunodeficiency virus, also known as HIV is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. HIV can be transmitted sexually, through blood transfusions, breastmilk or through perinatal transmission. “The topic of...
snntv.com
Ukrainian dance show Kolo premiering next month
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Kolo is a new dance inspired by Ukrainian culture. The show features ball room dancing, visual arts and original music. Kolo is premiering Dec. 26th at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The shows producers Liliia and Iaroslav have been traveling to Sarasota each month for two years. Their goal is to entertain audience members.
