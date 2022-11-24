Read full article on original website
FFX: 3 Kern County teams win CIF Central Section football championships
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After grueling postseason runs, three Kern County high schools claimed CIF Central Section crowns across the valley tonight. Below are the scores from Friday night’s CIF Central Section championship games. Division I, Championship (3) Liberty beat (4) San Joaquin Memorial, 29-13 Division II, Championship (3) Lemoore beat (1) Central Valley Christian, 62-46 […]
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County football goes 3-for-3 in Friday's section championship slate
After pulling off consecutive one-point victories over higher-seeded opponents in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Shafter somehow still had some magic left over for Friday night. Trailing 35-14 in the third quarter at Caruthers after a pick-six, the Generals turned the tide by scoring 27 straight points, along the way forcing...
thesungazette.com
Football: Cavaliers can’t defend Tigers attack
Central Valley Christian traded touchdowns with Lemoore for three quarters without their best player but couldn’t stop the Tigers late in a 62-46 loss in the Valley Title game. Visalia – The Division II Valley Title game had everything fans could want. Two high scoring offenses trading touchdowns, timely...
KMPH.com
Man scores winning jackpot at Eagle Mountain Casino, leaves with over $96,000
A Porterville man is now a bit richer after a recent trip to Eagle Mountain Casino. According to Eagle Mountain, Evencio Valencia Rocha, a resident of Porterville, scored big on Saturday night. The casino says he hit the winning jackpot while playing the “Rising Fortunes” slot machine and walked away...
thesungazette.com
Downtown Kiwanians mark 100 years with new Visalia mural
VISALIA – With a new century came a new mural, as one of Visalia’s Kiwanis clubs celebrated its birthday with a gift that will be visible for all residents to enjoy. On Nov. 22, the Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club commemorated its 100th year anniversary by donating a mural that will be painted on the Visalia Senior Center exterior wall facing 310 N. Locust St. at the corner of Oak Avenue. The Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club celebrated its century milestone at 210 Cafe, with guest speaker and local historian Terry Ommen giving a snapshot of the Kiwanis club’s history.
‘Big Foot, The Hairy Man’ arrives at Eagle Mountain
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A giant carving called “Big Foot, The Hairy Man” is now in place at Eagle Mountain Casino. It was created by Bill Farmer, a self-employed woodworker and Tribal Member of the Tule River Tribe. The carving was erected on Nov. 22. Farmer says the piece was one of the largest projects […]
TikTok star returns home to the Central Valley for Thanksgiving
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford native Leo Gonzalez’s punchlines do not seem to miss a beat with his 2.7 million followers on TikTok. Gonzalez was born and raised in Hanford and moved out of the Central Valley in 2019. He now lives in Los Angeles. Growing up he enjoyed watching George Lopez, Will Smith, and […]
GV Wire
Clovis Woman Dies After Car Runs Stop Sign, Collides With Truck
A 57-year-old woman passenger killed when a Toyota Corolla ran a stop sign and collided with a Ford F-250 has been identified by the county coroner as Manjit Kaur Grewal of Clovis. The fatal collision occurred late Monday afternoon near North and Temperance avenues southeast of the Fresno city limits.
Jack’s Gas in Orosi selling for $2.99/gallon through the weekend
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Can you remember the last time you saw gas selling for $2.99/gallon in California? Well, on Thanksgiving, the Sinclair gas station and Jack’s Liquor on Road 128 in Orosi made a special deal for customers to celebrate the season of giving. One customer, Maya, said she and her whole family […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Andre Alvarez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Andre Alvarez. Alvarez is wanted on a felony warrant of “Child Abuse/Endangerment.”. He is 5’6 tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown eyes with black hair. If you know where he is hiding, call Crime...
Helicopter to be seen around parts of Valley for geological study
The sight of a low-flying helicopter on the west side of the Valley has caused many people to pause. The US Geological Survey has a large hoop flying beneath the chopper.
Local gas station owner slashes prices across all his locations
A local gas station owner has slashed his location's gas prices to help people fill up and save on costs this Holiday.
Robbery at Visalia bank leads to officer-involved hit and run
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A robbery outside a bank led to a police officer-involved hit-and-run in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department. According to police, at about 12:51 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of South Mooney Boulevard at the Chase Bank for a report of a robbery. Prior to the officer’s arrival, […]
KMPH.com
Suspect crashes into innocent drivers after police chase in Northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect crashed into multiple innocent drivers Tuesday morning after a police chase in Northeast Fresno. Undercover Units of the Street Violence Bureau’s Tactical Team saw a person in a stolen Ford pickup around 8:00 a.m. and said the suspect was already under surveillance from a violent crime investigation.
Man fatally struck by SUV on Hwy 99 northbound
A man is dead after being hit by an SUV on Highway 99 northbound, south of California Avenue at 8:54 p.m. on Thursday, November 24th.
Delano man arrested in connection to Porterville motel shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a motel last weekend in Porterville, according to police. The Porterville Police Department said officers arrested Miguel Cervantes, 29, in connection to the shooting on Nov. 13. Porterville police officers were called to a motel in the 900 block […]
Three vehicles collided into each other, resulting in one death
Per a press release by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), three vehicles crashed simultaneously, resulting in one driver's death. The post Three vehicles collided into each other, resulting in one death appeared first on KYMA.
Men wanted in 7-Eleven theft, Fresno Police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who robbed a 7-Eleven in Fresno while brandishing a weapon at the clerk are now wanted by officers, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that on Nov. 11 at approximately 11:30 p.m. three suspects entered the store at 4218 East Clinton Avenue. While inside, the two male […]
Housing Watch: Increase in interest for 2-bedroom homes in Fresno
High home prices have some buyers now eyeing smaller properties they wouldn't have considered in the past.
DA: Porterville man gets life in prison for child molestation
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville man was sentenced to life in prison for child molestation, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office. According to officials, 35-year-old Javier Gonzalez was sentenced on November 15, 2022, to 40 years-to-life in prison. Gonzalez will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder […]
