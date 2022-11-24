ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

KGET

FFX: 3 Kern County teams win CIF Central Section football championships

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After grueling postseason runs, three Kern County high schools claimed CIF Central Section crowns across the valley tonight. Below are the scores from Friday night’s CIF Central Section championship games. Division I, Championship (3) Liberty beat (4) San Joaquin Memorial, 29-13 Division II, Championship (3) Lemoore beat (1) Central Valley Christian, 62-46 […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County football goes 3-for-3 in Friday's section championship slate

After pulling off consecutive one-point victories over higher-seeded opponents in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Shafter somehow still had some magic left over for Friday night. Trailing 35-14 in the third quarter at Caruthers after a pick-six, the Generals turned the tide by scoring 27 straight points, along the way forcing...
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Football: Cavaliers can’t defend Tigers attack

Central Valley Christian traded touchdowns with Lemoore for three quarters without their best player but couldn’t stop the Tigers late in a 62-46 loss in the Valley Title game. Visalia – The Division II Valley Title game had everything fans could want. Two high scoring offenses trading touchdowns, timely...
LEMOORE, CA
thesungazette.com

Downtown Kiwanians mark 100 years with new Visalia mural

VISALIA – With a new century came a new mural, as one of Visalia’s Kiwanis clubs celebrated its birthday with a gift that will be visible for all residents to enjoy. On Nov. 22, the Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club commemorated its 100th year anniversary by donating a mural that will be painted on the Visalia Senior Center exterior wall facing 310 N. Locust St. at the corner of Oak Avenue. The Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club celebrated its century milestone at 210 Cafe, with guest speaker and local historian Terry Ommen giving a snapshot of the Kiwanis club’s history.
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Clovis Woman Dies After Car Runs Stop Sign, Collides With Truck

A 57-year-old woman passenger killed when a Toyota Corolla ran a stop sign and collided with a Ford F-250 has been identified by the county coroner as Manjit Kaur Grewal of Clovis. The fatal collision occurred late Monday afternoon near North and Temperance avenues southeast of the Fresno city limits.
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Andre Alvarez

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Andre Alvarez. Alvarez is wanted on a felony warrant of “Child Abuse/Endangerment.”. He is 5’6 tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown eyes with black hair. If you know where he is hiding, call Crime...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect crashes into innocent drivers after police chase in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect crashed into multiple innocent drivers Tuesday morning after a police chase in Northeast Fresno. Undercover Units of the Street Violence Bureau’s Tactical Team saw a person in a stolen Ford pickup around 8:00 a.m. and said the suspect was already under surveillance from a violent crime investigation.
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Delano man arrested in connection to Porterville motel shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a motel last weekend in Porterville, according to police. The Porterville Police Department said officers arrested Miguel Cervantes, 29, in connection to the shooting on Nov. 13. Porterville police officers were called to a motel in the 900 block […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Men wanted in 7-Eleven theft, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who robbed a 7-Eleven in Fresno while brandishing a weapon at the clerk are now wanted by officers, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that on Nov. 11 at approximately 11:30 p.m. three suspects entered the store at 4218 East Clinton Avenue. While inside, the two male […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Porterville man gets life in prison for child molestation

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville man was sentenced to life in prison for child molestation, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office. According to officials, 35-year-old Javier Gonzalez was sentenced on November 15, 2022, to 40 years-to-life in prison. Gonzalez will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder […]
PORTERVILLE, CA

