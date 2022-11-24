VISALIA – With a new century came a new mural, as one of Visalia’s Kiwanis clubs celebrated its birthday with a gift that will be visible for all residents to enjoy. On Nov. 22, the Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club commemorated its 100th year anniversary by donating a mural that will be painted on the Visalia Senior Center exterior wall facing 310 N. Locust St. at the corner of Oak Avenue. The Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club celebrated its century milestone at 210 Cafe, with guest speaker and local historian Terry Ommen giving a snapshot of the Kiwanis club’s history.

