Downtown Cordele and Moultrie host shop small Saturday events
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The day after Black Friday is known as Small Business Saturday. Downtown Moultrie continued their holiday festivities by hosting food trucks and encouraging people to shop locally. This year businesses are dealing with higher costs for materials, shipping, and gas. Kalee Bass and her husband Andrew...
Valdosta shoppers hit the stores on Black Friday
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you love shopping, Black Friday is meant just for you. It’s a major day for retail. It sets the tone for the holiday season and one report says it accounts for 20% of yearly sales in the retail industry, according to Walden University. Traditionally,...
Christmas tree shortage impacting Albany tree sellers
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s that time again when you’re searching for the perfect Christmas tree to decorate in your home this holiday season, but you may want to hurry. A Christmas tree shortage could cause you to miss out on picking the best one. Some tree suppliers...
Airbnb rental properties aim to enhance Tifton’s downtown development
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As part of Tifton’s downtown development projects, several Airbnb rental properties are now available for travelers coming to visit the Friendly City. The owner, Regina Clark, and her husband are the owners of the studios on Third Street. They say they just wanted to service visitors traveling to their community.
Thomasville to kick off Christmas season with Sip & Shop
THOMASVILLE — Christmas in Thomasville continues in the city on Dec. 2, with a First Friday Sip & Shop filled with holiday activities. Live sidewalk entertainment, food trucks, Christmas tree lighting, sipping, shopping, and a free concert will help guests celebrate this time of year. “Our December First Friday...
Albany restaurant mourning the loss of general manager
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many in Albany are mourning the loss of a young father who died Saturday night at one of the city’s most popular restaurants, Harvest Moon. The General Manager of Harvest Moon, 38-year-old Jamie Lyon, suffered a heart attack and died just before closing time. The...
Mild Start To The Workweek, Strong Storms on Wednesday
The sun is finally back and it’ll stay for the next few days with a brief intermission of rainfall. This afternoon won’t be as warm as yesterday. Temperatures will peak near 70 degrees for most. That is just above normal for this time of year. 69° in Albany,...
Albany, Leesburg kick off Christmas parades on Saturday as towns big and small line up for holiday tradition
ALBANY — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, and a plethora of parades, a surfeit of celebrations and a full calendar of festivals are on tap to spread the season’s spirit in southwest Georgia. Albany’s 32nd annual Celebration of Lights on Saturday will deliver a...
‘Every child deserves a good Christmas’: Leesburg family light show turns into 28-year tradition
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Holiday cheer is making its way across South Georgia. One Lee County family has jumped into an early Christmas with over a decades-long tradition. The Clay Christmas light show in Leesburg turned into a 28-year tradition this year but there’s more to the early display of joy as it’s also giving back to the community.
No one injured after 2 Cordele siblings exchanged gunfire in a McDonald’s parking lot
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - WALB has received an update on the case of two siblings being arrested after a Saturday altercation led to a shooting. Police responded to the area of Greer Street and 16th Avenue Saturday afternoon after a shooting. Quendarius Robinson, 28, of Macon, was arrested on multiple...
Woman arrested at Valdosta Mall after threatening a store manager
VALDOSTA – A woman was arrested after threatening a Valdosta Mall store manager and found to have five outstanding arrest warrants. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 1700 Norman Drive, the Valdosta Mall, after a citizen called E911 to report that a customer was threatening a manager inside of a store. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the manager inside of the business who asked that officers escort the customer, later identified as Jahniah Seawright, from the store and issue her a criminal trespass warning. As officers began to speak with Seawright, she provided a false name and date of birth. Based off of Seawright’s demeanor officers believed that she was not being honest about her identity, so they began to investigate the information that she had provided.
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our cold front from last night has ushered in much drier air and this will result in cooler lows tonight in the 40s. This will also be aided by the clear skies that will continue well into Monday. Plentiful sunshine across the region on Monday will be the trend with a few clouds out and about. Cooler air is not expected for Monday instead better heating from the drier air mass the front brought will help highs rise to the 70s with lows in the 40s. We will see similar warm and sunny conditions for Tuesday, but a new disturbance will quickly drive in clouds and rain for Tuesday night moving into Wednesday. This system will bring in heavy rainfall for that morning commute on Wednesday. Now along this line, a few strong storms are possible, but current guidence has no exact details on their severity just yet. As we all know any storm system can bring in heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding. Winds will also be gusty near 20 to 25 miles per hour outside of thunderstorms. This cold front looks to have a bit more cold air with it, so after quickly sweeping through Wednesday evening, cooler temperatures are on the horizon for the latter half of the week. Along with clear skies, Thursday will be much cooler with highs moving into the 50s and 60s and this looks to continue for Friday. We can’t forget about those overnight lows as they will be in the upper 30s and low 40s for both Thursday and Friday mornings! However, if you do not like the cooler weather then you are in luck with a warm-up expected for the weekend back to the 70s.
Long lines seen on first day of early voting in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday marks the first day of early voting in Dougherty County and across southwest Georgia for the Senate runoff race. Hundreds of voters came out to take advantage of the early voting hours voting at the Albany Civic Center. Voters said despite the lines, they were able to move through and cast their ballot in a reasonable time.
Georgia foundation offers $70,000 in ag scholarships
ALBANY — The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is offering $70,000 in scholarships to Georgia students pursuing a degree in agriculture, veterinary medicine, family and consumer sciences, or a related field, Dougherty County Farm Bureau President Laney Wooten recently announced. The GFA will award scholarships in the following four categories:
Heroes Among Us: USAF Master Sgt. Adolf Lee
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “The school desegregation had just come down in ‘54. And the military under President Truman had been integrated into the latter 50′s. So, when I went in, electronics was not my first choice. I wanted to be a policeman believe it or not,” Master Sgt. Lee said.
APD: 2 injured in Albany hit and run, identity of driver wanted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in an Albany hit-and-run on Saturday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The crash happened around 11 p.m. on the 900 block of South Slappey Boulevard. Police say they responded to the scene after a bicyclist and a pedestrian were crossing...
Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves Albany man with gunshot wound to the back
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man is recovering after being shot in the back on Thanksgiving morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of Corn Avenue. According to what a witness told police, her brother, the victim, was heard screaming as gunshots rang out outside the home.
Dougherty Co. starting early voting Monday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Voting for the Georgia Senate Runoff has begun. A total of 27 counties in the Peach State have early voters taking advantage of the extra day to vote this weekend. For other counties, early voting begins Monday, including Dougherty county. Bennie Hand, a county elections board...
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Georgia
A popular discount retail chain recently opened another new location in Georgia just in time for the holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more. On November 13, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls opened another new store in Douglas, Georgia.
Albany Technical College sets fall graduation
ALBANY — Dougherty Superior Court Judge Victoria S. Darrisaw will be the keynote speaker Tuesday when Albany Technical College’s commencement celebrating the accomplishments of graduates for fall 2022 will be held at 7 p.m. at the James H. Gray Civic Center. Candidates for technical certificates of credit, diplomas,...
