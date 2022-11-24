ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

WALB 10

Downtown Cordele and Moultrie host shop small Saturday events

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The day after Black Friday is known as Small Business Saturday. Downtown Moultrie continued their holiday festivities by hosting food trucks and encouraging people to shop locally. This year businesses are dealing with higher costs for materials, shipping, and gas. Kalee Bass and her husband Andrew...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta shoppers hit the stores on Black Friday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you love shopping, Black Friday is meant just for you. It’s a major day for retail. It sets the tone for the holiday season and one report says it accounts for 20% of yearly sales in the retail industry, according to Walden University. Traditionally,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Christmas tree shortage impacting Albany tree sellers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s that time again when you’re searching for the perfect Christmas tree to decorate in your home this holiday season, but you may want to hurry. A Christmas tree shortage could cause you to miss out on picking the best one. Some tree suppliers...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Airbnb rental properties aim to enhance Tifton’s downtown development

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As part of Tifton’s downtown development projects, several Airbnb rental properties are now available for travelers coming to visit the Friendly City. The owner, Regina Clark, and her husband are the owners of the studios on Third Street. They say they just wanted to service visitors traveling to their community.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Albany restaurant mourning the loss of general manager

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many in Albany are mourning the loss of a young father who died Saturday night at one of the city’s most popular restaurants, Harvest Moon. The General Manager of Harvest Moon, 38-year-old Jamie Lyon, suffered a heart attack and died just before closing time. The...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Mild Start To The Workweek, Strong Storms on Wednesday

The sun is finally back and it’ll stay for the next few days with a brief intermission of rainfall. This afternoon won’t be as warm as yesterday. Temperatures will peak near 70 degrees for most. That is just above normal for this time of year. 69° in Albany,...
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Woman arrested at Valdosta Mall after threatening a store manager

VALDOSTA – A woman was arrested after threatening a Valdosta Mall store manager and found to have five outstanding arrest warrants. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 1700 Norman Drive, the Valdosta Mall, after a citizen called E911 to report that a customer was threatening a manager inside of a store. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the manager inside of the business who asked that officers escort the customer, later identified as Jahniah Seawright, from the store and issue her a criminal trespass warning. As officers began to speak with Seawright, she provided a false name and date of birth. Based off of Seawright’s demeanor officers believed that she was not being honest about her identity, so they began to investigate the information that she had provided.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our cold front from last night has ushered in much drier air and this will result in cooler lows tonight in the 40s. This will also be aided by the clear skies that will continue well into Monday. Plentiful sunshine across the region on Monday will be the trend with a few clouds out and about. Cooler air is not expected for Monday instead better heating from the drier air mass the front brought will help highs rise to the 70s with lows in the 40s. We will see similar warm and sunny conditions for Tuesday, but a new disturbance will quickly drive in clouds and rain for Tuesday night moving into Wednesday. This system will bring in heavy rainfall for that morning commute on Wednesday. Now along this line, a few strong storms are possible, but current guidence has no exact details on their severity just yet. As we all know any storm system can bring in heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding. Winds will also be gusty near 20 to 25 miles per hour outside of thunderstorms. This cold front looks to have a bit more cold air with it, so after quickly sweeping through Wednesday evening, cooler temperatures are on the horizon for the latter half of the week. Along with clear skies, Thursday will be much cooler with highs moving into the 50s and 60s and this looks to continue for Friday. We can’t forget about those overnight lows as they will be in the upper 30s and low 40s for both Thursday and Friday mornings! However, if you do not like the cooler weather then you are in luck with a warm-up expected for the weekend back to the 70s.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Long lines seen on first day of early voting in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday marks the first day of early voting in Dougherty County and across southwest Georgia for the Senate runoff race. Hundreds of voters came out to take advantage of the early voting hours voting at the Albany Civic Center. Voters said despite the lines, they were able to move through and cast their ballot in a reasonable time.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Georgia foundation offers $70,000 in ag scholarships

ALBANY — The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is offering $70,000 in scholarships to Georgia students pursuing a degree in agriculture, veterinary medicine, family and consumer sciences, or a related field, Dougherty County Farm Bureau President Laney Wooten recently announced. The GFA will award scholarships in the following four categories:
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Heroes Among Us: USAF Master Sgt. Adolf Lee

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “The school desegregation had just come down in ‘54. And the military under President Truman had been integrated into the latter 50′s. So, when I went in, electronics was not my first choice. I wanted to be a policeman believe it or not,” Master Sgt. Lee said.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: 2 injured in Albany hit and run, identity of driver wanted

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in an Albany hit-and-run on Saturday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The crash happened around 11 p.m. on the 900 block of South Slappey Boulevard. Police say they responded to the scene after a bicyclist and a pedestrian were crossing...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves Albany man with gunshot wound to the back

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man is recovering after being shot in the back on Thanksgiving morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of Corn Avenue. According to what a witness told police, her brother, the victim, was heard screaming as gunshots rang out outside the home.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. starting early voting Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Voting for the Georgia Senate Runoff has begun. A total of 27 counties in the Peach State have early voters taking advantage of the extra day to vote this weekend. For other counties, early voting begins Monday, including Dougherty county. Bennie Hand, a county elections board...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Technical College sets fall graduation

ALBANY — Dougherty Superior Court Judge Victoria S. Darrisaw will be the keynote speaker Tuesday when Albany Technical College’s commencement celebrating the accomplishments of graduates for fall 2022 will be held at 7 p.m. at the James H. Gray Civic Center. Candidates for technical certificates of credit, diplomas,...
ALBANY, GA

