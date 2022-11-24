ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Former JSU Football Player Called up by the Detroit Lions

By Blake Levine
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11i88J_0jLrl16z00

DETROIT, Mich. ( WJTV ) – A former Jackson State Tiger is getting called up by his NFL team.

James Houston has been added to the Detroit Lions active/injured list according to the team.

Houston, who is a linebacker, won SWAC defensive player of the year in 2021.

