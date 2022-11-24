Former JSU Football Player Called up by the Detroit Lions

DETROIT, Mich. ( WJTV ) – A former Jackson State Tiger is getting called up by his NFL team.

James Houston has been added to the Detroit Lions active/injured list according to the team.

Houston, who is a linebacker, won SWAC defensive player of the year in 2021.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.