Former JSU Football Player Called up by the Detroit Lions
DETROIT, Mich. ( WJTV ) – A former Jackson State Tiger is getting called up by his NFL team.
James Houston has been added to the Detroit Lions active/injured list according to the team.
Houston, who is a linebacker, won SWAC defensive player of the year in 2021.Close
