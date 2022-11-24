ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

UPDATE: Teens in good condition after Caddo Co. Crash

FORT COBB, Okla. (KSWO) - Two teenagers were involved in a car crash Monday morning in Caddo County. The crash happened half a mile east of Fort Cobb around 1:15 A.M. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver hit a bridge guard rail and landed in a creek. The...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
Duncan man sentenced in Chisholm Corner clerk murder

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan man was sentenced to life without parole, plus 10 years, for the April 2021 murder of a Chisholm Corner store clerk. Samuel Valera Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to two felony charges on Nov. 14: murder in the first degree with deliberate intent and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents.
DUNCAN, OK
Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are recovering after a wreck Saturday night in Lawton. That happened after 7 p.m. on NW 82nd and Cache Rd. An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were injured and went to the hospital. It’s unclear how...
LAWTON, OK
LFD battles Sunday night house fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was called to the scene of a structure fire at 2404 SW C Ave. on Sunday Night. According to LFD officials, the fire broke out around 10:30 p.m., but luckily no one was in the home at the time. The Lawton Fire Marshal’s...
LAWTON, OK
Medwatch: CCMH nurses take home 7 of 16 Nurse of the Year awards

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Seven of the 2022 March of Dimes Nurse of the Year winners are from Comanche County Memorial Hospital. They each won in their respective categories. Melissa Alvillar, the chief nursing officer at CCMH, is one of the winners. “I think that should be telling our community...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
Local dispensary robbed, Crime Stoppers asking for tips

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton marijuana dispensary was recently robbed by two people and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for help. In a surveillance video released by Crime Stoppers, you can see two people break into the High Octane Dispensary at 1907 W. Gore Blvd. and begin stealing products from the shelves.
LAWTON, OK
Salvation Army Angel Tree kicks off

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army Angel Tree kicked off Saturday in Lawton. The Angel Tree is a yearly tradition that allows shoppers to pick a child to buy Christmas gifts for. They started off with 813 angels that need to be adopted. Women’s Auxiliary President Susan Nance said...
LAWTON, OK
City of Lawton announces multiple road closures

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced several upcoming street closures to conduct repairs, which are set to begin on Monday. Starting on Nov. 29 at 7 a.m., the outside lane of Rogers Ln. will be closed to eastbound traffic. The closure is expected to last until Dec. 5 at 7 a.m., weather permitting.
LAWTON, OK
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Report

Gutierrez, Andrew Javier of Waurika, OK; DOB 5/22/88; Rape First Degree. Haynes, Jesse Shay of Ringling, OK; DOB 5/17/81; Failure to maintain security. Huynh, Phong Thanh of Arlington, OK; DOB 10/30/73; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; Defective vehicle; Failure to maintain security. Arrested 11/17/22. Loman, David Wayne of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OK
Counterfeit bills leads to Fentanyl, arrests

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested two suspects for possession after reportedly finding Fentanyl during a counterfeit bill report. According to the arrest affidavit, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, police were sent to the Yes-Way gas station for someone attempting to use counterfeit money. The store clerk gave the officers the fake bills […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Stop and Shop Local Showcases Local Vendors

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Texoma business owners set up their stock in the Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center in Lawton for the annual Stop and Shop Local Small Business Saturday event. The day encourages people to do some of their holiday shopping with local retailers. “We’d just rather support handcrafted...
LAWTON, OK
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State

This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
ELGIN, OK
First Alert Forecast- December greets us with a(nother) cold front!

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Yesterday... all my troubles seemed so far away. It was also raining all day. I might get sued by the Lennon estate. (Sing it, you know you want to...) Yesterday’s rain event brought some much-needed moisture to a dry Texoma. Here in Lawton we got a whopping 1.10 inches, putting us 0.63 inches above the normal and at an even 2 inches for the month of November thus far. Unfortunately, that’s all the rain we get for a good while. Take me back to yesterday!
LAWTON, OK
Local businesses hope to compete with big box brands this Cyber Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After a fantastic turnout with Stop and Shop Local, Lawton business owners hoped everyone would also take the time to support Cyber Monday locally. One local business is doing its part to try and compete with the big box brands. Located inside the Southern Rustic Charm...
LAWTON, OK

