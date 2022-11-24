ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Police deploy bait packages as porch pirates try to up their game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many people are taking advantage of online deals for Cyber Monday, but porch pirates could also be planning to take advantage of those plans. Several police departments, including Sacramento Police Department and Citrus Heights Police Department, are taking a stand, protecting your packages and aiming to catch anyone who might steal it.
What time do Best Buy and Costco open on Black Friday?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Black Friday is underway for shoppers. Here's when Best Buy and Costco are open on Friday. Best Buy is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find Best Buy locations HERE. Find Black Friday deals HERE. Costco Hours. Costco is open on Black Friday from 9...
Family-friendly holiday events in Roseville | Need to know

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is ringing in the holidays with several events throughout December. Many of the events take place during Roseville's Downtown Holiday Celebration happening the first week of December. Gingerbread House Contest Nov. 30. The annual gingerbread house contest is happening this year. All the houses will...
A firecracker of fall colors in the foothills | Bartell's Backroads

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — As the early morning sun warms Nevada City, a thin layer of ice melts from the trees, lighting off a firecracker of color throughout downtown. The red, yellow and orange-colored leaves are usually reserved for the East Coast, but in this little foothill town, visitors get to experience the vibrant hues of autumn, too.
Emergency Food Bank addresses food insecurity in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — If you cooked your Thanksgiving meal at home, then you probably noticed prices on just about everything are up. The Stockton Emergency Food Bank in San Joaquin County is helping those who don't know where their next meal is coming from. Alesha Pichler is the community...
Stockton restaurant reopens year after being set ablaze

STOCKTON, Calif. — El Forastero Mexican Food has been brought back to life after being closed for more than a year due to a devastating fire set by an arsonist. There's a bit of nostalgia making a much anticipated comeback on East Hammer Lane in Stockton. "I said let's...
Holiday festivities bring hundreds to Old Sacramento waterfront

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of locals and visitors filled the streets of Old Sacramento Wednesday night for a tree lighting ceremony and performances by the waterfront. A 65-foot tree took center stage — the tallest tree ever displayed there — as dance groups and the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus shared their talents with the crowd.
Costco Announces Opening of New Store

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SacBee, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
Christmas lighting shows in Sacramento | Know before you Go

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Light shows here in Sacramento are on the rise, so here's what you need to know to get the best brightness for your buck. It's a new holiday-themed outdoor light maze and attraction presented by the Hallmark Channel. Deemed the "world's largest holiday-themed light event", there will be over 4 million lights on full display. It's open for everyone of all ages!
