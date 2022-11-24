Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of Northern CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
Reunification camp survivors expose for-profit industry’s relationship with family courtsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Costco Announces Opening of New StoreBryan DijkhuizenRoseville, CA
Related
The dos and don'ts of Cyber Monday: Staying safe while shopping online this holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cyber Monday deals are everywhere and spending is expected to top $11 billion this year, but before you hit that "pay now" button, there are a few things you should know. The National Retail Federation says an estimated 166.3 million people plan to shop from Thanksgiving...
Sacramento Police deploy bait packages as porch pirates try to up their game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many people are taking advantage of online deals for Cyber Monday, but porch pirates could also be planning to take advantage of those plans. Several police departments, including Sacramento Police Department and Citrus Heights Police Department, are taking a stand, protecting your packages and aiming to catch anyone who might steal it.
What time do Best Buy and Costco open on Black Friday?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Black Friday is underway for shoppers. Here's when Best Buy and Costco are open on Friday. Best Buy is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find Best Buy locations HERE. Find Black Friday deals HERE. Costco Hours. Costco is open on Black Friday from 9...
Family-friendly holiday events in Roseville | Need to know
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is ringing in the holidays with several events throughout December. Many of the events take place during Roseville's Downtown Holiday Celebration happening the first week of December. Gingerbread House Contest Nov. 30. The annual gingerbread house contest is happening this year. All the houses will...
A firecracker of fall colors in the foothills | Bartell's Backroads
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — As the early morning sun warms Nevada City, a thin layer of ice melts from the trees, lighting off a firecracker of color throughout downtown. The red, yellow and orange-colored leaves are usually reserved for the East Coast, but in this little foothill town, visitors get to experience the vibrant hues of autumn, too.
Here's a list of stores in the Sacramento region open on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanksgiving weekend is around the corner along with the inevitable last minute trip to the grocery store amid the holiday rush. Raley's, WinCo and other stores in the region typically close early on the holidays to give employees time to celebrate with family,. However some larger...
Emergency Food Bank addresses food insecurity in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — If you cooked your Thanksgiving meal at home, then you probably noticed prices on just about everything are up. The Stockton Emergency Food Bank in San Joaquin County is helping those who don't know where their next meal is coming from. Alesha Pichler is the community...
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
Elk Grove's 3rd annual Illumination Holiday Festival parade: Here's what to know
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove residents still have a chance to sign up for the city's Parade of Lights at the third annual Illumination Holiday Festival kicking off Saturday. The festival starts at 3 p.m., but residents have until Wednesday to participate in the main event, the Parade...
Frustrations with inflation, gas prices won't deter Sacramentans this holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Travelers across Sacramento spoke with ABC10 about their frustrations with inflation and gas prices, but also said they hope to not let it get in the way of having the best possible Thanksgiving celebration. Kristine Hernandez is saving money by staying local. A lot of her...
Foresthill Christmas tree farm opens for first time since Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif — With Thanksgiving behind us, the Christmas season is now in full swing and one local Christmas tree farm is feeling more thankful than ever. "This is about our busiest day of the season," said Nikki Schichtel, owner of Snowy Peaks Tree Farm as she holds her daughter, Cassidy in her arms.
Stockton restaurant reopens year after being set ablaze
STOCKTON, Calif. — El Forastero Mexican Food has been brought back to life after being closed for more than a year due to a devastating fire set by an arsonist. There's a bit of nostalgia making a much anticipated comeback on East Hammer Lane in Stockton. "I said let's...
Don't want to cook? Here's a list of Sacramento restaurants open on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not in the mood to cook this year? Or maybe you need a snack before the big meal later?. Here's a list of some restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in 2022. Bennett's American Cooking. Bennett's American Cooking is located at 2232 Fair Oaks Boulevard and is...
Holiday festivities bring hundreds to Old Sacramento waterfront
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of locals and visitors filled the streets of Old Sacramento Wednesday night for a tree lighting ceremony and performances by the waterfront. A 65-foot tree took center stage — the tallest tree ever displayed there — as dance groups and the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus shared their talents with the crowd.
Costco Announces Opening of New Store
Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SacBee, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
'You never know what may be bait' | Citrus Heights police deploy BAIT program ahead of holidays
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department has deployed a "BAIT" operation within the city to deter potential illegal activities and theft during the holiday season. A BAIT operation works by officers placing high-value and monitored items in vehicles to act as bait to potential thieves or...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
Customers in Stockton praise owner for lowering gas to $3.99 a gallon
STOCKTON, Calif. — When Corderial Venson needed gas, he looked no further than Ernie's General Store and Deli on East Waterloo Road in Stockton. He saw the price was $3.99 cash for a gallon of unleaded gas. "With everything on the rise, he's definately looking out for us, the...
Christmas lighting shows in Sacramento | Know before you Go
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Light shows here in Sacramento are on the rise, so here's what you need to know to get the best brightness for your buck. It's a new holiday-themed outdoor light maze and attraction presented by the Hallmark Channel. Deemed the "world's largest holiday-themed light event", there will be over 4 million lights on full display. It's open for everyone of all ages!
'It's a beautiful place' | Have you visited the California State Indian Museum in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — November is Native American Heritage Month and November 25 is Native American Heritage Day. This time is dedicated to honoring Indigenous peoples past and present. But - no matter the date - you can recognize Native people, history, and culture year round. You might want to...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0