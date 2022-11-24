ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Will Ed Burke seek reelection? Longest-serving Chicago City Council member has not filed petitions

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK3b4_0jLrkXqh00

While much of the focus of the February elections will be focused on the race for mayor, there is some political intrigue brewing on the Southwest Side.

Ed Burke. the longest-serving member of the Chicago City Council, still has not filed petitions for reelection in the 14th Ward, which has left some people wondering if maybe he's finally ready to retire.

Burke, the once powerful alderman and chair of the finance committee, is still keeping his political plans under wraps.

While other aldermen and mayoral candidates joined the long lines of those turning in nominating petitions on Monday, which was the first day for filing, Burke was nowhere to be seen.

Last year, Burke celebrated 50 years as an alderman.

He's under federal indictment. His wife, Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke, also just retired, fueling speculation Burke himself may not run again.

"Burke has always defied expectation. A lot of people would assume that he might be ready to move on and that may be exactly the reason why Ed Burke will stay," said ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington.

Burke's 14th Ward has been remapped and is now a Hispanic-majority ward.

He could not be reached for comment on his reelection plans but one of his allies, Raul Reyes, has filed petitions to run for Burke's seat.

"It's either that he's running to replace Burke with Burke's blessing or he's running to compete on behalf of Burke," Washington said.

That could draw off some of the Hispanic vote to blunt the campaign of Jeylu Gutierrez, who was endorsed by Chuy Garcia in September and is the only other candidate so far running in the 14th Ward.

"I really don't know much about that candidate or if Mr. Burke is running again. I've been focused on door by door, talking to my neighbors and getting to know the needs," Guttierez said.

Burke still has until 5 p.m. Monday to file nominating petitions. That would put him in the lottery to be last on the ballot but there could be many other reasons he hasn't done so yet.

"He may be having trouble gaining signatures. That gives him more time to collect signatures. That gives his possible challengers less time to check his signatures out," Washington said.

Burke could also be waiting to collect as many signatures as possible to show his political strength.

Comments / 1

goober beasley
5d ago

I believe he knows that he is un-electable. His once powerful wife (which he helped getting her post) will convince him to finally hang it up. Once his trial comes up, he will feign some kind of sickness. Just like Carrie Austin is doing now. And Ed Burke will do next year.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

Illinois Supreme Court considers if stoop is public place in assault case

A case about what constitutes public property where an assault occurs is now under consideration by the Illinois Supreme Court. The case of Illinois vs. Vonzell Whitehead revolves around a physical altercation that took place on a porch of a Lake County apartment building in 2019. After a verbal altercation, Whitehead allegedly assaulted Steven Box with Box's cane on Box's apartment's stoop. Whitehead was found guilty of two counts of aggravated battery in a place of public accommodation and in 2020 was sentenced to 42 months.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side center for LGBTQ+ residents under financial probe

CHICAGO - The founder of Chicago’s first Black-led, trans-led center for LGBTQ+ residents is at the center of an investigation into Brave Space Alliance’s finances, according to the center’s leaders. The Brave Space Alliance’s board of directors announced this week they had submitted an independent accountant’s report...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago ‘Kia boy’ has a felony gun case pending in restorative justice court, where wrongs are addressed with ‘peace circles,’ prosecutors say

Chicago — Tavion Griffin was given a gift after prosecutors accused him of carrying a gun in a West Side convenience store on September 5. His case was assigned to a “restorative justice” court, where criminal charges can be washed away by participating in “restorative conferences and peace circles.”
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

6-time felon boarded a CTA bus with a long gun, prosecutors say

Chicago — A six-time convicted felon is facing new charges after allegedly boarding a CTA bus with a long gun on Friday evening. Chicago police responded to a call of a person boarding a bus with a long gun around 9:30 p.m. They pulled the bus over in the 3200 block of West Chicago and found a passenger who matched the description of the man who allegedly had a weapon, Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Bagnowski said.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

“It’s time,” says McCook top cop Svetich

McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich to retire in June. Saying the time has come after 35 years on duty, McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich is planning to retire on June 30. Appointed chief in June of 2021, Svetich has submitted a letter notifying the village board of his plans. Svetich...
MCCOOK, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Ridiculous Illinois Laws That You Won’t Believe Are Real Laws

These laws will make you think twice about throwing a snowball, feeding birds in a park, and kite flying. There are some pretty crazy/weird laws in Illinois, but towns also have their own ordinances that you need to be aware of it you ever visit or move to these towns. If you're planning a trip to Chicago and wanting to fly a kite, you might want to think that through. Kites can't be flown in the city limits of Chicago, according to Neighborhood Newspapers.
ILLINOIS STATE
nadignewspapers.com

Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them

A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residents

The payment will be given out to eligible residents through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. There's another relief payment coming, and if you're one of the few who wasn't lucky with the others, the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 might be your chance. If you're a Chicago resident with tax dependents living in your household during the pandemic, you're eligible to be one of the 25,500 people to receive a one-time payment of $500.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
115K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy