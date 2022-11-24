Read full article on original website
2022 has above-average number of traffic deaths on Nebraska highways
KEARNEY, Neb. — In 2022, Nebraska saw above-average number of traffic deaths. Over 235 people have died in Nebraska highways this year, according to Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). That’s the highest number of fatalities in 15 years. Compared to 2021, the number of fatalities on highways increased...
AP: Over a million more chickens in Nebraska will be slaughtered due to bird flu
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Over a million more chickens will be slaughtered in Nebraska due to the highly contagious bird flu that has made its way across the country this year, according to the Associated Press. About 1.8 million chickens will be killed after the Nebraska Department of Agriculture...
UNL researchers to take a closer look at Nebraska's wild turkey population
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - New research from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will zero in on wild turkeys in the state. School officials tell us this will be a five-year study. We're told the research is needed because Nebraska doesn't have much information about its movements or resource selections. According to...
