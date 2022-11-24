ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

fox42kptm.com

2022 has above-average number of traffic deaths on Nebraska highways

KEARNEY, Neb. — In 2022, Nebraska saw above-average number of traffic deaths. Over 235 people have died in Nebraska highways this year, according to Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). That’s the highest number of fatalities in 15 years. Compared to 2021, the number of fatalities on highways increased...
NEBRASKA STATE
UNL researchers to take a closer look at Nebraska's wild turkey population

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - New research from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will zero in on wild turkeys in the state. School officials tell us this will be a five-year study. We're told the research is needed because Nebraska doesn't have much information about its movements or resource selections. According to...
LINCOLN, NE

