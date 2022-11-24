ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Just 37 votes separate candidates in SLO County Supervisor race

By Katherine Worsham
 5 days ago
The race for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor is getting tighter.

After the SLO County Clerk-Recorder released the latest election results on Wednesday, Bruce Gibson remained in the lead but only by 37 votes.

  • Bruce Gibson - 11,319
  • Bruce Jones - 11,282

In the previous release of votes on November 16, Gibson was leading by 781 votes.

Gibson has served as a county supervisor for the past 16 years, but just last year, District 2 was redrawn. It now includes Cayucos, Harmony, Cambria, San Simeon, Atascadero, San Miguel, and the neighborhoods surrounding Nacimiento Lake. Los Osos, Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo, which were previously included in District 2, were drawn into other districts.

Jones was one of three candidates from the newly-included inland portion of the district who ran to unseat Gibson in the June primary. In that race, Gibson received just 47% of the vote, leading to the November run-off with Jones who came in second.

Ballots from the November 8 General Election are still being counted. The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder has until December 8 to complete the count and certify the election results.

Comments / 1

Guest
4d ago

I hope Jones wins. We don't need divisive leaders like Gibson. Gibson only represents half the community. His advertisements proved it!

Comments / 0

Community Policy