2 bodies discovered near site of San Luis Obispo crash

UPDATE (4:52 p.m.) - San Luis Obispo police are investigating a potential link between a crash this week and two bodies discovered in a creek.

Police were on scene along the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive in the area of Basil Lane throughout much of the day Wednesday.

SLOPD Captain Brian Amoroso says officers in the area Tuesday night discovered the bodies of two San Luis Obispo residents.

Amoroso says they first received a report of a dead dog in the area and after failed attempts to contact the owners, police say around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, they received a missing person’s report for Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36.

After reviewing photos, police say a dispatcher was able to make the connection between the dog and the residents.

Officers responded to the area of the crash and discovered the bodies under heavy brush, according to a press release.

Amoroso says they are investigating to determine whether a male driver who crashed into a bridge Monday night may have struck Chachere, Besser and their dog, knocking them into the creek into an area that was not visible from the roadway.

Investigators say the driver was not suspected to be under the influence at the time of the crash.

Amoroso says the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Police ask anyone with information related to the crash to contact Detective Jeff Koznek at (805) 594-8005. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.

