ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox42kptm.com

UNL researchers to take a closer look at Nebraska's wild turkey population

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - New research from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will zero in on wild turkeys in the state. School officials tell us this will be a five-year study. We're told the research is needed because Nebraska doesn't have much information about its movements or resource selections. According to...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Durham Museum announces 2023 exhibit schedule

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Durham Museum announced its 2023 exhibit schedule on Monday in a press release. Hall of Heroes celebrates America's obsession with superheroes and how they affect pop culture. The traveling exhibit will include:. Life-sized statues of Hulk, Wonder Woman, Iron Man, and more. Recreation of...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Holiday family fun at Lauritzen Gardens during "Bright Nights" event

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - During the holidays, Omaha is filled with fun activities for families to enjoy. Holiday markets pop up over the weekends, families visit their local tree farms - and of course, people pile in their cars to see all the different Christmas light displays the city has to offer.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Douglas County Sheriff's Office provides update about missing Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - There's a new update regarding a missing Omaha woman. She was first reported missing this past Monday, but it's been almost a week since she was last seen. Cari Allen, 43, has been making headlines in recent days, especially after a Kansas law enforcement agency became...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Over 40 local vendors at Support Local Pop-Up Shop for Small Business Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With Black Friday behind us, crowds took to their favorite local businesses today for Small Business Saturday to score some extra deals. Consumers were welcomed out to the Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Shop at the Millwork Commons, which featured over 40 local vendors. "The whole purpose...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy