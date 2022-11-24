Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pitt Community College hosts SBA Small Business Town Hall
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — From the mountains to the coast, small businesses are the backbone of our state’s economy and on November 28th, experts helped educate business owners on how to grow. At Pitt Community College, the SBA held a small business town hall, which was all about...
Two injured in Black Friday shooting at Greenville Mall, shoppers back active for weekend
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Friday night, Nov. 25, 2022, police officers responded to a shots fired call at the Greenville Mall. Two people were shot and injured and Saturday, the mall re-opened and customers were back ready to shop. The search for a suspect is still ongoing and police...
The Holiday Season Begins in New Bern
Downtown New Bern transforms into a winter wonderland to kick off the holidays. People kicked off Beary Merry in Union Pointe Park with ice skating Friday Afternoon— a brand new attraction for to enjoy this year. Many saying the festivities are all about spending the day together doing something...
Body identified in Craven Hit and Run
According to Trooper Stephens, on Tuesday November 22nd, 2022, at approximately 8:01 PM, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) responded to a fatal pedestrian hit and run collision on U.S. 17, just south of NC 55, near the Bridgeton community. Trooper Stephens confirmed the deceased pedestrian has been identified...
Man arrested in Georgia in connection to Kinston murder
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department obtained a warrant for arrest for Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston for his involvement in the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. On Monday, November 28th, 2022, Darden was apprehended by the Jones...
Kinston residents concerned after a weekend of gun violence
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A weekend of gun violence has one city in Lenoir County questioning the crime rate, and gun violence. Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette said murders have doubled and shootings are up 50 percent more than last year. He said this past weekend, there have been three different shootings within 24 hours, creating a violent trend, he hopes ends soon.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Greenville Mall Shooting
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Police said the man suspected of shooting two people after an altercation at the Greenville Mall on Friday was taken into custody this evening, Monday, November 28. De'quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, of 411 Winslow Pointe Drive, has been charged with two counts of Attempted First...
Body recovered after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road
On November 28th, a body was recovered in Craven County after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road. Craven County Emergency Management first discovered the vehicle and crews have been on scene for much of the day, searching the Neuse River for the car that went off the boat ramp.
Two people injured in Sunday shooting in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at approximately 1:30 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers were met with a large crowd that was present for a party.
One person dead in Kinston shooting
Kinston, Lenoir County — On November 27th, one person is dead in Kinston after suffering from several gunshot wounds. At approximately, 5 PM, the Kinston Police department said they responded to call at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadium Drive. When officers and EMS arrived on scene, they...
Kinston man arrested on Attempted Murder and Stalking charges
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Saturday, November 26th, 2022, at approximately 9:45 PM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject that had been shot near 800 Herbert Dr. in Kinston. Upon arrival, officers said they were met with a woman victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The Blitz: 4th Round Playoff Highlights
The 4th round of the High School Football state playoffs is in the books, and we have several teams that will play in next week’s state semi-finals. New Bern will host Millbrook in the 4A East Region Championship game, Wallace-Rose Hill will visit East Duplin in the 2A East Region Championship game (the Panthers beat the Bulldogs 13-12, October 21st), and Tarboro will host Rosewood in the 1A East Region Championship game.
Greene Central High School mourns the loss of Jah'tayvious Edwards
Greene County — On November 26th, a senior at Greene Central High School passed away last night in a car accident. Jah’tayvious Edwards was a senior at Greene Central High School and a football player for the Rams. The school on Saturday confirmed his passing,. we ask that...
