The 4th round of the High School Football state playoffs is in the books, and we have several teams that will play in next week’s state semi-finals. New Bern will host Millbrook in the 4A East Region Championship game, Wallace-Rose Hill will visit East Duplin in the 2A East Region Championship game (the Panthers beat the Bulldogs 13-12, October 21st), and Tarboro will host Rosewood in the 1A East Region Championship game.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO