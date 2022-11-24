ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, Muskegon prepare for football state championship game on Saturday

By Remi Monaghan
 5 days ago
In total, West Michigan is sending five teams to the MHSAA football state finals this weekend. For the first time in over a decade, Division 1 will be represented as Caledonia will face off against Belleville.

The Scots beat Clarkston in the state semifinals this past weekend, 28-0, and have outscored their opponents 125-53 in the postseason.

Muskegon state final preview

Muskegon will also be at Ford Field on Saturday. The Big Reds punched their ticket to the Division 3 championship and will face off against Detroit King.

They had a rough start to their season, at one point they were 3-2, but Muskegon hasn't lost since week five and beat DeWitt in the semi-finals on Saturday 49-21.

