Caledonia, Muskegon prepare for football state championship game on Saturday

In total, West Michigan is sending five teams to the MHSAA football state finals this weekend. For the first time in over a decade, Division 1 will be represented as Caledonia will face off against Belleville.

The Scots beat Clarkston in the state semifinals this past weekend, 28-0, and have outscored their opponents 125-53 in the postseason.

Muskegon state final preview

Muskegon will also be at Ford Field on Saturday. The Big Reds punched their ticket to the Division 3 championship and will face off against Detroit King.

They had a rough start to their season, at one point they were 3-2, but Muskegon hasn't lost since week five and beat DeWitt in the semi-finals on Saturday 49-21.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

