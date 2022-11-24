Hulu has plenty of great new titles coming this December right in time for the holidays. Riele Downs (Henry Danger) and Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) will star in the supernatural teen comedy Darby and the Dead while It's A Wonderful Binge will bring the return of Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things) and Dexter Darden (The Maze Runner) for a holiday-tinged sequel to the 2020 teen comedy. FX's ambitious new series Kindred starring Mallori Johnson (WeCrashed) and the reality dating show Back in the Groove are also two new titles coming to the service this Christmas. Celebrated auteurs Christopher Nolan and Wes Anderson will also have several of their most acclaimed films heading to Hulu this December including The Royal Tenenbaums and The Dark Knight trilogy.

