Number of positive flu cases on the rise in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a jump in the percentage of positive influenza tests this week as the flu season continues to ramp up for the year. According to Oregon Health Authority data, the percentage of positive flu tests statewide jumped to 16.3% last week, compared to 9.3% the previous week – even though roughly the same number of people were tested (8,964 and 8,938 patients, respectively).
Give the gift of the outdoors: Parks and Rec offers holiday sale on annual parking passes
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is offering an Oregon State Parks 12- and 24-month parking permit sale through December. The yearly passes, normally $30, are on sale to holiday shoppers for $25. The 24-month pass is just $50. Without the passes, vehicle parking costs $5...
