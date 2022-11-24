Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nrgmediadixon.com
Debris From One Accident Leads to Second Accident, One Person Seriously Injured
Just after 5:00 am on Tuesday November 22, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 20,000 block of E. IL Rte. 38 in reference to two separate accidents. Upon arrival, Deputies learned a vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Giovanni Serrano of Rochelle was traveling westbound on IL Rte. 38 when he began to spin out of control before traveling off the north side of the roadway. The vehicle then overturned several times before coming to rest on its side in a cornfield.
WIFR
$100K+ in damage reported after Freeport house fire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Freeport suffers more than $100,000 in damages Friday morning, according to authorities. Crews responded just before 4 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 1000 block of South Park Boulevard for aid. Luckily, residents had escaped the two-story home before crews arrived. No...
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash
On Tuesday November 22 just after 3:00 pm, Ogle County Deputies responded to IL Route 251 and Big Mound Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation Deputies learned that a passenger car, driven by 19 yr. old Tyree Simmons of Rochelle, was traveling northbound on IL Rte. 251 and had stopped at the Big Mound intersection and was waiting to turn.
aroundptown.com
PES Playground Vandalized (photos)
Prophetstown Fire and Police were dispatched to the Prophetstown Elementary School at approximately 6:00PM on Sunday night for a report of fire on the playground. Upon arrival a piece of plastic playground equipment was found burned and had been extinguished by a resident living on Locust Street across from the playground according to PFPD Chief, Gerald Armstrong.
Freeport fire called ‘suspicious’ in nature
FREEPORT, Il. (WTVO) — Freeport Fire officials are calling a fire suspicious after dousing flames at a vacant structure on Thursday afternoon. According to the Freeport Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 300 block of South Hancock around 4:20 p.m. for reported smoke. They found a fire inside the vacant structure on the property, […]
Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for Freeport residents
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — As her son’s 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp is giving back to the people of Freeport to help make the streets safer. Capp, who lives in Lena, Illinois, raised nearly $1,800 on social media to purchase 41 two-way, wireless security cameras she’s already started to distribute to local residents. “The homeowners […]
iheart.com
One Person Killed, Another Injured in Davenport Motorcycle Crash
(Davenport, IA) -- One person is dead and another is hospitalized after two two motorcyclists hit a semi truck in Davenport. Investigators say the crash happened around 5:30 Saturday evening, as both motorcyclists were driving at a high rate of speed. Both were taken to an area hospital where one, a 37 year-old male, died of his injuries. The other motorcyclist's injuries were serious but not life threatening. The names of the drivers have not been released, and the crash remains under investigation.
Outage caused by balloon in Downtown Rockford leaves 600 without power
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Stroll on State” turned dark Saturday night as the power went out for over 600 customers in Downtown Rockford just before 7 p.m. A transformer reportedly blew, and power lines were down on the street near Madison and Market. ComEd was working on the lines on the scene. It was reportedly […]
ourquadcities.com
1 dead after motorcycle-semi crash in Davenport
UPDATE: A 37-year-old man suffered fatal injuries about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in a crash involving two motorcycles and a semi, according to a news release from Davenport Police. An investigation indicates the motorcycles were headed east at a high rate of speed on Rockingham Road when they collided with a semi that was making a left turn from Schmidt Road onto Rockingham Road, the release says.
Man shot at Rockford’s Aragona Club in stable condition
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting at the Aragona Club on Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the club, at 320 Kent Street, around 12:40 a.m. after a large fight broke out inside the establishment and someone sprayed pepper spray into the […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash Identified
The Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that occurred on Wednesday November 23. The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Wayne G. Treskon of Moorison. Just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Police Investigating A Shooting Incident, Arrest One Person
Approximately 12:00 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 4800 block of Creekview. Road for reports of shots fired in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers approached a group of. individuals near a vehicle, and an adult male, later identified as Mario Chandler, exited the car. and ran. He was...
2 motorcyclists collide with semi, 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another person is injured after two motorcycles collided with a semi-truck in Davenport on Saturday night, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., two motorcyclists were driving eastbound on Rockingham Road at "a high rate...
starvedrock.media
Deputies nab cell phone-using drivers in Peru Township
Yes, the police notice drivers using their cell phone while driving. Last Tuesday, in Peru Township, three were arrested for that in 45 minutes time. 46-year old Jerrid Ware was stopped at 24th street and 63-year old James Hurst at 36th street. Both are from Peru. It wasn't long before 32-year old Britney Sadnick of Oglesby was detained on Fourth street for the same charge. Also, last Tuesday, 25-year old Myles Danage of Peoria was ticketed for using his cell phone behind the wheel when stopped in Ottawa.
classichits106.com
Two found dead in Mendota home
MENDOTA – Two Mendota men were found dead in a home on Tuesday. The Mendota Police Department say they were called to the 300 block of 9th Ave around 12:30 PM for the report of two unresponsive males in the residence. Authorities say 24-year-old Austin P. Sessler and 19-year-old Cameron P. Given were pronounced deceased at the scene. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services unit are assisting with the investigation. No further details were released by the Mendota Police Department.
Police: Sycamore driver arrested after DUI crash
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was taken into custody after they crashed their car into a ditch near a local elementary school. DeKalb County Deputies responded to the intersection of Plank and Lindgren Roads around 9:46 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. They found that a 2014 black Jeep Grand Cherokee had driven […]
Pilot killed after plane crashes into trees near Wonder Lake, officials say
The pilot, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said
Man drove 110 mph-plus, rammed cruiser, trooper alleges
A 35-year-old Davenport man was in custody Sunday after an Iowa State Trooper alleged he rammed the trooper’s cruiser after a chase that reached 110 mph. Curtis Sullivan, whose address also is listed as Moline, faces felony charges of assault on persons in certain occupations – use/display of weapon; second-degree criminal mischief; and eluding – […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Mysterious BOOM Heard Across The Area…
If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Several sources are reporting they have heard a loud mysterious boom. Earlier tonight we have gotten several reports of a mysterious...
ourquadcities.com
St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey
St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
Comments / 0