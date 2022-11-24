ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampico, IL

nrgmediadixon.com

Debris From One Accident Leads to Second Accident, One Person Seriously Injured

Just after 5:00 am on Tuesday November 22, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 20,000 block of E. IL Rte. 38 in reference to two separate accidents. Upon arrival, Deputies learned a vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Giovanni Serrano of Rochelle was traveling westbound on IL Rte. 38 when he began to spin out of control before traveling off the north side of the roadway. The vehicle then overturned several times before coming to rest on its side in a cornfield.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

$100K+ in damage reported after Freeport house fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Freeport suffers more than $100,000 in damages Friday morning, according to authorities. Crews responded just before 4 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 1000 block of South Park Boulevard for aid. Luckily, residents had escaped the two-story home before crews arrived. No...
FREEPORT, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash

On Tuesday November 22 just after 3:00 pm, Ogle County Deputies responded to IL Route 251 and Big Mound Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation Deputies learned that a passenger car, driven by 19 yr. old Tyree Simmons of Rochelle, was traveling northbound on IL Rte. 251 and had stopped at the Big Mound intersection and was waiting to turn.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
aroundptown.com

PES Playground Vandalized (photos)

Prophetstown Fire and Police were dispatched to the Prophetstown Elementary School at approximately 6:00PM on Sunday night for a report of fire on the playground. Upon arrival a piece of plastic playground equipment was found burned and had been extinguished by a resident living on Locust Street across from the playground according to PFPD Chief, Gerald Armstrong.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport fire called ‘suspicious’ in nature

FREEPORT, Il. (WTVO) — Freeport Fire officials are calling a fire suspicious after dousing flames at a vacant structure on Thursday afternoon. According to the Freeport Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 300 block of South Hancock around 4:20 p.m. for reported smoke. They found a fire inside the vacant structure on the property, […]
FREEPORT, IL
iheart.com

One Person Killed, Another Injured in Davenport Motorcycle Crash

(Davenport, IA) -- One person is dead and another is hospitalized after two two motorcyclists hit a semi truck in Davenport. Investigators say the crash happened around 5:30 Saturday evening, as both motorcyclists were driving at a high rate of speed. Both were taken to an area hospital where one, a 37 year-old male, died of his injuries. The other motorcyclist's injuries were serious but not life threatening. The names of the drivers have not been released, and the crash remains under investigation.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

1 dead after motorcycle-semi crash in Davenport

UPDATE: A 37-year-old man suffered fatal injuries about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in a crash involving two motorcycles and a semi, according to a news release from Davenport Police. An investigation indicates the motorcycles were headed east at a high rate of speed on Rockingham Road when they collided with a semi that was making a left turn from Schmidt Road onto Rockingham Road, the release says.
DAVENPORT, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash Identified

The Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that occurred on Wednesday November 23. The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Wayne G. Treskon of Moorison. Just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Police Investigating A Shooting Incident, Arrest One Person

Approximately 12:00 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 4800 block of Creekview. Road for reports of shots fired in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers approached a group of. individuals near a vehicle, and an adult male, later identified as Mario Chandler, exited the car. and ran. He was...
ROCKFORD, IL
WQAD

2 motorcyclists collide with semi, 1 dead in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another person is injured after two motorcycles collided with a semi-truck in Davenport on Saturday night, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., two motorcyclists were driving eastbound on Rockingham Road at "a high rate...
DAVENPORT, IA
starvedrock.media

Deputies nab cell phone-using drivers in Peru Township

Yes, the police notice drivers using their cell phone while driving. Last Tuesday, in Peru Township, three were arrested for that in 45 minutes time. 46-year old Jerrid Ware was stopped at 24th street and 63-year old James Hurst at 36th street. Both are from Peru. It wasn't long before 32-year old Britney Sadnick of Oglesby was detained on Fourth street for the same charge. Also, last Tuesday, 25-year old Myles Danage of Peoria was ticketed for using his cell phone behind the wheel when stopped in Ottawa.
PERU, IL
classichits106.com

Two found dead in Mendota home

MENDOTA – Two Mendota men were found dead in a home on Tuesday. The Mendota Police Department say they were called to the 300 block of 9th Ave around 12:30 PM for the report of two unresponsive males in the residence. Authorities say 24-year-old Austin P. Sessler and 19-year-old Cameron P. Given were pronounced deceased at the scene. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services unit are assisting with the investigation. No further details were released by the Mendota Police Department.
MENDOTA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Sycamore driver arrested after DUI crash

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was taken into custody after they crashed their car into a ditch near a local elementary school. DeKalb County Deputies responded to the intersection of Plank and Lindgren Roads around 9:46 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. They found that a 2014 black Jeep Grand Cherokee had driven […]
SYCAMORE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man drove 110 mph-plus, rammed cruiser, trooper alleges

A 35-year-old Davenport man was in custody Sunday after an Iowa State Trooper alleged he rammed the trooper’s cruiser after a chase that reached 110 mph. Curtis Sullivan, whose address also is listed as Moline, faces felony charges of assault on persons in certain occupations – use/display of weapon; second-degree criminal mischief; and eluding – […]
DAVENPORT, IA
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Mysterious BOOM Heard Across The Area…

If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Several sources are reporting they have heard a loud mysterious boom. Earlier tonight we have gotten several reports of a mysterious...
ROCKFORD, IL
ourquadcities.com

St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey

St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
DAVENPORT, IA

