Green Bay, WI

Man dies in Grand Chute duplex fire

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 55-year-old man and a dog were found dead after a house fire on S. Olson Ave. Sunday night. The Grand Chute Fire Department says it was the victim’s wife who called 911 to report the fire, at 7:50 p.m., when she got home from work.
55-year-old man and a dog found dead in Grand Chute duplex fire

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – On Sunday evening, fire officials found a 55-year-old man and a dog dead inside a duplex on fire in Grand Chute. According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, on November 27 around 7:50 p.m., crews were sent to the 600 block of South Olson Avenue for a reported fire. When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke and fire inside one side of a duplex.
Missing Green Bay woman found safe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say Crystal Kraning has been found safe, please disregard the information below. ---THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED; THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW--- The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a 44-year-old Crystal R. Kraning of Green...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Taste the rainbow

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schoolkids all know ROY G. BIV. That’s how they remember the colors of the rainbow: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo and Violet. Here’s someone else you should know: Brad Spakowitz. Because once you know Roy, Brad’s going to help you know your...
Daily Arrest Records - November 27, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, November 27, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Man claims he 'blacked out,' killed girlfriend's kitten that was keeping him awake

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Quinten Castro faces a felony charge of mistreatment of animals for allegedly killing his girlfriend's kitten, Muffin, because it wasn't letting him sleep. He also faces a misdemeanor obstruction count for allegedly lying about the incident. Castro, 22, made an initial appearance Monday in Outagamie County court,...
Shawano County man not competent to stand trial for military truck chase

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A Cecil man accused of using a historical military vehicle in a low-speed chase and standoff in May isn’t competent to stand trial. A Shawano County judge made that ruling and committed Aaron Renel for in-patient mental treatment until he is competent to understand the charges against him and participate in his defense at a trial. The judge will revisit Renel’s condition in three months.
Driver found after fatal hit-and-run in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Police Department says a 20-year-old man confessed to a hit-and-run that killed a 69-year-old Sheboygan man Sunday night. Police say the victim was hit while crossing the street at the intersection of N. 9th St. and New York Ave. at about 6:20 p.m. We talked with neighbors who said the victim was thrown more than 30 feet.
Lambeau’s Festival of Lights tree honors man who died of cancer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The VanderGrinten family watched from their driveway as crews cut down their 45-foot-tall blue spruce. Paula VanderGrinten donated the tree to the Packers for the annual Festival of Lights. “She wanted the tree cut down so we could get started with a new one,” husband...
Sheboygan police say man confessed to leaving after fatal crash

The fire was discovered by the victim's wife when she came home from work. Lambeau Field Christmas tree donated in fan's memory. The VanderGrintens planted the tree over two decades ago and watched it grow alongside their son. PREVIEW: Human Trafficking: Inside 'The Life'. Updated: 4 hours ago. In part...
Fatal Fire In Grand Chute Is Under Investigation

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Grand Chute Fire Department found a 55-year-old man and dog dead in a single-story duplex fire. The fire happened in the 600 block of S. Olson Ave. just before 8 p.m. Sunday. After crews put out the blaze, that’s when they found the...
Berlin community holds candlelight vigil for 11-year-old Easton Thom

BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Berlin community gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday to remember the 11-year-old killed in a hunting accident last weekend. “He’s Berlin’s child. He’s not just their child. He’s Berlin’s child,” said Kathleen Nechkash, co-organizer of the candlelight vigil. Almost...
