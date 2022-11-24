Read full article on original website
Mexican president says economy should grow at least 3.5% through 2024
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's economy should grow 3.5% over 2022, 2023 and 2024, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday in a speech to a massive crowd gathered in the country's capital to mark his fourth year in office. An economic slowdown, largely in the industrial sector, weighed on...
Oil turns positive in output rumours ahead of OPEC+ meeting
(Reuters) - Oil turned positive on Monday, recovering after falling to close to the lowest this year, as rumours of an OPEC+ production cut offset concerns about street protests against strict COVID-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 48 cents, or...
Cartel arrest sparks violence in Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo
Gunfire broke out across the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo early Monday, prompting the cancellation of classes and an advisory from the U.S. Consulate to shelter in place.
Kalkine: Why EU is demanding rapid fix from US to green subsidy law?
European Union ministers warned on Friday that time was running out to change Washington's plans to grant consumer tax credits for U.S.-produced electric vehicles and other green products.The EU argues the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, to take effect in January, could make the United States a world leader in the electric vehicle market at Europe's expense. It wants an exception to be made for EU products, as has already been agreed for Canadian and Mexican goods.
France's Le Maire: Europe must defend its economic interests against U.S. subsidy package
PARIS (Reuters) - France may try to negotiate some exemptions from the duties and limits imposed by the U.S. anti-inflation act but Europe must act to protect the bloc's economic interests, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday. Le Maire will accompany French President Emmanuel Macron on a state...
DXN enters exclusive Global Distribution Licence Agreement with Flow2Edge | Kalkine Media
Way2VAT experiences a strong finish to the financial year. DXN Limited today announced that it has entered into an exclusive Global Distribution Licence Agreement with Flow2Edge Holdings. Mamba Exploration enters into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the rare-earth element rights over four exploration licences. Watch out this show for more updates.
Binance to commit $1 bln for crypto recovery initiative | Kalkine Media
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Thursday it was committing $1 billion to establishing an industry recovery initiative (IRI) to invest in companies from the digital assets sector. The move comes at a time when the crypto market is teetering from the collapse of FTX, which is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.
Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal?
Bitcoin’s popularity status in the country was exposed in a survey of retail investors by the ASIC regulator. Over 1,000 people participated, and it was found that cryptos ranked just below listed stocks in terms of popularity. Bitcoin trading is not illegal in Australia, but it is only considered...
UK to launch new billion pound home insulation programme | Kalkine Media
Britain's government intends to make 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) of public funding available for home insulation projects from early next year, widening access to assistance that was previously only available to poorer households. The government said the proposed scheme would run from early 2023 until March 2026 and would help meet a recent target to reduce energy consumption by 15% by 2030.
UPDATE 2-China's COVID protests weigh on European shares; Airbus tumbles
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index fell on Monday, in line with a rout in global markets on economic jitters due to rare protests in China against stringent COVID-19 curbs, while shares of Airbus slid 5.7% on a report the planemaker may delay some jet deliveries. The pan-European...
What does Tether cryptocurrency do?
Tether’s stablecoins, including the USDT token, are pegged to traditional assets like fiat currencies and gold. BTC’s value is variable, depending on demand and supply, whereas USDT’s value remains stable. The failure of the TerraUSD stablecoin in May shows that even the stablecoin category comes with risks.
What is the progress of CBDC (eAUD) in Australia?
Australia and many other countries are contemplating the launch and use of CBDCs, with or without blockchain. Australia’s central bank released a white paper in this regard in September 2022, which shines a light on the technology that could be used. The pilot, according to the white paper, can...
LIVE MARKETS-Red alert
RED ALERT (0649 GMT) Hopes of a quiet close to the final weeks of 2022 are being firmly squashed as rare, widespread protests across China following strict coronavirus curbs fuel risk-off sentiment and batter stocks, while pushing up the safe-haven dollar. To make matters worse, COVID-19 infections hit a fifth...
French official cites Inflation Reduction Act concerns, USTR says
WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday raised concerns over certain provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act in a meeting with United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai, the USTR office said. Europeans say the massive spending package to protect U.S. manufacturers could deal...
Jindalee (ASX:JRL) onboards seasoned lithium player towards pureplay US lithium strategy
Seasoned lithium industry executive Mr Paul Brown is all set to join the board of Jindalee Resources (ASX:JRL) Executive Director Lindsay Dudfield will be becoming the Acting CEO of Jindalee following the completion of the spin-off of Dynamic Metals Limited. Dynamic is the primary vehicle for the development of the...
Australia shares set to open marginally lower, NZ xx
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open slightly lower on Monday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses as investors worried that China's aggressive reaction to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases could further dampen sentiment. The local share price index futures fell 0.1%. The benchmark ended 0.2% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% at 11,354.68 in early trade. (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)
Fed's Williams says balance sheet drawdown going well so far
NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Monday he doesn't see any issues with the U.S. central bank's ongoing drawdown of its balance sheet. The reduction of bonds owned by the Fed is working "pretty much as designed" and there are no...
Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) announces CEO exit, shares fall
Shares of Bank of Queensland fell over 6% today (28 November). The decline was triggered by the sudden exit announcement of BOQ’s current CEO. BOQ board believes that new leadership is required for the bank’s expansion. Earlier this morning (28 November 2022), Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) broke...
Auto File: Tesla heads for the Highlands
Global Autos Correspondent Greetings from the Motor City! All set for the sprint to the end of 2022? I didn’t think so. While those of us in the United States were sleeping off Thanksgiving, the world outside was getting rougher. But we have holiday traditions to lean on in the storm. It will be, once again, a “December to Remember” at Lexus. Nothing says Christmas like an SUV with a giant red bow on top. Today, we’ll look at Tesla’s latest effort to leave legacy automakers in the dust, dig into why Jeep’s retreat in China should worry other automakers and take a look at the growing number of automotive trade disputes kicked up by EV industrial policies.
China police move to deter zero-Covid demonstrations and trace protesters
Police are out in force in China to stamp out zero-Covid protests amid reports some demonstrators have been interrogated by authorities over the phone after attending the rare street gatherings in cities across the country. On Monday police stopped and searched people at the sites of weekend protests in several...
