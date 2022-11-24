Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Police identify Providence man shot to death Thanksgiving Eve
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police on Monday identified a Providence man who was shot to death Thanksgiving Eve. Maj. David Lapatin said Craig Robinson was found Wednesday night with gunshot wounds after crashing his car on Hazael Street. Robinson, who’s 24 years old, was taken to the hospital, where...
YAHOO!
Man dies after shooting Wednesday night in Providence
PROVIDENCE — A 24-year-old man died Wednesday night after being shot on Phebe Street in Providence and then crashing his car into a fence nearby on Hazael Street. Providence police Maj. David Lapatin said police and firefighters responded to the crash. The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was declared dead a short time later.
Police ID man killed in Westport crash
Police have identified the 22-year-old man killed in a crash early Thanksgiving morning.
nrinow.news
Burrillville man charged with conspiracy after taking fall for unlicensed driver
BURRILLVILLE – A Burrillville man who reportedly lied to police to cover for his girlfriend, an unlicensed driver, following an accident, is now facing charges. Elwin Austin, 43, of Oakland, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 17 and charged with obstructing an officer and conspiracy stemming from an accident on Chapel Street on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Fall River Man Killed in Westport Crash on Thanksgiving Identified
WESTPORT — The man killed in a single-vehicle car crash on I-195 in Westport in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving Day has been identified as 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho of Fall River. The Bristol County District Attorney's office said Decarvalho was found dead in his car, which was on...
ABC6.com
Warwick woman accused of slashing mother and daughter with knife
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police said a mother and daughter were stabbed by the current girlfriend of the daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The incident happened just before noon Sunday on Alto Street. Police said the woman, identified as 23-year-old Shania Vincent, of Warwick, slashed both women with a knife...
Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier
Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
iheart.com
Fall River Police Seeking Second Suspect In Shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Fall River Police are seeking a male suspect in connection to a shooting which occurred earlier this month. The suspect, 27-year-old Nestly Lewis, should be considered armed and dangerous, police say. According to authorities, officers responded to America Street around 3 p.m. on...
ABC6.com
District attorney identifies Fall River man killed in fiery crash in Westport
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office on Monday identified the Fall River man killed in a fiery crash on Thanksgiving in Westport. The single-car crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Interstate 195 west just before exit 16. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said that...
fallriverreporter.com
Police with help from K9, arrest two, seize $50,000 in cocaine, $10,000 in cash
With the help of a K9, police say that they arrested two while seizing a large quantity of drugs and cash. According to police, on November 17, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with members of the Newport Police Department’s Investigative Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant on Palm Street in the city of Pawtucket.
wbsm.com
New Bedford Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Stabbing Murder
NEW BEDFORD -- A New Bedford man convicted of first degree murder in the brutal stabbing death of Chantel Bruno in 2018 will spend life in prison. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 50-year-old Kenneth Roark was convicted by a jury on Nov. 23 of murder as well as home invasion and animal cruelty following a two-week trial.
Brockton man arrested in Dorchester on firearm, drug charges
BOSTON — A Brockton man is facing firearm and drug charges after officers arrested him Saturday night, police said. Titus Dirienzo, 33, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on multiple charges including unlawful possession of a firearm (3rd offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and trespassing, police said.
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Providence home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Providence Monday morning. The fire happened on Duncan Avenue. No further information was immediately released.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash
A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
ABC6.com
Police arrest Providence man seen leaving site of targeted Cranston home invasion
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police arrested a Providence man who was seen leaving the site of a targeted home invasion. Col. Michael Winquist said Friday Samuel Diaz was illegally carrying a loaded pistol. Diaz, who’s 21 years old, told police Wednesday he was inside the home at the...
ABC6.com
New deputy chief and major sworn-in to PPD
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Hundreds of people gathered on Monday to celebrate the swearing-in ceremony of Deputy Chief Oscar Perez and Major Timothy O’Hara. This comes one week after the retirement of Commander Verdi who served Providence for over 35 years. Deputy Chief Oscar Perez has been with...
ABC6.com
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, mother out on bail
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend and mother with a knife in Cranston is out on bail. The stabbing happened just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Alto Street. Col. Michael Winquist said Shania Vincent, 23, “slashed” the mother and daughter in the...
Woman, Man Become Combative With Troopers After Burglary In Mansfield, Police Say
A woman and man are facing charges after a burglary and fight with officers in Connecticut. At around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, troopers from Troop C in Tolland responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a residence on Middle Turnpike, in Mansfield. The reporting party...
whdh.com
Crews revive driver after vehicle crashes into Attleboro gas station
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was in need of emergency care after officials say he lost control and crashed into a gas station in Attleboro, ripping a gas pump from the ground in the process. First responders were called to the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street Monday afternoon, where...
Police: Targeted home invasion sends Cranston man to the hospital
Police were called shortly before 11 p.m. to a home in Cranston for a report of gunshots being fired back and forth in front of the home on Smith Street.
