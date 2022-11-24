ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Police identify Providence man shot to death Thanksgiving Eve

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police on Monday identified a Providence man who was shot to death Thanksgiving Eve. Maj. David Lapatin said Craig Robinson was found Wednesday night with gunshot wounds after crashing his car on Hazael Street. Robinson, who’s 24 years old, was taken to the hospital, where...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YAHOO!

Man dies after shooting Wednesday night in Providence

PROVIDENCE — A 24-year-old man died Wednesday night after being shot on Phebe Street in Providence and then crashing his car into a fence nearby on Hazael Street. Providence police Maj. David Lapatin said police and firefighters responded to the crash. The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was declared dead a short time later.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick woman accused of slashing mother and daughter with knife

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police said a mother and daughter were stabbed by the current girlfriend of the daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The incident happened just before noon Sunday on Alto Street. Police said the woman, identified as 23-year-old Shania Vincent, of Warwick, slashed both women with a knife...
CRANSTON, RI
MassLive.com

Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier

Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Fall River Police Seeking Second Suspect In Shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Fall River Police are seeking a male suspect in connection to a shooting which occurred earlier this month. The suspect, 27-year-old Nestly Lewis, should be considered armed and dangerous, police say. According to authorities, officers responded to America Street around 3 p.m. on...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police with help from K9, arrest two, seize $50,000 in cocaine, $10,000 in cash

With the help of a K9, police say that they arrested two while seizing a large quantity of drugs and cash. According to police, on November 17, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with members of the Newport Police Department’s Investigative Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant on Palm Street in the city of Pawtucket.
PAWTUCKET, RI
wbsm.com

New Bedford Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Stabbing Murder

NEW BEDFORD -- A New Bedford man convicted of first degree murder in the brutal stabbing death of Chantel Bruno in 2018 will spend life in prison. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 50-year-old Kenneth Roark was convicted by a jury on Nov. 23 of murder as well as home invasion and animal cruelty following a two-week trial.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton man arrested in Dorchester on firearm, drug charges

BOSTON — A Brockton man is facing firearm and drug charges after officers arrested him Saturday night, police said. Titus Dirienzo, 33, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on multiple charges including unlawful possession of a firearm (3rd offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and trespassing, police said.
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out in Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Providence Monday morning. The fire happened on Duncan Avenue. No further information was immediately released.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash

A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ABC6.com

New deputy chief and major sworn-in to PPD

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Hundreds of people gathered on Monday to celebrate the swearing-in ceremony of Deputy Chief Oscar Perez and Major Timothy O’Hara. This comes one week after the retirement of Commander Verdi who served Providence for over 35 years. Deputy Chief Oscar Perez has been with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Crews revive driver after vehicle crashes into Attleboro gas station

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was in need of emergency care after officials say he lost control and crashed into a gas station in Attleboro, ripping a gas pump from the ground in the process. First responders were called to the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street Monday afternoon, where...
ATTLEBORO, MA

