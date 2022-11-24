Read full article on original website
E-Bike Sharing Firms In The U.K. Launch Responsible Parking Campaigns
Electric bicycles, particularly e-bike sharing services, have gone a long way in improving personal mobility in urban areas around Europe, Asia, and the U.S. However, despite all the benefits hitting the road on two wheels can provide, there are also a couple of drawbacks, and one of these is the mess they cause around cities when parked improperly.
Take A Look At Canadian E-Bike Brand iGo's Aspire Model Range
IGo is a Canadian company that first opened its doors in 2006. Since then, the brand has focused on e-bikes and has become one of Canada's biggest e-bike companies. Now, nearly two decades since it first entered the scene, the company continues to innovate, and has just released the Aspire series of electric bicycles. Designed to blur the line between leisure and utility, the Aspire model range comes in two flavors. Let's take a closer look.
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
The Canoo: A Unique-Looking Electric Vehicle with Loads of Promise!
I recently came across an electric vehicle called the “Canoo,” also known as a Lifestyle Vehicle. With the goal of launching this ride later this year, it promises to be highly versatile and offer more functionality for city explorers, businesses, families, and adventurers. In this blog post, we’ll take a closer look at the Canoo and what sets it apart from other electric vehicles on the market.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
This conversion kit transforms your bike into an e-bike in 30 seconds!
As days pass by, sustainability is increasingly gaining importance for consumers. Environment-friendly products are gaining wide popularity amongst buyers, and the transport industry is one of the foremost affected by this purchase behavior. E-bikes are steadily becoming a top choice of transport, as they cause less pollution and are more affordable than cars and motorbikes.
Black Friday ebikes: the best deals on electric bikes right now
In the market for a new electric bike? There are plenty of great options right now and Black Friday is here to help you get a saving. Electric bikes are the fastest-growing sector of the UK bike market, following the trend seen elsewhere. Half of the bikes sold in the Netherlands, for instance, are now ebikes. And you can see why. Not only are they environmentally a much sounder option than driving, they’re also a great way for folk who are not in six-pack shape to start shedding the pounds.
Canada’s transport safety agency: plane overshoots runway
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s transportation safety agency is investigating after a plane overshot the runway at an airport west of Toronto on Friday. The Transportation Safety Board said a Boeing 737 belonging to Flair Airlines overran the runway after landing at Waterloo International Airport in Waterloo, Ontario. “The...
The Swytch Conversion Kit Turns Any Bike Into An E-Bike In Minutes
We’ve talked about a number of e-bike conversion kits recently, and it’s clear to see why these kits are a sensible gateway drug into the wonderful world of e-bikes, especially for those not yet willing to commit to the sometimes hefty cost of a new electric bicycle. This new electric kit called the Swytch is perhaps one of the more straightforward and reliable ways of transforming a standard bike into an e-bike.
LIVE MARKETS-Red alert
RED ALERT (0649 GMT) Hopes of a quiet close to the final weeks of 2022 are being firmly squashed as rare, widespread protests across China following strict coronavirus curbs fuel risk-off sentiment and batter stocks, while pushing up the safe-haven dollar. To make matters worse, COVID-19 infections hit a fifth...
VinFast Begins Shipping EVs to California
VinFast, a Vietnamese company that makes electric vehicles, completed its first shipment of 999 cars to the U.S., with the first vehicles expected to make their way to customers by the end of December. VinFast manufactures an EV named the VF 8, a dual-motor SUV with standard all-wheel drive. It...
Kalkine: UK to fine tech companies that fail to remove self harm material
Britain's government intends to make it illegal to encourage others to harm themselves online and will fine social media companies that fail to remove such material, as part of a revamp of legislation governing online behaviour. Promoting suicide is already illegal, but Britain's digital, culture, media and sport ministry said in a statement that it now wanted to require social media firms to block a wider range of content.
Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal?
Bitcoin’s popularity status in the country was exposed in a survey of retail investors by the ASIC regulator. Over 1,000 people participated, and it was found that cryptos ranked just below listed stocks in terms of popularity. Bitcoin trading is not illegal in Australia, but it is only considered...
DXN enters exclusive Global Distribution Licence Agreement with Flow2Edge | Kalkine Media
Way2VAT experiences a strong finish to the financial year. DXN Limited today announced that it has entered into an exclusive Global Distribution Licence Agreement with Flow2Edge Holdings. Mamba Exploration enters into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the rare-earth element rights over four exploration licences. Watch out this show for more updates.
How are these ASX mid-cap shares faring this year?
New Hope Corporation’s full-year dividend for FY22 stood at 86 cents compared to 11 cents in FY21. Coronado’s YTD group revenue was AU$2,854 million, up 107.8% compared to YTD 2021. Worley Limited recently bagged a PMA for Anglo American’s Woodsmith project in northeast England. Mid-cap stocks refer...
Black Friday crowds thin despite deals
RALEIGH, N.C./ NEW YORK (Reuters) - Inflation-weary shoppers were expected to turn out in record numbers for deals on Black Friday. But thin crowds were seen outside many stores in New York, Raleigh, Chicago and Los Angeles on what historically has been the busiest shopping day of the year. Many...
Why Woolworths’ (ASX:WOW) shares are on the rise today?
Woolworths’ shares were trading in the green, up 0.171% as of 3:11 PM AEDT today (28 November). The group released its Q1 FY23 results earlier this month. In Q1, Woolworths’ group sales reached 1.8% higher than the corresponding period last year. Shares of Australian trans-Tasman retailing company Woolworths...
UK bets on green hydrogen for zero-carbon commercial aviation
As much as we need to cut aviation’s emissions, batteries aren’t going to do the trick. To replace turbine-driven airliners with similarly-sized electric aircraft will require a monumental leap in battery technology — and we’re simply not there yet. So how can we make aviation sustainable?
Report: Tesla Deployed 14 GWh Of EV Batteries In Record-Breaking September
Tesla consumes some astonishing volumes of lithium-ion batteries to fuel its sales growth. Today we will take a look at some of the results through September. According to Adamas Intelligence, September was Tesla's best month ever in terms of electric car deliveries, estimated at 190,255 (globally). From January 2021 through...
