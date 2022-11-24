Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Paralyzed Baltimore Sgt. Ike Carrington talks about sentencing of man involved in 2019 shooting
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac "Ike" Carrington was at his home talking with a neighbor on August 8, 2019, when his life changed.Carrington was off duty talking to his neighbor when an armed man hopped out of a stolen car and demanded money, saying simply, "don't run." The 25-year Baltimore City Police veteran, and East Baltimore native, was shot several times before the gunman grabbed Carrington's handgun and got back in the car.Carrington is paralyzed from the waist down and is still in a rehab facility.Rashaud Nesmith, one of the men accused in the shooting, was sentenced to 40 years in...
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman who massacred 10 Black shoppers and workers at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded guilty Monday to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges, guaranteeing he will spend the rest of his life in prison. Payton Gendron, 19, entered the plea Monday in a courthouse roughly two miles from the grocery store where he used a semiautomatic rifle and body armor to carry out a racist assault he hoped would help preserve white power in the U.S. Gendron, who was handcuffed and wore an orange jumpsuit, occasionally licked and clenched his lips as he pleaded guilty to all of the most serious charges in the grand jury indictment, including murder, murder as a hate crime and hate-motivated domestic terrorism, which carries an automatic sentence of life without parole. He answered “yes” and “guilty” as Judge Susan Eagan referred to each victim by name and asked whether he killed them because of their race. Gendron also pleaded guilty to wounding three people who survived the May attack.
Uber driver shot by passenger after refusing to give keys and cellphone, HPD says
Police said it all started when a passenger demanded to be taken to another location. Shots were fired when the driver didn't give up their keys or cellphone.
Police are investigating a string of Uber robberies in Baltimore and Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police responded to three separate Uber-related crimes this weekend. On Saturday, around 2:30 a.m., officers say they responded to a reported robbery in the 300 block of North Poppleton Street. When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who said he called an Uber, but when it arrived, he was approached by a suspect with a gun.Police say the man was then forced into the Uber vehicle, then driven to an ATM, where the suspects tried to take money out of his account. Afterward, the suspects drove the victim to Druid Park and let him out of...
Salvation Army recovers red kettle stolen from outside a Walmart in Randallstown
BALTIMORE -- The Salvation Army in Baltimore County had one of its red kettles stolen on Monday.Luckily, the charitable organization got its kettle back.WJZ spoke to one of the workers who saw it all happen.When people hear the bells ringing, they know a Salvation Army red kettle is somewhere nearby."The general idea of giving money to give back," bellringer Lesline Linecker said. "That's the part I like… It's helping raise money for the kids that are underprivileged and anybody, really, that needs to help. All they have to do is ask. Don't steal."Linecker said he was getting ready to start...
