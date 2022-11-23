ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD officer injured in crash during high-speed chase in Watts

By Salvador Hernandez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38coxz_0jLrhEML00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1IsO_0jLrhEML00

One officer was injured when an LAPD patrol car crashed during a high-speed pursuit of a suspected stolen car Wednesday, officials said.

Multiple Los Angeles Police Department vehicles were in pursuit of a black Infiniti about 2:30 p.m. when one of the officers crashed near 108th Street and Compton Avenue in Watts, said Officer Warren Moore.

It was unclear how the crash occurred or how many vehicles were involved, but only one injury was reported from the scene, he said.

Footage from KABC-TV Channel 7 showed an LAPD SUV that appeared to have collided with a gray SUV and into a blue pickup truck in front of it. The pickup truck appeared to have been forced onto the sidewalk and into a gray vehicle parked behind it.

The extent of the officer's injuries was unknown.

The pursuit ended about five miles from the site of the crash, near the Crenshaw Boulevard exit of the 105 freeway, Moore said. The driver of the Infiniti was taken into custody at the scene.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash

WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
GARDENA, CA
KTLA

Authorities pursue vehicle in East Los Angeles

Authorities pursued a suspect in East Los Angeles on Friday night. The driver was last spotted on the 710 Freeway traveling at higher speeds before exiting at Florence. The suspect pulled into a parking lot and was surrounded by police cars. The suspect stood off with patrol cars for a minute, refusing to surrender before […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Boyle Heights shooting may be gang-related

Boyle Heights -- A man is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot early this morning in what police believe was a gang-related shooting. LAPD officers responded at approximately 4 a.m. to a shots fired call at Lorena and Beswick streets south of the 5 Freeway where they learned the victim was standing alone when a car drove up and began firing shots at him, striking the man several times before driving away, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Victim killed in Thanksgiving shooting in Costa Mesa identified

A man who was shot and killed in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving Day has been identified.Lucas Rivera-Velasco was one of five people who were shot at the 400 block of West Bay Street around 6:45 p.m.Rivera-Velasco, along with another victim, was rushed to a trauma center after the shooting took place. The other victim is in stable condition, according to City News Service. Authorities believe that the shooting began due to a minor traffic accident. The suspect turned himself in to police on Friday and was identified as Lee Walker, a 41-year-old Santa Ana native, according to City News Service.
COSTA MESA, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD detective faces charge of attempted possession of silencer

A veteran Los Angeles police detective was facing a felony charge for trying to purchase a silencer from China, authorities said Thursday. Investigators began looking at 48-year-old Luke Walden, a detective with the Gangs and Narcotics Division, and 24-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department after U.S. Customs intercepted the silencer in April 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead on freeway in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A man’s body was discovered Thursday on the right shoulder of the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The discovery occurred about 6:35 a.m. on the southbound freeway at the westbound Century (105) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 arrested in 405 Freeway shooting between robbery suspects, victim

LOS ANGELES - Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that led to a car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday, snarling traffic for hours. It happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-405 north of Victory Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Riverside man arrested for deadly stabbing in Fontana

Authorities have arrested a Riverside man who allegedly stabbed two women in Fontana, killing one of them earlier this week. Alex Zamora, 20, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Wednesday at his home in Riverside. Zamora is accused of stabbing two women at a home on...
FONTANA, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
470K+
Followers
75K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy