The Dundas x Grey Goose Martini Bag Is Our New Cocktail of Choice

By Nikki Chwatt
 5 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no doubt that the holiday season is a time for celebration. So, whether you’re pulling out your festive wardrobe — opulent suiting, modern cocktail dresses , and lots of sequined accessories — or not, remember “it’s about having fun, seeing your friends, being in dreamy and glamorous environments, and feeling great,” fashion designer Peter Dundas tells WWD.

Sparkle and high-glamour embellishments have always made their way onto Dundas’ designs, but now he’s taking things to a whole new level, joining forces with Grey Goose and Swarvoski’s handbag designer Marina Raphael to create a martini-inspired designer bag made entirely out of crystal.

When Grey Goose contacted Dundas for this opportunity, he knew it would be a fun, iconic, and organic collaboration. “The partnership felt truly natural because I am a martini drinker, I use iconic references in everything I do, and Grey Goose is an iconic brand, and martinis certainly are as well,” Dundas says. “The collaboration also allowed me to work with a category slightly different from what I normally do and use new techniques and materials.”

In true Dundas fashion , the new accessory features clean lines, a robust silhouette, and well-crafted details such as stitching, dazzling crystal panels, and a radiant ombré colorway. Minimalist in shape and maximalist in detail, the Grey Goose Martini handbag reflects an appreciation for elevated design, gemstones, and innovation. “When creating the bag, I went straight to the source — Grey Goose — since I wanted the bag to take direct inspiration from the packaging,” Dundas says. “I looked at the frosted glass, blue pops of color, crystal wrapping, and of course, the Grey Goose geese. Maybe it helped that I was on martini number two when I started it, but I had a handmade geese sculpture made into a charm since I love charms and wanted to embellish the removable metal Grey Goose chain further,” Dundas explains. “I let my subconscious judge my designs, so that’s what I used to create this bag.”

While Grey Goose’s legendary vodka was the inspiration behind the bag, it was also created with the Dundas woman in mind. “I think the Dundas girl is not afraid to be seen. She loves color, shine, and glamour, and I think that’s what the bag is all about,” Dundas says. “She also loves good quality and the feeling of being chic — which both the bag and martinis are.”

So, if you’re ready to get your hands on the Grey Goose Martini bag — that can be worn as a clutch or crossbody bag — and prove your sartorial taste, there’s no better time than now. It’s the perfect gift for a girlfriend , gift for a mom , or gift for any woman on your list “who, regardless of her age, is young at heart, likes to have fun, and needs an evening bag that acts as a piece of jewelry,” Dundas adds.

While Dundas loves seeing women get creative with styling his pieces, he recommends pairing the bag with a simple white or black dress, heels or chunky boot, and a great attitude. And, of course, complete the look with a Peter Dundas-inspired martini — very dirty, with three olives — in hand.

Dundas x Grey Goose Martini Handbag

Dundas x Grey Goose Martini Handbag $650 Buy Now

How to Style The Dundas x Grey Goose Martini Handbag

Dundas Julie Black Maxi Dress

Peter Dundas Julie Black Maxi Dress $990 Buy Now

Dundas Nirvana Dress

Peter Dundas Nirvana Dress $990 Buy Now

Dundas Orion Dress

Peter Dundas Orion Dress $950 Buy Now

WWD

