WHNT News 19

Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night

It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
ALABAMA STATE
People

Pa. Teen Allegedly Admits on Instagram to Killing Girl, Then Asks for Help Disposing of Body

Joshua Cooper, 16, has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl, police say Authorities arrested a Pennsylvania teen who allegedly killed a girl and then solicited help on Instagram to dispose of the body. Joshua Cooper, 16, has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the death of an unidentified 16-year-old girl, according to a Bensalem Police Department news release. The suspect allegedly confessed on an Instagram video chat to killing the victim. Then, the suspect allegedly showed "the legs...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
People

Suspect Accused in 'Executions' of 4 People at Oklahoma Marijuana Growing Operation

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said the homicides of three men and one woman did not "appear to be a random incident" A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 20 killings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing facility, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.  Wu Chen, 45, was arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., on November 22, when the car he was driving was flagged by a tag reader and linked to an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant, according to the statement. Chen...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
travelawaits.com

12 Quaint Massachusetts Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas

New England has no shortage of towns that could be mistaken for a Currier & Ives print come to life, or, at the very least, the set of Gilmore Girls. All around the Northeast at Christmas, you can find plenty of cozy, light-strung streets to stroll, spiked cocoa in hand, but the largest density of holiday-ready villages is in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Sumner County Source

Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County!. Boutique Bazaar’s Annual Christmas Market brings together over 100 unique vendors for a shopping extravaganza! The marketplace is held in the beautiful 37,000 sq ft barn at Bagsby Ranch, as well as in the lovely 40 acres of outdoor space surrounding the barn. Purchase tickets online.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
People

Dwayne Johnson Visits 7-Eleven Where He Used to Shoplift as a Kid to 'Right the Wrong'

"That felt really good," The Rock said after buying out an entire shelf of Snickers bars to give Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is making up for his past mistakes. The Black Adam action star over the weekend shared a video on social media documenting a recent visit to a 7-Eleven in Hawaii in which he bought out the stores supply of Snickers bars and left them for any hungry customers to take for free. It wasn't just a generous move, but one Johnson, 50, was doing as...
HAWAII STATE
WSMV

Family displaced after house fire in Williamson County

COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple stations in Williamson County responded to a house on fire Thanksgiving night. Williamson County Fire and Rescue were called to a home in the Grove neighborhood on Thursday night and found heavy smoke coming from an outdoor fireplace behind the home. The fire had spread to the rear of the home and extended into the second-floor attic.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
People

People

