Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to get the best coffee in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Related
californiaexaminer.net
A Child Dies After Slipping Through The Ice Into A Lake In Colorado
According to the Douglas County Coroner’s Office, a teenage boy who was rescued from a lake by West Metro Fire, one of four kids to fall through the ice Tuesday afternoon, has passed away. He was one of the four teens that fell through the ice. On Tuesday, authorities...
LOOK: ‘Very Rare’ Piebald Deer Spotted in South Dakota
A man from southeastern South Dakota named Fred Bailey saw a multi-colored deer and thought it was a decoy. Then, the deer moved, and he realized that wasn’t the case. The decoy was actually a living piebald deer. “It was on North Ohlman almost to Lake Mitchell. It was...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night
It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol stops over 1,000 speeding drivers over days around Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol said they stopped over 1,000 speeding drivers in Utah in the days around Thanksgiving. They said the number of speeding violations was from Wednesday through Saturday. More from 2News. "We can’t say it enough, slow down so you can get to...
Severe storms, heavy rain possible Tuesday evening
The two primary threats for our entire area will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. An isolated tornado or two will be the secondary threat.
Pa. Teen Allegedly Admits on Instagram to Killing Girl, Then Asks for Help Disposing of Body
Joshua Cooper, 16, has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl, police say Authorities arrested a Pennsylvania teen who allegedly killed a girl and then solicited help on Instagram to dispose of the body. Joshua Cooper, 16, has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the death of an unidentified 16-year-old girl, according to a Bensalem Police Department news release. The suspect allegedly confessed on an Instagram video chat to killing the victim. Then, the suspect allegedly showed "the legs...
Fort Campbell soldier found dead in Clarksville home
A Fort Campbell soldier was found dead inside his home in Clarksville on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Father dies after he was hit by SUV in Opry Mills parking lot
They were hit while walking in the crosswalk from the General Jackson Showboat to the mall parking lot around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Suspect Accused in 'Executions' of 4 People at Oklahoma Marijuana Growing Operation
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said the homicides of three men and one woman did not "appear to be a random incident" A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 20 killings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing facility, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations. Wu Chen, 45, was arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., on November 22, when the car he was driving was flagged by a tag reader and linked to an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant, according to the statement. Chen...
travelawaits.com
12 Quaint Massachusetts Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
New England has no shortage of towns that could be mistaken for a Currier & Ives print come to life, or, at the very least, the set of Gilmore Girls. All around the Northeast at Christmas, you can find plenty of cozy, light-strung streets to stroll, spiked cocoa in hand, but the largest density of holiday-ready villages is in Massachusetts.
The Best Place To Live In Kentucky
Would you believe that Kentucky's most desirable town is actually a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio? We've got all the details about this gorgeous place.
Man found with gun, multiple magazines after shooting in St. Thomas Midtown Hospital
A man has been taken into custody after police he say opened fire inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville.
KUTV
I-80 closure, I-15 delays, crashes, injuries plague drivers beginning holiday road trips
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Travelers who were hoping to beat the crowds by getting on the road super early on Wednesday found themselves navigating through some brief winter weather, and multiple crashes that brought highway traffic to a crawl, all but eliminating the chance for a smooth commute out of northern Utah.
Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County!. Boutique Bazaar’s Annual Christmas Market brings together over 100 unique vendors for a shopping extravaganza! The marketplace is held in the beautiful 37,000 sq ft barn at Bagsby Ranch, as well as in the lovely 40 acres of outdoor space surrounding the barn. Purchase tickets online.
Woman dead after being hit by car Friday evening
A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Dickerson Pike Friday evening.
Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
Severe weather knocks out power, causes some damage
High winds and a reported tornado hit the region Saturday afternoon amid heavy rain. As of 6:00pm, there were about 2,500 customers without power in Southeast Louisiana. High winds are expected through midnight.
Dwayne Johnson Visits 7-Eleven Where He Used to Shoplift as a Kid to 'Right the Wrong'
"That felt really good," The Rock said after buying out an entire shelf of Snickers bars to give Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is making up for his past mistakes. The Black Adam action star over the weekend shared a video on social media documenting a recent visit to a 7-Eleven in Hawaii in which he bought out the stores supply of Snickers bars and left them for any hungry customers to take for free. It wasn't just a generous move, but one Johnson, 50, was doing as...
WSMV
Family displaced after house fire in Williamson County
COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple stations in Williamson County responded to a house on fire Thanksgiving night. Williamson County Fire and Rescue were called to a home in the Grove neighborhood on Thursday night and found heavy smoke coming from an outdoor fireplace behind the home. The fire had spread to the rear of the home and extended into the second-floor attic.
People
359K+
Followers
60K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1