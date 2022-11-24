ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, GA

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of theft

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of bilking customers has been arrested. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, they've arrested owner Logan Randall Simmons on six theft charges. Houston County jail records show that Simmons was arrested last Monday, November 21, and released...
2 siblings arrested in Cordele shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two siblings have been arrested after a Saturday altercation led to a shooting, according to the Cordele Police Department. Police responded to the area of Greer Street and 16th Avenue Saturday afternoon after a shooting. The two siblings were arrested for shooting at each other after...
'In my head, it helped my heart': Macon teen with rare condition continues following soccer dream

MACON, Ga. — From a black belt in Taekwondo to playing indoor and outdoor soccer, this 17-year-old teen is keeping herself busy, even with a rare condition. Abigail Gleaton was born with a rare heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot. According to the American Heart Association, it's a heart defect that is more common in children with Down syndrome and DiGeorge syndrome. It's when there is poor blood flow to the heart.
Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off sixth year with expansion

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza truly returned this year bigger and better than ever. Nearly a million lights will now greet downtown visitors during this holiday season with the addition of another block of lights on Third St. between Poplar St. and Plum St. The display will...
Deputies: Man killed in Macon wreck Saturday night

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after a fatal wreck Saturday night in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 5800 block of Thomaston Road around 2 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say 52-year-old Clemex Gross was driving east on Thomaston Road when he lost control of his car. The car left the road and flipped. Gross died on the scene.
Jones County deputies arrest man wanted for murder in North Carolina

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County deputies have arrested a man wanted for murder in North Carolina. According to a Facebook post from the Jones County Sheriff's Office, the call came in Monday morning about a car stolen out of North Carolina heading into Jones County from Baldwin County. The driver, Taquan Darden, was wanted for Armed Robbery and Murder.
28-year-old arrested after shooting at brother in Cordele

CORDELE, Ga. — A 28-year-old man was arrested by Cordele Police officers Saturday afternoon after he shot into a car that had two children under the age of 5 inside. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, two brothers had been traveling from Florida back to Macon and stopped in Cordele. They got into an argument, and the 28-year-old was put out of the car.
