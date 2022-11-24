Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia siblings welcome cousins born on same day, at same hospital
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man’s wife and sister were surprised when both had babies the day before Thanksgiving. Brother Caleb Linville and sister Kinsley Thomas know what they’re thankful for. “There’s no explaining that feeling except for pure, overwhelming joy and peace. Your life is...
WALB 10
‘Every child deserves a good Christmas’: Leesburg family light show turns into 28-year tradition
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Holiday cheer is making its way across South Georgia. One Lee County family has jumped into an early Christmas with over a decades-long tradition. The Clay Christmas light show in Leesburg turned into a 28-year tradition this year but there’s more to the early display of joy as it’s also giving back to the community.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
52-Year-Old Leon James Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Macon. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of theft
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of bilking customers has been arrested. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, they've arrested owner Logan Randall Simmons on six theft charges. Houston County jail records show that Simmons was arrested last Monday, November 21, and released...
WALB 10
2 siblings arrested in Cordele shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two siblings have been arrested after a Saturday altercation led to a shooting, according to the Cordele Police Department. Police responded to the area of Greer Street and 16th Avenue Saturday afternoon after a shooting. The two siblings were arrested for shooting at each other after...
'Still lacking in communication': People in east Macon neighborhood react to school speeding cameras resuming
MACON, Ga. — Drivers, you'll want to listen up. Macon-Bibb County will start back ticketing using speeding cameras in front of several county schools beginning Monday. That's after the county gave drivers a two-week long grace period. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with one woman who was affected by this...
'In my head, it helped my heart': Macon teen with rare condition continues following soccer dream
MACON, Ga. — From a black belt in Taekwondo to playing indoor and outdoor soccer, this 17-year-old teen is keeping herself busy, even with a rare condition. Abigail Gleaton was born with a rare heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot. According to the American Heart Association, it's a heart defect that is more common in children with Down syndrome and DiGeorge syndrome. It's when there is poor blood flow to the heart.
Local shopping boom: Macon businesses see influx of holiday shoppers
MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving may be over, but the holiday traffic is only getting started in downtown Macon. Some businesses in the area have received an influx of customers over the past 5 days. Barefoot Tavern in downtown Macon is one of them. They say they had their work...
'You never get over': Macon family battles holiday blues with Thanksgiving 5K to honor late mother, Bellvue restaurant owner
MACON, Ga. — Many families deal with grief over lost loved ones on the holidays. Macon's Lockett family is no different. This year, they want to turn their grief into holiday joy with a 5K to honor cancer patients and their families. "She never walked in the room and...
Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
7-year-old Macon girl wants to make sure no child goes cold this winter
MACON, Ga. — We all know what its like to be painfully cold. Some Central Georgia families may not be able to afford coats for their children this winter. Ava Hardy is working to provide just a little warmth for those less fortunate in this story that comes straight from the heart!
3 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon County (Macon, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Central Georgia on Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 75 in Macon. In the southbound lanes of I-75, a 27-year-old male was operating a Chevy Tahoe north when he collided head-on with another car.
wgxa.tv
Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off sixth year with expansion
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza truly returned this year bigger and better than ever. Nearly a million lights will now greet downtown visitors during this holiday season with the addition of another block of lights on Third St. between Poplar St. and Plum St. The display will...
'I'm glad it was allowed': Bibb County one of few Central Georgia locations to offer Saturday voting
MACON, Ga. — Starting Monday November 28, all Georgia counties will offer early voting for the U.S Senate runoff race between Democratic Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. However, depending on the county you live in, some Georgians got a head start. That's after a recent court...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man killed in Macon wreck Saturday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after a fatal wreck Saturday night in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 5800 block of Thomaston Road around 2 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say 52-year-old Clemex Gross was driving east on Thomaston Road when he lost control of his car. The car left the road and flipped. Gross died on the scene.
Jones County deputies arrest man wanted for murder in North Carolina
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County deputies have arrested a man wanted for murder in North Carolina. According to a Facebook post from the Jones County Sheriff's Office, the call came in Monday morning about a car stolen out of North Carolina heading into Jones County from Baldwin County. The driver, Taquan Darden, was wanted for Armed Robbery and Murder.
28-year-old arrested after shooting at brother in Cordele
CORDELE, Ga. — A 28-year-old man was arrested by Cordele Police officers Saturday afternoon after he shot into a car that had two children under the age of 5 inside. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, two brothers had been traveling from Florida back to Macon and stopped in Cordele. They got into an argument, and the 28-year-old was put out of the car.
Albany, Leesburg kick off Christmas parades on Saturday as towns big and small line up for holiday tradition
ALBANY — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, and a plethora of parades, a surfeit of celebrations and a full calendar of festivals are on tap to spread the season’s spirit in southwest Georgia. Albany’s 32nd annual Celebration of Lights on Saturday will deliver a...
'It goes right back into our community': Perry encourages shopping local for Small Business Saturday
PERRY, Ga. — Right here in Central Georgia, theCity of Perry is encouraging you to come spend your dollars in the heart of downtown. The Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving is typically prime shopping time. As shoppers flood stores all over the state of Georgia, the city of Perry...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0