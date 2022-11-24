Jefferson Starship Performing In Primm
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Jefferson starship is a band that is rich in Rock and Roll history and legendary songs. They will be at the Star of The Desert Arena at Primm on Saturday. JC Fernandez spoke with members David Freiberg and Cathy Richardson about the show.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
