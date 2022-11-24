ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primm, NV

Jefferson Starship Performing In Primm

8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Jefferson starship is a band that is rich in Rock and Roll history and legendary songs. They will be at the Star of The Desert Arena at Primm on Saturday. JC Fernandez spoke with members David Freiberg and Cathy Richardson about the show.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

“The Sit In” With Kelly Clinton

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Copa Room at the Tuscany is the place to be on Sunday nights because Kelly Clinton has a new residency called “The Sit In” and she joins us in Las Vegas Now to tell us all about it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Taste The World At Gaetano’s

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Gaetano’s has been a Henderson staple for the past 20 years. This Friday you can taste the world at their wine dinner. JC Fernandez joins Nick and Sarah Palmeri, the owners of Gaetano to tell us more about this event.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Shine A Light First Gala

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Shine A Light Foundation will host its first annual “A Night Beneath The Neon” Gala in order to raise money to assist the homeless community. Jillian Lopez chats with Paul Vautrinot about the upcoming event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Missing teen last seen in Snow Mountain area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Paiute Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in the Snow Mountain area of the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation. Police said Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen on Saturday, November 26, near northbound US 95 and Kyle Canyon. Armendariz might be in severe […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

‘We’ve got a lot to be thankful for,’ Thanksgiving holiday reunites loved ones at Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas

Travelers made their way through Harry Reid International Airport this week to reunite with loved ones. 8 News Now's photojournalist Henry Takai caught up with several local families gearing up for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. "We've got about 22 people for Thanksgiving this year," Wayne Falk of Las Vegas, told 8 News Now. "It's my brother's birthday, and Thanksgiving so we've got all of our family coming out. There's nothing more important than family."
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Celebrate Friendsgiving At Kassi Beach House

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Thanksgiving is quickly approaching but if you want to get your friends together the day before and celebrate Friends-giving, Kassi beach house is the place to be. Jillian Lopez joins general manager Jason Bartucci in the kitchen to talk about some of their special holiday offerings for both tomorrow and Thursday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Visits to Red Rock Canyon become growing Thanksgiving tradition

Taking a hike at Red Rock Canyon before taking in a Thanksgiving meal has become a growing holiday tradition that over a thousand people took advantage of this year. It’s especially so as the COVID-19 pandemic forced holiday plans to change over the past two years. But, some restrictions have stuck around. The state park, that boasts a 13-mile scenic drive, several hiking trails and thousands of climbing opportunities, still requires a reservation. They were first implemented in November 2020 to manage visitor capacity.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Las Vegas(KLAS)-This Thanksgiving you could have your traditional meal or you could stop by the Golden Tiki for their annual “Charlie Brown” Thanksgiving, where just like the show you will have a Hodgepodge holiday meal.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy