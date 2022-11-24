ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Smell of Christmas: tree shopping at the farmers market

MACON, Ga. — This holiday season you could be paying up to $400 for a Christmas tree. However, some families say they still prefer the real thing. "When you walk in everyday, put fresh water in it, and you get that Christmas-y smell that lasts all December,' says Red Ezelle.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Axe throwing business open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If Thanksgiving day festivities or Black Friday shopping isn't your thing, why not try something a little untraditional -- like axe throwing!. Splinters Axe House in Warner Robins opened Thursday evening to give folks something to do after putting up the leftovers. Owner Chad Marshall...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

'In my head, it helped my heart': Macon teen with rare condition continues following soccer dream

MACON, Ga. — From a black belt in Taekwondo to playing indoor and outdoor soccer, this 17-year-old teen is keeping herself busy, even with a rare condition. Abigail Gleaton was born with a rare heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot. According to the American Heart Association, it's a heart defect that is more common in children with Down syndrome and DiGeorge syndrome. It's when there is poor blood flow to the heart.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of theft

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of bilking customers has been arrested. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, they've arrested owner Logan Randall Simmons on six theft charges. Houston County jail records show that Simmons was arrested last Monday, November 21, and released...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Speed cameras in Macon school zones return to full enforcement

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The previous temporary changes made to school zone camera enforcement are no longer in effect beginning on Monday. “Enforcing the speed limit around our schools is necessary to protecting our children and community, so the camera enforcement is about changing behaviors,” says Macon Mayor Lester Miller. “With people getting multiple tickets in these first few months – some getting dozens – we think they are getting the message that we are serious about protecting our children.”
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off sixth year with expansion

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza truly returned this year bigger and better than ever. Nearly a million lights will now greet downtown visitors during this holiday season with the addition of another block of lights on Third St. between Poplar St. and Plum St. The display will...
MACON, GA
WITN

Suspect arrested in Georgia for Kinston murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said they’ve caught up with an Eastern Carolina murder suspect in Georgia. Kinston police said that they’ve arrested Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston, for the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. We’re told that Darden was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s...
KINSTON, NC
