Local shopping boom: Macon businesses see influx of holiday shoppers
MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving may be over, but the holiday traffic is only getting started in downtown Macon. Some businesses in the area have received an influx of customers over the past 5 days. Barefoot Tavern in downtown Macon is one of them. They say they had their work...
Smell of Christmas: tree shopping at the farmers market
MACON, Ga. — This holiday season you could be paying up to $400 for a Christmas tree. However, some families say they still prefer the real thing. "When you walk in everyday, put fresh water in it, and you get that Christmas-y smell that lasts all December,' says Red Ezelle.
'Much joy and family': Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off for biggest year yet
MACON, Ga. — Now that Thanksgiving is over, many people view Black Friday as the start of the holiday season. In downtown Macon, the season kicked off Friday with the 6th annual Christmas Light Extravaganza. It's become a Macon tradition, and this year is the biggest edition ever. The...
Georgia siblings welcome cousins born on same day, at same hospital
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man’s wife and sister were surprised when both had babies the day before Thanksgiving. Brother Caleb Linville and sister Kinsley Thomas know what they’re thankful for. “There’s no explaining that feeling except for pure, overwhelming joy and peace. Your life is...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
Sticker Search: Macon promotes small business Saturday with prize
MACON, Ga. — It was very busy in downtown Macon today, as shoppers were out and about for small business Saturday. But while folks were shopping for deals, some were looking for a different items - stickers hidden in some of the stores. Newtown Macon partnered with more than...
Axe throwing business open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If Thanksgiving day festivities or Black Friday shopping isn't your thing, why not try something a little untraditional -- like axe throwing!. Splinters Axe House in Warner Robins opened Thursday evening to give folks something to do after putting up the leftovers. Owner Chad Marshall...
'We stayed outside, slept in the car': Black Friday shoppers find big deals in Macon discount store
MACON, Ga. — There are 29 days until Christmas, and people are hustling to get gifts. This Black Friday, shoppers came out in Central Georgia looking for a good deal. From Black Friday until Cyber Monday, the National Retail Federation expects about 166 million people to shop for deals, bringing in anywhere from $940 to $960 billion.
'It goes right back into our community': Perry encourages shopping local for Small Business Saturday
PERRY, Ga. — Right here in Central Georgia, theCity of Perry is encouraging you to come spend your dollars in the heart of downtown. The Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving is typically prime shopping time. As shoppers flood stores all over the state of Georgia, the city of Perry...
7-year-old Macon girl wants to make sure no child goes cold this winter
MACON, Ga. — We all know what its like to be painfully cold. Some Central Georgia families may not be able to afford coats for their children this winter. Ava Hardy is working to provide just a little warmth for those less fortunate in this story that comes straight from the heart!
Peach Schools' exhibit showcases educational artifacts of county's past
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Peach County Board of Education is calling on alumni and families of Fort Valley and Byron to add to a very special collection. Earlier this year, the board found a new home at the old Peach County High School on Campus Drive. What used...
'In my head, it helped my heart': Macon teen with rare condition continues following soccer dream
MACON, Ga. — From a black belt in Taekwondo to playing indoor and outdoor soccer, this 17-year-old teen is keeping herself busy, even with a rare condition. Abigail Gleaton was born with a rare heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot. According to the American Heart Association, it's a heart defect that is more common in children with Down syndrome and DiGeorge syndrome. It's when there is poor blood flow to the heart.
'Still lacking in communication': People in east Macon neighborhood react to school speeding cameras resuming
MACON, Ga. — Drivers, you'll want to listen up. Macon-Bibb County will start back ticketing using speeding cameras in front of several county schools beginning Monday. That's after the county gave drivers a two-week long grace period. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with one woman who was affected by this...
'Our family tradition continues': Bass Pro Shops welcome guests on Thanksgiving Day
MACON, Ga. — On Thanksgiving Day many families gathered to share a warm meal, while others hit the stores before the Black Friday rush. On holidays like this one, lots of stores close their doors. Home Depot, Marshalls, Aldi, Walmart, and Bath & Body Works, are among the many...
Macon Bibb Fire Department gives tips on safely frying turkey this holiday
MACON, Ga. — If you haven't already started unthawing your Thanksgiving turkey, Bibb County Fire Safety officials say you should start. Fire Safety Education Officer, Jeremy Webb, says around Thanksgiving they see a big increase in cooking fires. Tuesday afternoon, the Macon Bibb Fire Department held a live turkey...
Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of theft
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of bilking customers has been arrested. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, they've arrested owner Logan Randall Simmons on six theft charges. Houston County jail records show that Simmons was arrested last Monday, November 21, and released...
Speed cameras in Macon school zones return to full enforcement
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The previous temporary changes made to school zone camera enforcement are no longer in effect beginning on Monday. “Enforcing the speed limit around our schools is necessary to protecting our children and community, so the camera enforcement is about changing behaviors,” says Macon Mayor Lester Miller. “With people getting multiple tickets in these first few months – some getting dozens – we think they are getting the message that we are serious about protecting our children.”
Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off sixth year with expansion
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza truly returned this year bigger and better than ever. Nearly a million lights will now greet downtown visitors during this holiday season with the addition of another block of lights on Third St. between Poplar St. and Plum St. The display will...
From Our Table to Yours: Spiced Rum Cake and Sorrel for your holiday meal
MACON, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, we at 13WMAZ wanted to share some of our favorite holiday recipes with you!. For this episode, James Duncombe, chef at Tropical Flava in Macon, prepared Spiced Rum Cake and a traditional Jamaican drink, Sorrel. Duncombe says he wouldn't call...
Suspect arrested in Georgia for Kinston murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said they’ve caught up with an Eastern Carolina murder suspect in Georgia. Kinston police said that they’ve arrested Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston, for the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. We’re told that Darden was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s...
