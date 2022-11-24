Read full article on original website
KTVL
Medford Rogue Rotary creates space to meet student basic needs
MEDFORD, Ore. — Officials with the Medford School District and Medford Rogue Rotary announced the creation of a space dedicated to helping high school students find basic supplies needed to succeed in school. Members of Medford Rogue Rotary created the "Tiger Den" at Central Medford High School so students...
KTVL
Firefighters put out kitchen fire in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says crews responded to a residential structure fire over the weekend. According to officials, the fire started and was quickly contained to the home's kitchen area. Everyone living in the home was able to exit safely with no reported injuries. Fire officials believe...
KTVL
Jackson County Fire District awarded new rescue boat
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Fire District 4 says it has been awarded a low-water rescue boat through the Oregon State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment Program 2. Officials say this new boat with help fire personnel respond to water rescue and water assists. It will also increase...
KTVL
43rd annual Rogue Valley Railroad Show brings together local train enthusiasts
CENTRAL POINT — The Rogue Valley is home to one of the longest-running railroad shows with this year's event making it 43 years in the Southern Oregon community. “I just always loved trains, I think I saw my first one when I was four years old, the next train I had I had to share with a cousin and that did not work out too well,” said Jim Davenport, a model train enthusiast. “But back in my auto racing days, I had a train set where my cars were.”
KTVL
Large appetites lead to large food bills at Wildlife Images
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Wildlife Images has a range of animals under their care, but they don't all have the same dietary requirements. Some animals are herbivores that eat only plants. Others, like resident grizzly bear Yak, are omnivores that eat fruits, veggies, and meat. There are also animals that eat only meat, like cougar Brady who is an obligate carnivore.
KTVL
Medford Severe Weather shelter opens tonight
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun has declared a severe weather event for Monday and Tuesday. The declaration allows the city to open shelter facilities to provide overnight lodging. This happens when temperatures are expected to drop below 25 degrees Fahrenheit or 32 degrees Fahrenheit with additional factors, such as precipitation or wind.
KTVL
Ashland's Festival of Light spreads joy for thousands including a former Mrs. Claus
ASHLAND — Santa turned many frowns upside down when he lit up the town. As quickly as you can say "Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer," Santa led a countdown on the Brickroom balcony in the Ashland Plaza that ended in the Grand Illumination of the entire downtown. The 30th annual...
KTVL
Reinvigorating downtown Central Point through Small Business Saturday
CENTRAL POINT — Not only is Small Business Saturday a nationally recognized event every Saturday after Black Friday, but the residents in Southern Oregon make sure they support all of their local mom-and-pop shops. “It’s a little overwhelming because you prepare for it not really knowing what to expect,”...
KTVL
Supporting local small businesses at the Talent Holiday Market
TALENT — Talent Elementary School served as the hosting grounds for this year's Talent Holiday Market. “My business has ties to the Almeda fire after the commercial kitchen I used burned, but I was able to make it from that with the help of residents and small business grants that have been put together by our community,” said Joey Repice, the owner of Joey’s Hot Sauce.
KTVL
Three Rivers Medical Center put on lockdown after suspect shoots gun at fairgrounds
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Officers with the Grants Pass Police Department and Oregon State Troopers responded to a report of a man firing a gun at the Josephine County Fairgrounds around midnight. While officers searched the area for the man, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center which is across Highway 199 from the fairgrounds, was placed on lockdown.
KTVL
Police search for suspect in robbery at Town & Country Market in Grants Pass
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Officers with the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a reported robbery, where the suspect had shot at an employee who followed him outside of the Town & Country Market on Redwood Avenue. According to the police department, no one was injured during the incident and...
