Medford, OR

KTVL

Medford Rogue Rotary creates space to meet student basic needs

MEDFORD, Ore. — Officials with the Medford School District and Medford Rogue Rotary announced the creation of a space dedicated to helping high school students find basic supplies needed to succeed in school. Members of Medford Rogue Rotary created the "Tiger Den" at Central Medford High School so students...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Firefighters put out kitchen fire in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says crews responded to a residential structure fire over the weekend. According to officials, the fire started and was quickly contained to the home's kitchen area. Everyone living in the home was able to exit safely with no reported injuries. Fire officials believe...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Jackson County Fire District awarded new rescue boat

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Fire District 4 says it has been awarded a low-water rescue boat through the Oregon State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment Program 2. Officials say this new boat with help fire personnel respond to water rescue and water assists. It will also increase...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

43rd annual Rogue Valley Railroad Show brings together local train enthusiasts

CENTRAL POINT — The Rogue Valley is home to one of the longest-running railroad shows with this year's event making it 43 years in the Southern Oregon community. “I just always loved trains, I think I saw my first one when I was four years old, the next train I had I had to share with a cousin and that did not work out too well,” said Jim Davenport, a model train enthusiast. “But back in my auto racing days, I had a train set where my cars were.”
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Large appetites lead to large food bills at Wildlife Images

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Wildlife Images has a range of animals under their care, but they don't all have the same dietary requirements. Some animals are herbivores that eat only plants. Others, like resident grizzly bear Yak, are omnivores that eat fruits, veggies, and meat. There are also animals that eat only meat, like cougar Brady who is an obligate carnivore.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Medford Severe Weather shelter opens tonight

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun has declared a severe weather event for Monday and Tuesday. The declaration allows the city to open shelter facilities to provide overnight lodging. This happens when temperatures are expected to drop below 25 degrees Fahrenheit or 32 degrees Fahrenheit with additional factors, such as precipitation or wind.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Reinvigorating downtown Central Point through Small Business Saturday

CENTRAL POINT — Not only is Small Business Saturday a nationally recognized event every Saturday after Black Friday, but the residents in Southern Oregon make sure they support all of their local mom-and-pop shops. “It’s a little overwhelming because you prepare for it not really knowing what to expect,”...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KTVL

Supporting local small businesses at the Talent Holiday Market

TALENT — Talent Elementary School served as the hosting grounds for this year's Talent Holiday Market. “My business has ties to the Almeda fire after the commercial kitchen I used burned, but I was able to make it from that with the help of residents and small business grants that have been put together by our community,” said Joey Repice, the owner of Joey’s Hot Sauce.
TALENT, OR

