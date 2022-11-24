ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This room is so quiet that the longest a human has lasted is 45 min

If you've ever been inside the anechoic chamber at Orfield Laboratories, you know just how soundproof it is. If you've ever been to a concert or a sporting event, then you've experienced the sound of reverberation. The anechoic chamber at Orfield Laboratories is not just the quietest room in the world; it's also acoustically well-insulated.
15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach

Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator. 

Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists

The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'

A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth

Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
Child claims he was sent from Mars to save world from nuclear war

A child claims that he belongs to mars and has been sent to Earth to save people from nuclear annihilation. Boris Kipriyanovich was born on January 11, 1996, in Russia. His mother revealed that she felt no pain while she was giving birth to him. She also claimed that when Boris first saw her, he looked at her with the eyes of an adult. As a doctor, she was aware that a newborn's eyes can’t focus on objects but her child looked at her with big brown eyes.
