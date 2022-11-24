Read full article on original website
Related
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
abandonedspaces.com
Scientists Made an Incredible Discovery When a Cliff Collapsed in the Grand Canyon
A regular hike along the Grand Canyon turned into a remarkable discovery for a trained geologist who spotted an interesting boulder sitting right in plain sight. The unique boulder would provide information about the kinds of creatures that roamed the Earth even before the time of the dinosaurs. The formation...
This room is so quiet that the longest a human has lasted is 45 min
If you've ever been inside the anechoic chamber at Orfield Laboratories, you know just how soundproof it is. If you've ever been to a concert or a sporting event, then you've experienced the sound of reverberation. The anechoic chamber at Orfield Laboratories is not just the quietest room in the world; it's also acoustically well-insulated.
The deformed "Starchild Skull" contained DNA strands of unknown origin
An example of a deformed "alien" skullPhoto byDennis Jarvis from Halifax, Canada; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Starchild Skull has been the object of fascination for those who wish to believe in the paranormal and the existence of extraterrestrial life on Earth.
Scientists may have found something unfathomably massive living under Antarctica
Climate change is currently posing a massive risk to the ice shelves down in Antarctica, which has only fueled research in the area to increase more and more, and for good reason. Now, a group of scientists working in the southernmost region of our planet has discovered something massive living under Antarctica.
Giant Mystery 'Alien' Growth Blocking Toilet Baffles Experts
"I replaced a toilet because it wasn't flushing properly. Now I know why," said the plumber who got called about the problem.
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach
Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator.
Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
Mysterious giant forest monsterPhoto byImage by Artie_Navarre. Located east of Papua New Guinea, the thousand or so islands that make up the Solomon Islands were discovered and named by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in1568. Prior to the arrival of the Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
Scientists believe that Alexander The Great may have been buried alive
Alexander the Great was accidentally buried alive. Scientists believe Alexander suffered from a neurological disorder called Guillain Barre syndrome. The disease occurs when the body's immune system attacks its nervous system. They believe that when he died, he was actually just paralyzed and mentally aware.
This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists
The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
Large underwater volcano likely erupting beneath Pacific Ocean's surface, scientists warn
A large submarine volcano is likely erupting below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, according to scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey, citing discoloration.
Man Keeps Rock For Years, Hoping It's Gold. It Turns Out to Be Far More Valuable
In 2015, David Hole was prospecting in Maryborough Regional Park near Melbourne, Australia. Armed with a metal detector, he discovered something out of the ordinary – a very heavy, reddish rock resting in some yellow clay. He took it home and tried everything to open it, sure that there...
A Huge Volcano Just Erupted Next to the Deepest Place on Earth
Discoloration at the water's surface suggests to scientists that the underwater volcano could have been erupting since mid-October.
‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'
A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
Huge, Critically Endangered Crocodile Suffers Slow, Agonizing Death
The body of the 11-foot male American crocodile was taken from a lagoon in Belize to be buried.
A man who says a basketball sized meteor exploded his house, finds out scientists are skeptical
The house, which is located in Nevada County, California, became famous when its owner claimed it was struck by a "flaming basketball" meteor. The incident made headline news in the area. The house did indeed explode, and was completely destroyed. The claim seemed real because a number of people in...
65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth
Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
Child claims he was sent from Mars to save world from nuclear war
A child claims that he belongs to mars and has been sent to Earth to save people from nuclear annihilation. Boris Kipriyanovich was born on January 11, 1996, in Russia. His mother revealed that she felt no pain while she was giving birth to him. She also claimed that when Boris first saw her, he looked at her with the eyes of an adult. As a doctor, she was aware that a newborn's eyes can’t focus on objects but her child looked at her with big brown eyes.
Outsider.com
593K+
Followers
67K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 4