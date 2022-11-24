ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Pop-Up Shops opening soon in Oklahoma City’s Midtown

By Lauren Daniels/KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Holiday shopping is just around the corner and a one-stop shop makes it easier than ever to support local businesses.

The Holiday Pop-up Shops are opening in Midtown this Friday.

The pop-up shops are always a great place to support local businesses and find truly special gifts to put under the tree.

“There’s a lot of lack of thoughtfulness, I guess, with gift giving, so we wanted to help make it easy to actually do something that’s so personal,” said Logan McAlister, owner of Resonate Gifts in Moore.

Logan and his wife, Paige, are setting up a pop-up version of their shop to welcome new clients in Midtown.

“We do a lot of engraved tumblers, engraved charcuterie boards, all sorts of personalized gifts,” said Paige McAlister.

“We just want to create something that’s really thoughtful for people to give,” Logan McAlister said.

Resonate Gifts is one of 16 shops that will open over the next several weekends for the 10th year of these Holiday Pop-Up Shops, a beloved tradition for many.

“These small businesses heavily rely on their presence at the pop-up shops to help carry them through the slow months of the winter in January, February,” said Cléo Nash, Executive Director of Independent Shopkeepers Association.

Organizers say those slow months come on top of several slow years for local businesses.

While 2020 was a challenging year for mom and pop shops, they say 2022 hasn’t exactly been a breeze and they’re hoping Oklahoma City will show up big for them this year.

“They are the reason that our city is so special,” Nash said. “They give back to our city more financially and culturally than big box stores do. So we’re hoping that we can show them as much support as they need right now because they really need it.”

The pop-up shops are located at N.W. 10th and Hudson.

They open Friday, Nov. 25 and will be open every weekend until Dec. 18. Each weekend, the shops change so there’s something new to check out!

