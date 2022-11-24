Read full article on original website
Giving Tuesday: Marillac St. Vincent asking for your help feeding Chicago families
CHICAGO - Chicago's Marillac St. Vincent Family Services is asking for your help and donations on Giving Tuesday, so they can continue to feed hungry Chicago families. Marillac St. Vincent operates food pantries in East Garfield Park and Lincoln Park. Director of Community Outreach Programs Tramaine Martin said that the need for food assistance has gone up.
River North restaurants cut hours more than any area in U.S. during COVID: survey
CHICAGO - Restaurants in River North cut their operating hours more during the COVID-19 pandemic than restaurants in any other part of the country, according to a new survey. Some restaurants have stopped serving lunch altogether. Some restaurants are now closed several days a week to remain profitable. On average,...
Salvation Army donation kettle stolen in Loop
CHICAGO - The Salvation Army is asking for the public’s help after someone stole a red kettle, containing about $400 in donations, in the Loop Tuesday afternoon. The kettle was stolen from a post near the corner of State and Randolph Streets between 4:15 p.m. 5:15 p.m., according the Salvation Army.
Carjackings plunge as ‘Kia boys’ fuel a 185% increase in traditional auto thefts in Chicago
Chicago police are investigating two armed carjackings reported Sunday evening in Lakeview and the West Loop. But, hijacking reports in the city are down sharply from the two most recent Novembers, which were the second- and fourth-worst months for carjackings since at least 2001, as traditional motor vehicle thefts, fueled by the “Kia boy” craze, skyrocket.
South Side center for LGBTQ+ residents under financial probe
CHICAGO - The founder of Chicago’s first Black-led, trans-led center for LGBTQ+ residents is at the center of an investigation into Brave Space Alliance’s finances, according to the center’s leaders. The Brave Space Alliance’s board of directors announced this week they had submitted an independent accountant’s report...
Lurie Children's Hospital nurses at odds with management over potential to unionize
CHICAGO - Nurses at one of Chicago's most prestigious hospitals are at odds with management after receiving what some described as anti-union messaging. Leaders of Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago told nurses they "don’t need a union" to speak for them and that hospital administration is "concerned about how unions can impact work culture," according to a letter signed by the hospital’s chief nursing officer and assistant chief nursing officer that was obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.
Group of teens committed 13 armed robberies in a matter of 5 hours across Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Several teens are wanted for committing 13 armed robberies in a matter of five hours across Chicago Monday morning. According to Chicago police, suspects exited a vehicle and approached victims on foot while displaying firearms. The victims were robbed at gunpoint of their personal possessions. The suspects then...
Pair wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The pair, 18 and 25, were walking on the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to police.
Chicago police looking for truck that crashed into elderly pedestrian in South Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the driver of a truck who ran over an elderly pedestrian in South Chicago. Police said the pedestrian was in the crosswalk on 87th and Commercial at 1:55 p.m. on Saturday when a dark-colored, possible late model 2011-2016, Ford (possible F250 or F350) FX4 model pick-up truck ran them down.
Officer, wife struggling with infertility adopts infant dropped off at hospital
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Bruce and Shelby Faltynski were a little hesitant to accept one of the many calls from Indiana’s Department of Child Services, seeking to see if the couple wanted to adopt another baby. They weren’t sure why the department tried so hard to get in touch with...
Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch. For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off. Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping...
Chicago's winter snow parking restrictions take effect Dec. 1 — what to know
CHICAGO - Chicago's winter snow parking restrictions will once again take effect this week. The city’s annual overnight winter parking ban begins Thursday on more than 100 miles of city streets — threatening drivers with towing and a minimum fine of $235. The parking ban is enforced regardless...
2 shot in Chinatown
CHICAGO - Two men were grazed by gunfire Sunday night in the Chinatown neighborhood. The pair, 41 and 40, were sitting in a room on the first floor around 11:38 p.m. in the 400 block of West 24th Street when gunfire came through the wall and grazed both of them in the head, police said.
Violent robberies reported blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Two men were robbed in separate attacks Monday morning blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side. The first robbery took place around 1:30 a.m. when a 62-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Cornelia Avenue, police said. Three suspects got out of a red...
Man, 20, shot while parked in West Town
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Sunday night in the West Town neighborhood. The 20-year-old was sitting in a parked car around 10:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Huron Street when two gunmen approached on foot and started shooting, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds...
Abraham Lincoln statue vandalized on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A statue of young Abraham Lincoln has been defaced with red paint and words referencing troubles with Native American tribes. The statue has stood in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood since the city donated it to Senn Park in 1997. And over Thanksgiving weekend residents around the park found...
7 carjackings reported on Chicago's West Side within one hour: police
CHICAGO - At least seven people reported being carjacked, some at gunpoint, Friday morning on Chicago's West Side. Police say the crimes happened within one hour of each other. It is unclear how many suspects were involved. Witnesses described Black men between the ages of 18 and 30 wearing black...
Man shot in the back in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the back in Chicago Lawn on Saturday. Chicago police said the man was on West 62nd Street near South Campbell at 4:53 p.m. when he was shot. He was hospitalized in fair condition.
Armed robbers strike at least 9 times in about an hour on North, Near West Side
Chicago — A group of armed men committed at least nine armed robberies and carjackings on the city’s north and near west sides in just over an hour on Friday morning, according to Chicago police reports. There may be a link between the crimes and a string of...
Concert by Candlelight features local artists for a festive celebration at Pleasant Home Foundation
Tonight the Pleasant Home Foundation will host a Concert by Candlelight to kick of the holiday season. The historic home in Oak Park is decorated for the occasion and will welcome four local artists to entertain for the evening.
