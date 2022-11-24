CHICAGO - Nurses at one of Chicago's most prestigious hospitals are at odds with management after receiving what some described as anti-union messaging. Leaders of Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago told nurses they "don’t need a union" to speak for them and that hospital administration is "concerned about how unions can impact work culture," according to a letter signed by the hospital’s chief nursing officer and assistant chief nursing officer that was obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

