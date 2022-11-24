ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Giving Tuesday: Marillac St. Vincent asking for your help feeding Chicago families

CHICAGO - Chicago's Marillac St. Vincent Family Services is asking for your help and donations on Giving Tuesday, so they can continue to feed hungry Chicago families. Marillac St. Vincent operates food pantries in East Garfield Park and Lincoln Park. Director of Community Outreach Programs Tramaine Martin said that the need for food assistance has gone up.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Salvation Army donation kettle stolen in Loop

CHICAGO - The Salvation Army is asking for the public’s help after someone stole a red kettle, containing about $400 in donations, in the Loop Tuesday afternoon. The kettle was stolen from a post near the corner of State and Randolph Streets between 4:15 p.m. 5:15 p.m., according the Salvation Army.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjackings plunge as ‘Kia boys’ fuel a 185% increase in traditional auto thefts in Chicago

Chicago police are investigating two armed carjackings reported Sunday evening in Lakeview and the West Loop. But, hijacking reports in the city are down sharply from the two most recent Novembers, which were the second- and fourth-worst months for carjackings since at least 2001, as traditional motor vehicle thefts, fueled by the “Kia boy” craze, skyrocket.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side center for LGBTQ+ residents under financial probe

CHICAGO - The founder of Chicago’s first Black-led, trans-led center for LGBTQ+ residents is at the center of an investigation into Brave Space Alliance’s finances, according to the center’s leaders. The Brave Space Alliance’s board of directors announced this week they had submitted an independent accountant’s report...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lurie Children's Hospital nurses at odds with management over potential to unionize

CHICAGO - Nurses at one of Chicago's most prestigious hospitals are at odds with management after receiving what some described as anti-union messaging. Leaders of Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago told nurses they "don’t need a union" to speak for them and that hospital administration is "concerned about how unions can impact work culture," according to a letter signed by the hospital’s chief nursing officer and assistant chief nursing officer that was obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The pair, 18 and 25, were walking on the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch. For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off. Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping...
ROSEMONT, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot in Chinatown

CHICAGO - Two men were grazed by gunfire Sunday night in the Chinatown neighborhood. The pair, 41 and 40, were sitting in a room on the first floor around 11:38 p.m. in the 400 block of West 24th Street when gunfire came through the wall and grazed both of them in the head, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Violent robberies reported blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Two men were robbed in separate attacks Monday morning blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side. The first robbery took place around 1:30 a.m. when a 62-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Cornelia Avenue, police said. Three suspects got out of a red...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 20, shot while parked in West Town

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Sunday night in the West Town neighborhood. The 20-year-old was sitting in a parked car around 10:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Huron Street when two gunmen approached on foot and started shooting, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Abraham Lincoln statue vandalized on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A statue of young Abraham Lincoln has been defaced with red paint and words referencing troubles with Native American tribes. The statue has stood in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood since the city donated it to Senn Park in 1997. And over Thanksgiving weekend residents around the park found...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

7 carjackings reported on Chicago's West Side within one hour: police

CHICAGO - At least seven people reported being carjacked, some at gunpoint, Friday morning on Chicago's West Side. Police say the crimes happened within one hour of each other. It is unclear how many suspects were involved. Witnesses described Black men between the ages of 18 and 30 wearing black...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in the back in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the back in Chicago Lawn on Saturday. Chicago police said the man was on West 62nd Street near South Campbell at 4:53 p.m. when he was shot. He was hospitalized in fair condition.
CHICAGO, IL

